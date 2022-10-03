ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

miamionthecheap.com

Diaspora Vibe features performance art ‘Depth of Identity’

“Depth of Identity: Art as Memory and Archive” is a project of exploration being presented by Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator. Performance-art presentations are free and open to the public. Saturday, 3:30-5:30 p.m., October 15: “Tama” is an hourglass-shaped hand drum often called the “Talking Drum from Senegal,” played...
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

CultureFest 305 celebrates what makes Miami, Miami

Where can you find performances of Panamanian folk music and dance, Cuban music, Iranian dance, a Bahamian Junkanoo parade, dugout canoe carving, Asian calligraphy, Yiddish folk songs, and martial arts demonstrations all in one place?. This is truly a folklife festival that celebrates human enthusiasm and creativity to the fullest....
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

‘Dia de los Muertos’ – Day of The Dead celebration in Doral

Starting Friday, October 7, 2022 Doral will be decked out in colorful paper decorations, with skulls, an alter, marigolds and other flowers in a month-long celebration for Spooky Season that will culminate with Day of the Dead festivities next month. The Day of the Dead (el Día de los Muertos),...
DORAL, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Miami Carnival Set to Make Significant Impact on South Florida’s Economy

Miami Carnival will once again bring the masses of revelers from diverse cultures to South Florida for Columbus weekend. “Join us as we celebrate 38 years of Miami Carnival and experience the vibrancy of Caribbean culture, creative self-expression, and entrepreneurialism. If this is your first time – prepare to throw away your inhibitions and enjoy, states Joan Hinkson-Justin, Carnival Board Chair.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Can I Get an Amen? Free Gospel Sundays Expands, Adds Singing in the Streets

There will be singing in the streets as the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts unleashes its Free Gospel Sundays series, now in its 16th year. Jekalyn Carr, who at 25 years old has become one of the titans at the top of the gospel music charts for the last decade, will perform on Sunday, October 9 at the center's Knight Concert Hall.
MIAMI, FL
themiamihurricane.com

Satisfy that sweet tooth: Seven Miami bakeries to try

We all have those moments where we crave something sweet. Luckily, Miami is one of the best cities to find dessert. With so many options available, The Miami Hurricane has compiled a list of bakeries with desserts worth trying. Fireman Derek’s. If you want the best of an over-the-top,...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Effort underway to save Dania Beach’s wild monkeys

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Those who are catching a flight at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport or boarding a cruise ship at Port Everglades have a pretty good chance of spotting the monkeys swinging in the trees or stealing your snacks. But these cute faces spotted all over Dania Beach...
DANIA BEACH, FL
secretmiami.com

How To See The Rare Double Full Moon In Miami Skies This Weekend

With summer long behind us, there’s no better way to ring in the new season than by taking in the beautiful sights of the first full moon of fall. Named the “Hunter’s Moon,” it will light up the sky with a glowing, orange-colored hue!. The best...
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

26-Story ‘Family Focused’ Tal Aventura Gets Approval

In Aventura, a 26-story tower called Tal Aventura has just obtained conditional use approval. Tal Aventura is planned to include 86 “family-focused” condo units. The majority of residences will range from 2,500 to 3,500 square feet. 2151 Development Group and 2020 Acquisitions are the developers, with IDEA Architects...
AVENTURA, FL
miamionthecheap.com

FGO hosts community conversation on Cuban exiles through music

Community Conversation: The Creation of a Reimagined Cuban Culture in the 1980s. A collaboration with the FIU Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs, this program will feature music from El matrimonio secreto. The free event takes place Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Seating is limited at the Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ located at 3010 De Soto Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134. Reserve your space at fgo.org or (800) 741-1010.
CORAL GABLES, FL
NBC Miami

Latina Breaks Barriers as President of Large Development Firm in Miami

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and one woman stands out in her field as a developer with years of hard work and dedication, hoping to inspire Latinas everywhere to follow their dreams. A daughter of Colombian immigrants, Stephanie Shojaee is now the president of one of the largest development firms...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Food for Thought: Miami Southridge Senior High serves students with school pantry

MIAMI – Miami Southridge Senior High is located in the suburb of South Miami Heights and educates nearly 2,000 students. Its home to the Spartans. But as Local 10′s Community Relations Director, Mayte Padron, discovered, some 200 of those students are fighting homelessness, and the school may be the closest thing they have to a home.
MIAMI, FL

