Hong Kong shares soar 5%, leading Asian market gains
TOKYO (AP) — Hong Kong’s share benchmark soared more than 5% on Wednesday as Asian shares tracked gains on Wall Street. New Zealand’s share benchmark rose 0.7% after its central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate to 3.5%, saying inflation remained too high and labor scarce. The half-point rate hike was the fifth in a row made by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand since February.
Wall Street's rally runs out of gas, leaving indexes lower
A wobbly day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks slightly lower Wednesday as a gangbuster two-day rally ran out of gas. Stock indexes had been in the red much of the day before briefly shifting into the green following a late-afternoon burst of buying. The S&P 500 ended 0.2% lower after having veered between a low of 1.8% and a high of 0.4%. The benchmark index was coming off its best two-day rally since the spring of 2020.
Stocks close lower again on Wall Street, still up for week
A choppy day of trading ended with stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday, though indexes have managed to hold onto most of their sizeable gains from a big rally at the start of the week. The S&P 500 fell 1% after having been up 0.4% in the early going....
Asian stock markets fall ahead of US employment update
BEIJING (AP) — Asian shares followed Wall Street lower Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data investors hope will persuade the Federal Reserve to ease off plans for more interest rate hikes. Tokyo and Hong Kong, the region's biggest markets, retreated. Chinese markets were closed for a holiday. Oil prices...
IMF warns of higher recession risk and 'darkening global outlook,' projects world growth $4 trillion lower through 2026
WASHINGTON (AP) — IMF warns of higher recession risk and 'darkening global outlook,' projects world growth $4 trillion lower through 2026. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
My 3 Stock Market Predictions for October
Investors need some good news as we move into the fourth quarter, but it might be hard to find good reasons for optimism. Conditions continue to be challenging for stocks, and investors need to prepare themselves for more volatility and an ongoing bear market. Consider these stock market predictions for October, and manage your portfolio for long-term success.
Should You Consider Inverse ETFs in Volatile Markets?
If news about market downturns and an imminent recession is making your head spin, you may be wondering how to hedge your portfolio against losses. One option may be an inverse ETF. An inverse ETF aims to earn gains when an underlying stock market index goes down. So if the...
10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now in October
Today, I provide 10 of my best dividend stock ideas for the month of October. These dividend growth stocks are a great way to add balance and passive income to a long-term portfolio. Compounding is the eighth wonder of the world, and dividends are a great way to accelerate your wealth.
Credit Suisse offers $3 billion to buy back its own debt in move to calm investors
Credit Suisse has issued an offer to buy back $3 billion of its own debt in a strategic show of stability amid a sagging bond market in Switzerland.
Binance gets hacked: What it means for the crypto industry
BNB tokens worth around $560 million were stolen, though Binance is suggesting it may be able to claw much of it back.
Biden: IBM investment to help in tech competition with China
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden predicted Thursday a $20 billion investment by IBM in New York's Hudson River Valley will help give the United States a technological edge against China, hailing the expansion during an appearance with two House Democrats in competitive races in next month's critical elections.
Florida sheriff warns looters; 3 win Nobel Prize in physics; Trump files lawsuit against CNN | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, 78 deaths have been blamed on Ian, with 71 of them reported in Florida. A Florida sheriff issued a blunt warning to potential looters.
US sanctions more Iranian officials for causing internet outages and violence to protesters in response to Amini death
WASHINGTON (AP) — US sanctions more Iranian officials for causing internet outages and violence to protesters in response to Amini death. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AP News Summary at 11:59 p.m. EDT
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the final papers to annex four regions of Ukraine while his military struggled to control the new territory. In a defiant move, the Kremlin held the door open for further land grabs in Ukraine. Speaking in a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “certain territories will be reclaimed" and that Russia would continue “consulting” residents about joining Russia. He did not specify which additional Ukrainian territories Moscow is eyeing. The four annexed regions were added in violation of international laws. Ukrainian law enforcement officials, meanwhile, reported discovering more evidence of torture and killings in areas retaken from Russian forces.
UK, Ireland signal new hope of deal to end Brexit trade feud
LONDON (AP) — Britain and Ireland hailed a new spirit of compromise on Friday in a grinding feud over post-Brexit trade rules, expressing hope of making enough progress in the next three weeks to avoid a destabilizing new election in Northern Ireland. It comes as new British Prime Minister Liz Truss seeks to improve relations with the U.K.’s neighbors after the country’s long, acrimonious divorce from the European Union. U.K. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said Britain and the EU were negotiating “in good faith and good humor” — a marked contrast from the bitter tone that has marred relations since the U.K. voted for Brexit in 2016. Speaking to reporters in London after a meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference, he said he was “very positive about the chances of getting a negotiated solution.”
