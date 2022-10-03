Read full article on original website
Phillies-Cardinals position-by-position breakdown
The last time the Cardinals and Phillies met in the postseason also happened to be the last time the Phillies played in a postseason game -- it was Game 5 of the 2011 National League Division Series, and it left us with the indelible images of Philadelphia slugger Ryan Howard writhing in pain along the first-base line after tearing his left Achilles tendon as right-hander Chris Carpenter and the Cards celebrated at Citizens Bank Park.
Padres-Mets position-by-position breakdown
Alonso and Lindor vs. Machado and Soto. deGrom and Scherzer vs. Darvish and Snell. There won't be any shortage of star power in the Wild Card Series between the Mets and Padres at Citi Field this weekend, with Game 1 of the best-of-three set starting Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Wild Card Series teams with best chance to win it all
With a 12-team playoff bracket under the new postseason format, the road to the World Series is as wide open as ever in 2022. But while the four biggest powerhouses in baseball this year watch and wait with an automatic berth in the Division Series -- the Astros and Yankees in the American League, the Dodgers and Braves in the National League -- let's take a look at the eight teams who have to fight it out in the Wild Card round.
NL MVP race is wide open. Let's break it down
With the regular season schedule wrapping up, our attention (briefly) turns to the end-of-season awards, which will be announced in November. Some races have all but been decided, but one category arguably stands out above the rest: National League Most Valuable Player. A group of MLB.com reporters gathered to debate who has the edge.
Rest, then Braves ready for postseason run
MIAMI -- Dansby Swanson took one more swing and Jackson Stephens got a rare start (his first in the Majors) as the Braves rested many of their regulars while concluding the regular season with a 12-9 loss to the Marlins on Wednesday afternoon at loanDepot Park. Having clinched a fifth consecutive National League East title on Tuesday night, the Braves entered this season finale simply intent on remaining healthy. They will rest the next two days, then begin preparing to host either the Cardinals or Phillies in Game 1 of the NL Division Series on Tuesday.
'It's on my mind': Dombrowski talks Thomson's future
HOUSTON -- Dave Dombrowski watched the Phillies celebrate on the field Monday night from a suite behind the visitors’ dugout at Minute Maid Park. • NL Wild Card Game 1, presented by Hankook Tire: Friday, 2 p.m. ET on ABC. He enjoyed the looks on the faces of the...
McNeil's 1st batting title 'a dream come true'
NEW YORK -- Because rain delayed the Mets’ regular-season finale against the Nationals by nearly two hours on Wednesday, Jeff McNeil found himself with an unexpected block of free time. Naturally, he turned on the Dodgers' game to watch Freddie Freeman, the only player still capable of catching him in the Major League batting race.
'Shot to see greatness': Phils primed for postseason run
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Rhys Hoskins could not have looked any happier than he looked Monday night. “I’m drenched in all sorts of beer and champagne,” he said....
Who will win it all? Here's what experts think
You famously cannot predict baseball. Even over 162 games, surprises abound. And during the postseason, that anything-can-happen dynamic only grows stronger, with MLB’s new, expanded format only increasing the number of potential outcomes. Now, did that stop us from asking a number of MLB.com experts to take their best...
Here's how the postseason pitching staffs rank
The postseason is all about the starters. Except when it’s about the bullpens. Except when it’s about the starters. Except when it’s …. Well, you get the idea. The postseason is all about PITCHING, whatever the role, whatever the form. So how do the 12 October teams...
The top 50 players in the postseason, ranked
October is always the most thrilling month for Major League Baseball. The drama, the intensity of every pitch, the late nights that leave you giddily staggered the whole next day. This is baseball's month to strut its stuff. The game is at its absolute best. It's a chance for stars...
Uncertain but optimistic, Marlins look to 2023
MIAMI -- Asking the question, “What if?” is a dangerous game to play, but it’s an unavoidable one when looking back on the 2022 Marlins. Following an extended lockout, the big league squad convened at the Spring Training complex in Jupiter, Fla., with hopes of keeping pace in the ultra competitive National League East. Seven months later, the Braves (101-61), Mets (101-61) and Phillies (87-75) secured postseason berths, while the fourth-place Marlins (69-93) lost just two fewer games than in 2021.
Yanks close regular season with ultimate prize on minds
ARLINGTON -- The Yankees sprayed bubbly eight days ago to acknowledge clinching the American League East, then sipped more late on Tuesday evening, toasting individual achievements by Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole. The season’s final afternoon offered an opportunity to breathe, reflect and prepare for the work ahead. Only...
Berti clinches MLB stolen base title with 41 steals
MIAMI -- "A true basestealer is when you get out there and everybody in the ballpark knows you're going to steal a base, and you still have the capability of doing it." – Marlins first-base coach Keith Johnson. In an age of baseball where the art of basestealing has...
106-win Astros rack up milestones in final game
HOUSTON -- Astros manager Dusty Baker, still wearing his full uniform, made his way around the home clubhouse at Minute Maid Park, giving knuckles and quick hugs as he passed each locker. It was a show of thanks for a juggernaut Houston team that plowed through a 162-game schedule and wrapped up the top seed in the American League.
The key storyline for each Wild Card Game 1
We very much hope you are a morning person, because for the next week-plus, you’re going to have to get all your work done by lunchtime. Because there’s about to be baseball -- high-level, top-shelf, hyper-intense baseball -- all day, just about every day. We’re here to guide you through it.
How this rookie blossomed in September
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Rockies rookie Sean Bouchard had the answers in Monday night’s 2-1 victory over the Dodgers. Bouchard responded to Tony Gonsolin’s 93.6 mph...
Dodgers eye another title to settle 'dynasty' debate
LOS ANGELES -- Since taking over as president of baseball operations in 2015, Andrew Friedman consistently has said his goal is to build enough sustained success that his tenure could ultimately be viewed as the golden era of Dodgers baseball. • NLDS Game 1: Tuesday on FOX/FS1. That’s a tall...
Cubs put exclamation point on promising second half
CINCINNATI -- Sitting in the visitors' dugout at Great American Ball Park, Cubs manager David Ross smirked when asked to reflect on this season on Wednesday afternoon. The question was posed before Chicago's final game, paving the way for a friendly quip. "We're not there yet," Ross said. "We've got...
The key injuries for every playoff team
With the 2022 postseason set to begin, some clubs are healthier than others, though we could see a number of injured stars emerge from the trainer's room to make their presence felt at some point this October. Here's a breakdown of the injury situation for each of this year's 12...
