ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

J.D. Martinez Jokingly Made This Wish Before Red Sox Finale

J.D. Martinez closed his 2022 Red Sox season with a bang. Well, it was two bangs, actually. Martinez clubbed a pair of home runs in Boston’s final game of the campaign: a 6-3 win over the division rival Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. The veteran slugger smacked a three-run blast in his first at-bat of Wednesday’s game and drilled a solo shot to center field in the fourth inning. It marked Martinez’s first multi-home run game of the season and his first since April 30 of last year.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge ties absurd Mickey Mantle record MLB hasn’t seen in 66 years

Aaron Judge barely missed out on taking home the American League Triple Crown, but he’s got plenty of insane numbers to show for his incredible work in the 2022 MLB regular season. Apart from setting a new single-season home-run record in the AL, Aaron Judge also reached an absurd statistical territory last attained by the legendary Mickey Mantle nearly seven decades ago (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Positives and Negatives With The Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers finished off a disappointing 66-96 season on Wednesday night with a 5-4 loss to the playoff-bound Seattle Mariners. It was a failure of a season. Especially considering the higher expectations coming into the year after last year's surprising 77-85 campaign. Now that the long regular season is...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Boston

Dennis Eckersley signs off for final time in Red Sox broadcast booth

BOSTON - Pitcher-turned-broadcaster Dennis Eckersley received a standing ovation from the rain-soaked crowd and both dugouts at Fenway Park Wednesday when he was recognized on the Fenway Park scoreboard in what was the final game of his 50-year career.The Hall of Famer, who announced that he will be retiring after this season, was in tears as he left the broadcast booth and rode the elevator out for the last time. The video mixed highlights from his 24-year playing career and calls from his time on NESN."I'm lucky to have had the career I've had, and I'm lucky to have been...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Triston Casas
Person
Jeffrey Springs
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Nick Pivetta
draysbay.com

Rays fans very unofficial and unscientific awards

With the regular season over, and the postseason ahead, this is a great time for Rays fans to reflect on performances from April through, well, yesterday. Use the comments to share your comments on which Rays player merits these awards. (Note, we also posted this on Twitter, but you can...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NESN

Why Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts Admired Grand Slam Vs. Rays For So Long

Xander Bogaerts didn’t go into his home run trot right away when he crushed a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Boston Red Sox shortstop took a second and then a few more for good measure to watch it sail 421 feet over the Green Monster before flipping his bat and getting his jog around the bases underway.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Wild-card Rays lose 5th straight, fall 6-3 to Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — The playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays lost their fifth straight game to finish the regular season, giving up a pair of home runs to J.D. Martinez in a 6-3 loss to last-place Boston on Wednesday. Xander Bogaerts also had a pair of hits in what could be...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Red Sox#The Seattle Mariners#The American League#The Detroit Tigers#Springs
markerzone.com

2022 FIRST ROUND PICK AMONG THOSE CUT BY CANADIENS ON TUESDAY

Ahead of Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators, the Montreal Canadiens announced that they've made seven cuts to their training camp roster. Among those players are 2022 first round pick Filip Mesar and 2019 third round pick Mattias Norlinder. Both Mesar and Norlinder have been assigned to the Laval Rocket...
NHL
Yardbarker

Dylan Larkin Likely First Big 2022-23 Pre-NHL Deadline Trade

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff , Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings might be the NHL’s first big pre-NHL Trade Deadline deal during the 2022-23 season. Even though most eyes are on a couple of other big names, the Red Wings might be looking to make the league’s first big splash and moving Larkin would certainly qualify.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy