A new list categorizing the top places in the U.S. to put down roots ranks Chicago’s Rogers Park as one of the top 5 choices. According to a recently released report from Money.com ranking the best places to live in the U.S., Rogers Park scores high. They use data based on a methodology to analyzed economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and additional factors in order to rank each spot. Ten of the locations on the list are in the Midwest, with two falling in the Chicago area. Though the number one spot on the list goes Atlanta Georgia, which Money.com notes is a ‘cultural behemoth’ with much to offer. There’s a lot to do in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Check out some of the top places, restaurants, and activities:

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO