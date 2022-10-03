Read full article on original website
Bobcats play Tarkington for Homecoming
Last Friday night the Orangefield Bobcats traveled to Anahuac and captured a huge district win. This week the Bobcats will celebrate homecoming. Orangefield and Anahuac entered the district games two weeks ago as the two favorites to win the district championship. Both teams won their district openers. With Friday's win the Bobcats have sole possession of first place by half a game over East Chambers and Tarkington each of which have one win and had their bye week during the first two weeks of district play.
Orangefield Homecoming court
The Orangefield High School will celebrate their Homecoming game this Friday night starting at 7:30 pm at the F. L. McClain Stadium located at 7745 Sand Bar Rd in Orangefield. The Orangefield High School homecoming court includes: (left to right) Football Beau: Brayden Parker, Football Sweetheart: Kaitlyn Hebert, Freshman Duchess: Payton Marze, Sophomore Duchess: Maci Waguespack, Junior Duchess: Paris Becker, Senior Princess: Kiley Boyd, Senior Princess: Riley Fuller, Senior Princess: Haley West, Senior Princess: Jalynn Alfaro, Band Sweetheart: Sadie Prouse.
Bears open district at Vidor
Little Cypress-Mauriceville christened its new playing field last week with a win. This week the Bears must go on the road to play their first district game at a field where they have not had a lot of success. Homecoming was part of the celebration for the first game played...
Vandals cause hundreds of dollars of damages to Nederland softball fields
NEDERLAND — The Nederland Girls Softball League is reeling after vandals caused approximately $500 in damages over the weekend. Gerardo Montoya, the league’s president, learned of the damage when another coach called him Sunday. The fields are located by the Marion & Ed Hughes Library on 27th Street.
Port Arthur native Bobby Pickney reflects on career after selection to college’s Hall of Honor
A Port Arthur native and Thomas Jefferson High School graduate is receiving a prestigious honor this month with induction into his college’s Hall of Honor. Bobby Pickney, who graduated from TJ in 2000, went on to play college football at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and is being honored at the school Oct. 22.
BREAKING: Wesley Yates talks about his decision to become a Husky
Wesley Yates, the No. 2 shooting guard nationally for the 2023 recruiting class, verbally committed to Washington Wednesday morning. He announced the decision on his Instagram account. Wesley, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect from Beaumont, Tex., who also happens to be a cousin of current UW Assistant Coach Quincy Pondexter, took...
Elda Lucille Coker, 97, Orange
Elda Lucille Coker, 97, left us on October 2, 2022 with her family supporting her in her residency at Sabine Place after living a long and memorable life to join her family and friends in heaven. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, October 7, 2022 at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Orange, Texas. Funeral service will be on Saturday, October 8 at 10:00 AM at Claybar Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Lynn Ashcraft and Eldon Coker. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Sandra Franks, 67, Orange
Sandra Franks, loving mother and grandmother, age 67, of Orange, Texas, went home to Jesus on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Services to honor Sandra will be held at Dorman Funeral Home on October 8, 2022 at 6:30PM. Visitation will be held prior to service from 5:30PM to 6:30PM. Sandra was...
Team Granger Expands To 16th St.
Al Granger has been looking at the property at the corner of 16th and Green almost since the Wells Fargo Bank closed there several years ago. He toured the building and while inside, he wasn’t looking at every wall and light fixture, it was what he saw outside that sealed the deal.
Thomas Anthony Donnaud, 72, Port Saint Lucie, Florida
Thomas Anthony Donnaud, 72, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, passed away on September 12, 2022, in Port Saint Lucie, Florida. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Shane Weaver. Following the service, Masonic Rites will be performed by Buna Masonic Lodge #1095. Inurnment will follow at Wilkinson Cemetery in Orange.
Ruby Faye Bonner, 84, Orange
Ruby Faye Bonner, 84, of Orange, passed away on October 3, 2022, at home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Prentice Burks. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will begin at...
Sarah Ann Jackson Bell Ozan, 91, Orange
Sarah Ann Jackson was born to William Jackson and Norma O. Jackson on March 15th 1931, living an eventful 91 years. On Friday September 30th 2022 Sarah Ann Jackson Bell Ozan ended her earthly adventure. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Ann Bilbo, Bonnie Sue Ravencraft and Son in law Stanley Ravencraft as well has two granddaughters Theresa Ravencraft and Kelli Lincecum and their husbands Marcus McLellan and Joshua Lincecum. She also left behind a deeply loved great grandson, Kyle Henry Lincecum. Sarah Jackson Lived many lives in her 91 years. She graduated high school, married William McKinley Bell in May 1949, and went on to have two daughters, Bonnie Sue and Sharon Ann Bell. After becoming Widowed, Sarah put herself through a demanding nursing program, becoming a nurse. It was a vocation she was proud of and continued for decades. Later she would remarry longtime friend Mervin Ozan Senior in April of 1985.
Bettie Sue Langley, 95, Orange
Bettie Sue Langley, 95, of Orange, passed away on October 2, 2022, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend John Fortenberry and Isaac Munoz. Burial will follow at Richard-Welch Cemetery in Newton County.
Bridge City High School engineering students try out skills
Bridge City High School engineering students got a chance last week to use their drafting and calculating skills to work in a real-life situation. Middle school principal Grady Welborn asked the students to make an accurate map of the school for him and they worked on the task. Daniel Auchenbach is the high school engineering teacher.
Nathan Louis Caswell, Sr., 65, Orange
Nathan Louis Caswell, Sr., 65, of Orange, passed away on September 27, 2022, at the Medical Center in Port Arthur. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Monday, October 10, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Gary Wheeler. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange.
'DogtoberFest' taking place in downtown Beaumont Saturday
Southeast Texas can expect a parade, games, contests, and arts and crafts. Parking is free and so is admission.
'She was a wonderful lady to work for' : Nederland man who played alongside Loretta Lynn mourns her loss, reminisces on her legacy
NEDERLAND, Texas — Nationwide, people are mourning the loss of a Country Music Hall of Famer. A Nederland man who played alongside her is remembering the time they spent together. Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home in Tennessee. She was 90 years old. Lynn...
Area motorcyclists lose leader Van Jordan, known for kindness
Anyone who talked to Van Jordan for a while went away feeling like they had been life-long friends, that's the kind of man he was, said J.W. Dalton. Jordan was a Christian minister, military veteran, and led the area motorcycle HOG, Harley-Davidson Owners Group. Jordan died last week at his Port Arthur home at the age of 56. In addition to being a motorcycle enthusiast, he owned a construction company in Port Arthur and was a minister.
The Morning Show visits One in One Hundred Gun Club
TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford traveled to the One in One Hundred Gun Club in Lumberton to learn about a clay shoot being held in honor of a Southeast Texas doctor. The Dr. George Thomas Memorial Clay Shoot will be held on October 15. The website to sign up is claysforgeorge.com.
ASK A COP — Can you drive in your underwear?
Sal from Bridge City asks: My question is in relation to my girlfriend driving in her panties and bra. Sometimes my girlfriend will go jump in the car to go get something to eat from a drive thru restaurant and just have on her bra and panties. I am worried that is some kinda of indecent act against the law in the state of Texas. She’s not bothered telling me I need to chill. I’m not insecure, I just don’t want her to get into trouble. So is a bra and panties OK to go pick up food in a drive thru?
