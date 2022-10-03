Read full article on original website
Will We See Another COVID Wave This Winter? What Experts Are Saying
Could another COVID wave be in store this winter? The seasonal shift has marked dramatic changes each year of the pandemic so far, but as a third winter approaches, experts are on edge for what could happen -- and there's one early sign they're watching. In each of the last...
A Chicago Bar Has Been Named In The Top 50 Best Bars In The World
After coming in fifth in the inaugural North America’s 50 Best Bars of 2022 back in June, West Loop’s Bar Kumiko has this week made it into a list of The World’s 50 Best Bars. Decided by a vote of 650 drinks experts from across the globe, the list was first published in 2009 and “represents the ultimate international guide to the world’s top bars and drinking destinations.” The 2022 edition of The World’s 50 Best Bars was unveiled in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain yesterday at an in-person awards ceremony with a live countdown of the best bars that was streamed globally. It is one of the drinks industry’s most prestigious and highly anticipated nights of the year which bartenders from all over the planet come to attend.
Suburban Chicago Mayors Vow to Fight Rail Merger
Every few seconds, trucks pulling shipping containers roll in and out of the Bensenville Canadian Pacific yard. It’s a busy area and one that suburban Chicago mayors worry will only get busier if a proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and the Kansas Southern Railways goes through. "Public safety will...
Why are Republicans leaving the Suburbs? – Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer explains why Republicans are leaving in droves
There are just only two Republicans on the 17-member Cook County Board. Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer and the Steve Cochran Show talk about why Republicans are leaving the suburbs, why it is imperative for Cook County to have representation from both political parties, and shares how the Cook County Land Bank Authority (CCLBA) is working to reduce and return vacant land back into sustainable community assets.
Dr. Barbara Ann Bunville officially Announces candidacy for Alderperson of the 6th Ward
Dr. Barbara Ann Bunville officially Announces candidacy for Alderperson of the 6th Ward. Dr. Barbara Ann Bunville officially announced her candidacy for Alderperson of the 6th Ward, Sunday, October 2, 2022, on the Southside of Chicago, at the famous Josephine’s Southern Cooking Restaurant at 436 E. 79th St., a staple in the 6th Ward.
Over 100 Girls Invited to Celebrate Chicago Day of the Girl
Girls Like Me Project, Inc. announces the 11th Annual Chicago Day of the Girl. The annual flagship event brings together over 100 girls annually to celebrate sisterhood on the International Day of the Girl at the historic South Shore Cultural Center on October 11th from 10 AM until 3 PM. The theme for the free event is “I Belong.”
Chicago-area retiree recounts air rescue from Hurricane Ian’s destruction
CHICAGO — A former local car dealership owner who retired to Florida says he is grateful to be alive after being airlifted and rescued from the destruction of Hurricane Ian. Locals may remember Robert Paddor’s commercials for the Evanston Subaru in Skokie car dealership with his dog, Sunny. In 2021, Robert Paddor sold the car dealership and retired to a new home in Sanibel Island, Florida, along with his wife Carol and two dogs. But over the last week, their retirement destination was quickly destroyed by Hurricane Ian’s Category 4 storm.
Chicago is turning some of its iconic office buildings into apartments
The rise of remote work has left many cities with a lot of empty office space. What many cities need is more housing. That’s why Chicago, the city that gave birth to the skyscraper, is offering some financial incentives to developers to give these buildings new life as apartments.
Chicago crime, social problems spilling into west suburb, lawmaker says
Leaders in Forest Park say they have a plan for dealing with what they claim is an influx of criminals, homeless people and drug addicts from the city of Chicago.
This Chicago spot makes Yelp’s Top 25 for Best Tacos in the US
(KTLA) — Taco lovers, October 4 is your day. And not just because it’s a Tuesday — it’s also National Taco Day. Regardless of how you prefer your taco — meat or no meat, hard or soft shell, loaded with toppings or plain and simple — it’s safe to say you only want the best taco on National Taco Day.
Get Chicago-Style Italian Beef Pizza Delivered Right To Your Door
Lou Malnati’s a pizza chain in Chicago has been making pizza since 1971 and has over 50 locations around the Chicago area has just announced that they are teaming with Portillo’s which is known for their Chicago hot dogs, to create Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza.
Rogers Park Makes The Top 5 On List Of 50 Best Places To Live In US
A new list categorizing the top places in the U.S. to put down roots ranks Chicago’s Rogers Park as one of the top 5 choices. According to a recently released report from Money.com ranking the best places to live in the U.S., Rogers Park scores high. They use data based on a methodology to analyzed economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and additional factors in order to rank each spot. Ten of the locations on the list are in the Midwest, with two falling in the Chicago area. Though the number one spot on the list goes Atlanta Georgia, which Money.com notes is a ‘cultural behemoth’ with much to offer. There’s a lot to do in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Check out some of the top places, restaurants, and activities:
ABC7 Chicago Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky announces his retirement after 40-year career
ABC7 Chicago's Veteran Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky, anchor of the station's top-rated newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 P.M., has announced his retirement.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New Booster Shot Timing, COVID Hair Loss and More
When is the best time to get your COVID booster shot heading into colder months?. Experts say a big deadline could be near. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Get Your Omicron Booster Shot By This Date, White House Doc Says — And...
Group robbed at gunpoint while entering vehicle in Chinatown
CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were robbed while getting into their car in Chinatown Tuesday morning. The robbery happened in the 2400 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Police said the victims, two men, 29 and 26, and two women, 30 and 24, were entering their car...
Do New COVID Boosters Come With More Side Effects? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In
As health officials encourage those eligible to get the recently-updated COVID-19 booster shots ahead of the winter months, some may be wondering more about the shots, including whether side effects are similar to those experienced with previous boosters. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, explained...
What you need to know for early voting & vote by mail
CHICAGO – Illinois’ 2022 general election will be held on Tuesday Nov. 8. Voters will head to the polls to decide several races including Governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois Senate, Illinois House, statewide officers, an IL Supreme Court seat, plus several local amendments and one statewide constitutional amendment.
Steven Graves Leaving WBBM-TV: Where Is the Chicago Reporter Going?
Steven Graves has become one of Chicago’s most credible and popular reporters during the pandemic. And now, he’s moving on to bigger things. Steven Graves announced he is leaving WBBM-TV at the end of September 2022. The announcement naturally led to queries. CBS News Chicago viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if his new job is also taking him away from the Windy City. Fortunately for them, Steven Graves and his new employers have answered their questions.
Digital Membership FAQ
Q: What is the new Chicago Sun-Times digital membership program?. A: The digital membership program is a voluntary donation program meant to support increased coverage and access for the Chicago Sun-Times. As of October 6, 2022, all content on chicago.suntimes.com is free for anyone who registers using an email address. Instead of limiting the number of articles readers are able to access, we are taking down our paywall because we believe that reliable, high-quality journalism should be accessible to everyone in our community.
