MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
miamionthecheap.com
Diaspora Vibe features performance art ‘Depth of Identity’
“Depth of Identity: Art as Memory and Archive” is a project of exploration being presented by Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator. Performance-art presentations are free and open to the public. Saturday, 3:30-5:30 p.m., October 15: “Tama” is an hourglass-shaped hand drum often called the “Talking Drum from Senegal,” played...
miamionthecheap.com
CultureFest 305 celebrates what makes Miami, Miami
Where can you find performances of Panamanian folk music and dance, Cuban music, Iranian dance, a Bahamian Junkanoo parade, dugout canoe carving, Asian calligraphy, Yiddish folk songs, and martial arts demonstrations all in one place?. This is truly a folklife festival that celebrates human enthusiasm and creativity to the fullest....
miamionthecheap.com
‘Dia de los Muertos’ – Day of The Dead celebration in Doral
Starting Friday, October 7, 2022 Doral will be decked out in colorful paper decorations, with skulls, an alter, marigolds and other flowers in a month-long celebration for Spooky Season that will culminate with Day of the Dead festivities next month. The Day of the Dead (el Día de los Muertos),...
miamionthecheap.com
Free live music at Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale
Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale is featuring Krush Party Band as part of Sunday By The Shore fun. Entertainment is 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. on October 9, 2022, and entry is free. Las Olas Oceanside Park, or LOOP, is at 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316.
miamionthecheap.com
Exhibit & music to commemorate LGBTQ History Month in Fort Lauderdale
Empowering songs from the 70s and an exhibit depicting LGBTQ history are featured at events in Fort Lauderdale, and they are free. The events in October are ideal for participating in LGBTQ History Month. This LGBTQ History Month, we take time to recognize and honor the many trailblazers who made...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami Carnival Set to Make Significant Impact on South Florida’s Economy
Miami Carnival will once again bring the masses of revelers from diverse cultures to South Florida for Columbus weekend. “Join us as we celebrate 38 years of Miami Carnival and experience the vibrancy of Caribbean culture, creative self-expression, and entrepreneurialism. If this is your first time – prepare to throw away your inhibitions and enjoy, states Joan Hinkson-Justin, Carnival Board Chair.
Miami New Times
Can I Get an Amen? Free Gospel Sundays Expands, Adds Singing in the Streets
There will be singing in the streets as the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts unleashes its Free Gospel Sundays series, now in its 16th year. Jekalyn Carr, who at 25 years old has become one of the titans at the top of the gospel music charts for the last decade, will perform on Sunday, October 9 at the center's Knight Concert Hall.
secretmiami.com
Vendors For Miami’s Exciting New Holiday Market Have Just Been Announced
It may be the start of the fall season, but if you’re already thinking about holiday shopping, then you’re going to want to keep an eye on this spectacular market heading to Miami Beach. UrbanSpace, which runs the biggest NYC holiday markets, and its Miami partners at INHOUSE...
themiamihurricane.com
Satisfy that sweet tooth: Seven Miami bakeries to try
We all have those moments where we crave something sweet. Luckily, Miami is one of the best cities to find dessert. With so many options available, The Miami Hurricane has compiled a list of bakeries with desserts worth trying. Fireman Derek’s. If you want the best of an over-the-top,...
Plum Market To Open In Aventura
Full-Service Neighborhood Grocery Store Set to Open Near Aventura Mall
Click10.com
Effort underway to save Dania Beach’s wild monkeys
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Those who are catching a flight at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport or boarding a cruise ship at Port Everglades have a pretty good chance of spotting the monkeys swinging in the trees or stealing your snacks. But these cute faces spotted all over Dania Beach...
secretmiami.com
How To See The Rare Double Full Moon In Miami Skies This Weekend
With summer long behind us, there’s no better way to ring in the new season than by taking in the beautiful sights of the first full moon of fall. Named the “Hunter’s Moon,” it will light up the sky with a glowing, orange-colored hue!. The best...
Home Sale Prices In Miami Are Finally Trending Down
Over the past several years, the housing market in Miami has seen an unprecedented surge in demand, but that's changing. Here are several reasons why.
thenextmiami.com
26-Story ‘Family Focused’ Tal Aventura Gets Approval
In Aventura, a 26-story tower called Tal Aventura has just obtained conditional use approval. Tal Aventura is planned to include 86 “family-focused” condo units. The majority of residences will range from 2,500 to 3,500 square feet. 2151 Development Group and 2020 Acquisitions are the developers, with IDEA Architects...
WSVN-TV
Staycation goes wrong when burglar invades Miami Beach villa while renters inside
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of friends were staying in a Collins Avenue hotel in Mid Beach when someone entered, grabbed their belongings and took off. Authorities eventually caught up with the crook and made a tough takedown. A group of six wanted to enjoy a weekend on...
miamionthecheap.com
FGO hosts community conversation on Cuban exiles through music
Community Conversation: The Creation of a Reimagined Cuban Culture in the 1980s. A collaboration with the FIU Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs, this program will feature music from El matrimonio secreto. The free event takes place Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Seating is limited at the Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ located at 3010 De Soto Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134. Reserve your space at fgo.org or (800) 741-1010.
Dogs, cats needing adoption transported to Broward After Hurricane Ian
20 cats and 13 dogs from Southwest Florida are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County (HSBC) following Hurricane Ian hitting Florida's Gulf Coast.
NBC Miami
Latina Breaks Barriers as President of Large Development Firm in Miami
It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and one woman stands out in her field as a developer with years of hard work and dedication, hoping to inspire Latinas everywhere to follow their dreams. A daughter of Colombian immigrants, Stephanie Shojaee is now the president of one of the largest development firms...
Click10.com
Food for Thought: Miami Southridge Senior High serves students with school pantry
MIAMI – Miami Southridge Senior High is located in the suburb of South Miami Heights and educates nearly 2,000 students. Its home to the Spartans. But as Local 10′s Community Relations Director, Mayte Padron, discovered, some 200 of those students are fighting homelessness, and the school may be the closest thing they have to a home.
WSVN-TV
Spooky season is upon us enjoy Nightmare Village at Xtreme Action Park this Halloween season
Halloween is about tricks and lots of them. Deco’s resident trickster Alex Miranda is live in Fort Lauderdale at a place that’s all about getting the jump on ya!. Rudy Alvarado: “They’ve got over 150 arcade games. They’ve got go karts, roller skate rink, trampoline park, bowling lanes.”
