Read full article on original website
Related
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot dead in South Side alley
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death on the South Side in an alley in Washington Heights Thursday night. Chicago police say around 10 p.m. officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a man, 64, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in the 10300 block of South Green Street.
Police issue alert of armed robberies in Grand Crossing
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of recent armed robberies in the Grand Crossing area. The latest robbery happened Saturday. In each incident, two suspects would approach the victim and demand their property while displaying firearms. The weapon used had a pink/red and silver finish, according to police.The suspects would then flee in a small red SUV. Incident locations and times: · 7400 block of South Luella Ave., on September 27, 2022, at 2:50 P.M. · 2300 block of East 75th St., on September 29, 2022, at 5:50 P.M. · 1900...
cwbchicago.com
CPS security guard watched as a man beat and robbed a 16-year-old outside an Edgewater school, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a Chicago Public Schools security guard looked on while a parolee beat and robbed a 16-year-old boy outside an Edgewater school on Tuesday morning. Other school employees eventually intervened in the attack, according to a source, but prosecutors said the people who detained the attacker let him go as police arrived. He was only found after he allegedly threatened someone else in the neighborhood.
nypressnews.com
Man, 64, found shot to death in Washington Heights
A man was found shot to death Thursday night in Washington Heights on the South Side. Officers responding to a shots fired report about 10 p.m. found the 64-year-old man unresponsive in an alley in the 10300 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said. He suffered a gunshot wound...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man found shot to death in West Englewood
CHICGO — A man was found shot to death in West Englewood Thursday morning. The 32-year-old man was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1300 block of West 73rd Street around 3:51 a.m. He was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead. This incident is currently under […]
Man charged with punching CTA bus driver after refusing to pay fare
A man is charged with battering a CTA bus driver after refusing to pay his fare Monday in Woodlawn on the South Side. Treshon Kates, 20, argued with the 62-year-old bus driver when he tried to ride the bus without paying a fare.
Person of interest sought in violent Near West Side carjacking caught on camera
CHICAGO — Chicago police are seeking the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a broad daylight carjacking caught on surveillance video. According to police, the incident occurred Sept. 3 in the 1100 block of W. Van Buren Street and showed a male enter the driver side of the victim’s SUV as they picked up an item from an Amazon hub locker at an area gas station.
fox32chicago.com
Crash in Back of the Yards leaves 7 injured
CHICAGO - Seven people were injured in a crash Friday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. A passenger van that was traveling southbound around 6 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Ashland Avenue when the driver attempted to make a left turn and struck a Toyota Camry in the intersection, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cwbchicago.com
Concealed carry holder shoots burglar in Chinatown
Prosecutors say a concealed carry holder shot a burglar who charged at him when he returned to his home in Chinatown on Monday evening. Now, the burglar is hospitalized and charged with a felony. Chicago police responded to the victim’s home in the 300 block of West 24th Place around...
cwbchicago.com
Man allegedly participated in triple shooting on Sunday, 10 months after prosecutors refused to charge him in a murder case
Last December, Chicago police asked the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office to charge Ishmael Simpson with a murder that occurred eight months earlier. The evidence against Simpson allegedly included surveillance video of the murder and CPD bodyworn camera footage of him being arrested two days after the shooting for illegal gun possession. When cops detained him, he was allegedly wearing many of the same unique clothing items as the killer.
wbiw.com
Two adults and three juveniles were arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Gary
LAKE CO. – On Monday, October 3rd, at approximately 12:54 a.m., Trooper Griffin was patrolling on 25th Avenue near Chase Street when he observed a white Kia traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. The Kia then made a left turn going north on Chase Street where it failed to stop at the stop sign posted at 23rd Avenue. Trp. Griffin attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop. A records check of that registration showed the vehicle was reported stolen through the Chicago Police Department.
CPD warns residents about string of violent robberies, including 12 Monday morning
Chicago police are warning residents about a series of violent armed robberies across the city, including 12 that happened Monday morning. The warnings were sent to residents of downtown, the Near West Side, Logan Square, River North, and Lakeview.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man, 41, shot in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 41-year-old was on the sidewalk around 11 p.m. in the 300 block of South Keeler Avenue when a female started shooting, police said. The man was...
CBS News
Man charged with beating CTA employee while riding bus on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with beating a CTA employee while riding a bus on the South Side. Police said 20-year-old Treshon Kates was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, about five minutes after he attacked a 62-year-old CTA employee while riding a bus near 67th Street and Evans Avenue, on the cusp of the Woodlawn and Park Manor neighborhoods.
Gary shootings: 4 murders in 24 hours not random, officials say
Gary police are investigating four murders in just about 24 hours which they said they believe are not random.
8th Grader, Teen Among 4 Dead After Spate of Crime in Gary, Indiana
Two teenagers were among four people killed in a short period of time in Gary, Indiana, and angry family members are asking why. "I want to make clear that these were not drug- or gang-related," said Mayor Jerome Prince. "From our perspective, they certainly aren’t or weren’t random acts of violence."
nypressnews.com
Group robbed at gunpoint while entering vehicle in Chinatown
CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were robbed while getting into their car in Chinatown Tuesday morning. The robbery happened in the 2400 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Police said the victims, two men, 29 and 26, and two women, 30 and 24, were entering their car...
cwbchicago.com
2 charged with violent robbery of North Side convenience store; one has been on parole for about a month
Prosecutors have charged two men with the violent armed robbery of a convenience store on Chicago’s North Side last week. The robbers’ getaway car had been hijacked just minutes earlier, but the men aren’t charged with that crime. Just after midnight Thursday, three men wearing ski masks...
Four killed in separate shootings in Gary Indiana since Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Gary, Indiana, are reassuring the public following four murders in less than two days.Today investigators revealed all the victims were targeted. Police wanted to make it clear none of the shootings was related to one another. They said none were drug- or gang-related, and they're not random.The first shooting happened on Sunday. Police said a woman with a gunshot wound was dropped off at Methodist Hospital by someone she knew. She later died from her injuries.At about 7:30 p.m. that same day, police responded to a house at 26th Avenue and Jackson Street, where two...
fox32chicago.com
Overnight fatal fire leaves 1 dead in Gary
GARY, Ind. - A man is dead following a fire in Gary, Indiana late Thursday night. The Lake County Coroner says a death investigation team was called to a home at 631 West Ridge Road around 10 p.m. A man of unknown age was found dead. The coroner says the...
Comments / 0