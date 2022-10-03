ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

What to know before going to Mississippi State Fair

By Biancca Ball
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will kick off on Thursday, October 6 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson wants to remind fairgoers of several items to “Know Before You Go.”

Gipson addresses security for Mississippi State Fair
  • The Mississippi State Fair opens at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6. The ribbon cutting will be held at Gate 1 at the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.
  • Gate admission is $5.00 per person, and parking is $5.00 per car. Children ages 6 and under will be admitted free of charge. The public can purchase advance admission tickets at the Coliseum Box Office until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6.
  • Fair admission is free every weekday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., except on Monday, October 10, Columbus Day.
  • Beginning at 9:00 p.m., any guest under the age of eighteen (18) seeking admission to the Fairgrounds must be accompanied by a legal adult (21 or older). Any guest may be asked to show official proof of age to be admitted after 9:00 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring identification.
  • When entering the Midway, all guests will proceed through one (1) of the seven (7) entry security points utilizing a metal detector, and/or be subject to magnetic wanding.
  • All bags are subject to search. The maximum bag size that will be accepted into the Fair is 12”x12”x6”.
  • No outside food or beverage allowed.
  • No marketing, soliciting, political, or vending items allowed unless and as authorized under Fairground regulations.
  • Pursuant to state law, the legal carry of firearms by all lawful adults is recognized on the Mississippi Fairgrounds.
  • No animals (other than service animals or as authorized by Fair management for Fair activities), banners, fireworks/explosives, or laser pointers allowed.

The fair runs from October 6-16.

Nukys
3d ago

Since Jackson is pretty much a Sanctuary City, you gotta go during the day time cuz the freaks come out at night. 👍🇺🇸 🇺🇸 👍

