We all have them, experiences during our childhood that stand out as bigger than life memories. For generations of kids who grow up fishing with their fathers and mothers, it is the monster big fish. It can live under the pier or swim invisibly in the shadows beneath the lily pads. On drugstore postcards, it is big enough to swallow a row boat. It is the fish that weighs as much as your pet poodle, bends your pole under your boat, it is the one that always gets away.

STAR PRAIRIE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO