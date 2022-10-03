Read full article on original website
Related
bulletin-news.com
Pilot in Hermantown plane crash worked for South St. Paul flight school involved in Cottage Grove crash
The flying instructor for the South St. Paul firm that was also responsible for the tragic crash in Cottage Grove two years prior was the pilot of the aircraft that crashed late on Saturday night in Hermantown, Minnesota. Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville,...
Hudson Star-Observer
St. Croix County supervisors approve appointment to health board
By a vote of 13 - 6 at their meeting Tuesday, Oct. 4, the St. Croix County Board of Supervisors confirmed the appointment of Dr. Faisal Anwar to fill the seat vacated by Dr. Paul McGinnis on the Health and Human Services Board. Anwar was recommended unanimously following his interviews...
7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall
A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
camdennews.org
Mythical creatures of Minnesota
This article was written by Jen Fuller, Kroening Nature Center, North Mississippi Regional Park. In honor of Halloween, this article explores myths and truths about animals and a tall tale of a Minnesotan cryptid, a creature that is claimed to exist but never proven to exist. After learning about these myths and legends, come to Kroening Nature Center for our Animal Masquerade Party on October 30 and make a cryptid mask of your own!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gallery: Minnesota's first Sweetgreen opens, three more on the way
Sweetgreen is now open at the Galleria in Edina in the space formerly occupied by People's Organic. Photo courtesy of sweetgreen. Fast-casual salad chain sweetgreen is officially open in Minnesota. The first of the California-based company's four Twin Cities locations opened at the Galleria in Edina last month. A location...
Planning Underway for Final I-94 Lane Expansion
UNDATED (WJON News) -- As work wraps up for the season on Interstate 94 between Hasty and Monticello, planners are looking ahead to the remaining I-94 gap between Monticello and Albertville. Plans are already underway to expand I-94 to three lanes in that corridor as soon as 2024. It is...
Hudson Star-Observer
Photos: Cute cottage in the heart of Hudson for sale
Located in the highly demanded heart of downtown Hudson, this home is a rare find. Secluded on almost a half acre of land, this cottage in the city has been updated inside and out. The huge back porch is perfect for hosting barbecues or some peaceful relaxation. The living room...
NEXT Drive: 4-vehicle crash backs up I-494 WB in south metro
EDINA, Minn. -- A four-car crash is causing a major backup in the south metro during the morning commute Thursday.The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the center lane of Interstate 494 westbound is closed near Highway 100, just south of Edina.No injuries were reported, but MnDOT said traffic is delayed nearly 15 minutes while crews work to clear the crash.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO for more information.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Hudson Star-Observer
Three individuals qualify for D1 state golf tourney
New Richmond, River Falls and Hudson finished just short of qualifying as teams for next week’s state golf tournament in Madison, but they’ll each have an individual there. Hudson’s Olivia Grothaus, River Falls’ Mahlia McCane and New Richmond’s Abbie Ritzer moved on after earning the three individual qualifying...
Rent an Island for a Weekend Getaway About an Hour from St. Cloud
VRBO has become very popular over the last few years. Rent a house for your friends and/or family. Some of them are really affordable too. Although there are a few of them that have some fees that were not obvious prior to seeing the nightly/weekly pricing. So, just make sure that you read EVERYTHING before booking any of these VRBOs or AirBNB.
Hudson Star-Observer
Weekend planner: Big band, big books, big carnival this week
The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience is a rare newcomer to traditional pop, fusing a big band spirit with an inventive edge — and garnering a top 5 Billboard spot with the release of their first album. Johnson, an Emmy award-winning crooner, and lead singer of the internationally known vocal group, Tonic Sol-fa, indelibly stamps vocal jazz and swing with a contemporary punch to the delight of both traditionalists and newcomers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thriftyminnesota.com
Stillwater Harvest Fest
Heat to Stillwater Harvest Fest for giant pumpkins, fall activities for both adults and kids and fun for everyone!. The Stillwater Harvest Fest is this weekend, October 8 and 9. It’s an entirely volunteer-run event with lots of family fun! Hours are 10 am – 6 pm on both Saturday and Sunday.
Hudson Star-Observer
Landmark business struggling to stay alive
We all have them, experiences during our childhood that stand out as bigger than life memories. For generations of kids who grow up fishing with their fathers and mothers, it is the monster big fish. It can live under the pier or swim invisibly in the shadows beneath the lily pads. On drugstore postcards, it is big enough to swallow a row boat. It is the fish that weighs as much as your pet poodle, bends your pole under your boat, it is the one that always gets away.
Five youths are 'persons of interest' in Maple Grove garden center fire
A fire that devastated a Maple Grove garden center is being investigated as a possible arson, with police identifying five youths as "persons of interest" in the case. Maple Grove Police Department provided an update Tuesday following the fire at Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery in the early hours of Sunday morning, which destroyed the business's warehouse, loading dock, storage area, production offices, break area, and plant production line.
Hudson Star-Observer
Hudson city administrator to stay
Hudson City Administrator Aaron Reeves has decided to remain in his position after announcing his resignation at the finance committee meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Common Council members and staff were sad to hear of his plans to leave. They let Reeves know about those feelings. Their outpouring of support...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person hurt after crashing motorcycle into deer in Pierce County
TOWN OF TRIMBELLE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after crashing a motorcycle into a deer in Pierce County Wednesday morning. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that 60-year-old Joseph Falteisek of Ellsworth was driving a motorcycle south on County Highway J in the Town of Trimbelle near Ellsworth when a deer crossed his path, causing him to hit it and tip over at 5:55 a.m. Wednesday.
Man dies after crashing truck into western Wisconsin lake
A driver died in western Wisconsin on Friday when he missed a stop sign and crashed into a lake. The Barron County Sheriff's Office says Christopher Kemmits, 30, of Exeland, Wisconsin, was able to get out of his truck after crashing into Red Cedar Lake, but was unable to make it to shore.
Dave Hutchinson has license suspended for 30 days by Minnesota POST board
Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson will have his police officer license suspended for 30 days beginning next month. The Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board made the decision in a meeting held on Sept. 22. His suspension will begin on Nov. 22, almost a year after he was arrested for drunkenly crashing his squad car on I-94 near Alexandria.
Sheriff: Man seriously injured after possible explosion in Dakota County
DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. -- A man was seriously injured and air lifted to a hospital after a possible explosion just south of Hastings.According to the Dakota County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to the 19000 block of Rhoda Avenue in Dakota County on a report of a possible explosion around 3 p.m.When crews arrived, a man had already left; he was taking himself to the hospital but was intercepted near the Hastings Civic Arena and was air lifted to a Twin Cities hospital.The sheriff's office says there is no ongoing threat to the community, and they are investigating the incident.
Comments / 0