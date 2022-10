Yu Darvish has been named the National League's Pitcher of the Month, after he went 5-1 with a 1.85 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, 44 strikeouts and just 8 walks in the month of September. Darvish will likely take the mound in Game 1 of the Padres' wild card series with plenty of rest after the Padres were able to secure a playoff berth on Sunday. You can hear every pitch of Padres playoff baseball on 97.3 The Fan and the Audacy app!