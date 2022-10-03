Read full article on original website
J.D. Martinez Jokingly Made This Wish Before Red Sox Finale
J.D. Martinez closed his 2022 Red Sox season with a bang. Well, it was two bangs, actually. Martinez clubbed a pair of home runs in Boston’s final game of the campaign: a 6-3 win over the division rival Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. The veteran slugger smacked a three-run blast in his first at-bat of Wednesday’s game and drilled a solo shot to center field in the fourth inning. It marked Martinez’s first multi-home run game of the season and his first since April 30 of last year.
Detroit Tigers C Dustin Garneau makes decision for 2023
Catcher Dustin Garneau only played in 28 games for the Detroit Tigers during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He originally came to Detroit when the Tigers purchased his contract from the Colorado Rockies in August of 2021. During those 28 games, he hit .222 with six home runs and 12...
Aaron Judge ties absurd Mickey Mantle record MLB hasn’t seen in 66 years
Aaron Judge barely missed out on taking home the American League Triple Crown, but he’s got plenty of insane numbers to show for his incredible work in the 2022 MLB regular season. Apart from setting a new single-season home-run record in the AL, Aaron Judge also reached an absurd statistical territory last attained by the legendary Mickey Mantle nearly seven decades ago (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).
Dennis Eckersley Gets Emotional Speaking About Time With Red Sox
It’s uncertain who from the Red Sox’s large impending free agent class will be back in Boston next season. But longtime color analyst Dennis Eckersley, who calls Red Sox games on NESN alongside Dave O’Brien, definitely won’t be back. Eckersley announced in early August he would...
Positives and Negatives With The Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers finished off a disappointing 66-96 season on Wednesday night with a 5-4 loss to the playoff-bound Seattle Mariners. It was a failure of a season. Especially considering the higher expectations coming into the year after last year's surprising 77-85 campaign. Now that the long regular season is...
Dennis Eckersley signs off for final time in Red Sox broadcast booth
BOSTON - Pitcher-turned-broadcaster Dennis Eckersley received a standing ovation from the rain-soaked crowd and both dugouts at Fenway Park Wednesday when he was recognized on the Fenway Park scoreboard in what was the final game of his 50-year career.The Hall of Famer, who announced that he will be retiring after this season, was in tears as he left the broadcast booth and rode the elevator out for the last time. The video mixed highlights from his 24-year playing career and calls from his time on NESN."I'm lucky to have had the career I've had, and I'm lucky to have been...
Red Sox Steal Pitcher From Rays With Waiver Claim Prior To Season's End
The Boston Red Sox added some depth to their organization by swiping a 6-foot-6, 205-pound pitcher from their American League East rival Tampa Bay Rays prior to the final game of the regular season. The Red Sox claimed Easton McGee off of waivers just days after his Major League Baseball...
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Punches Postseason Ticket With Two-Home Run Game
Former Boston Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber had a monster game to clinch a postseason spot for the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.
Rays fans very unofficial and unscientific awards
With the regular season over, and the postseason ahead, this is a great time for Rays fans to reflect on performances from April through, well, yesterday. Use the comments to share your comments on which Rays player merits these awards. (Note, we also posted this on Twitter, but you can...
MLB playoffs: Watch Phillies-Cardinals Game 1 today on 6abc
You can watch Game 1 of the Wild Card round between the Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals today at 2:07 p.m. right here on 6abc.
Why Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts Admired Grand Slam Vs. Rays For So Long
Xander Bogaerts didn’t go into his home run trot right away when he crushed a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Boston Red Sox shortstop took a second and then a few more for good measure to watch it sail 421 feet over the Green Monster before flipping his bat and getting his jog around the bases underway.
Wild-card Rays lose 5th straight, fall 6-3 to Red Sox
BOSTON (AP) — The playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays lost their fifth straight game to finish the regular season, giving up a pair of home runs to J.D. Martinez in a 6-3 loss to last-place Boston on Wednesday. Xander Bogaerts also had a pair of hits in what could be...
2022 FIRST ROUND PICK AMONG THOSE CUT BY CANADIENS ON TUESDAY
Ahead of Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators, the Montreal Canadiens announced that they've made seven cuts to their training camp roster. Among those players are 2022 first round pick Filip Mesar and 2019 third round pick Mattias Norlinder. Both Mesar and Norlinder have been assigned to the Laval Rocket...
Dylan Larkin Likely First Big 2022-23 Pre-NHL Deadline Trade
According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff , Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings might be the NHL’s first big pre-NHL Trade Deadline deal during the 2022-23 season. Even though most eyes are on a couple of other big names, the Red Wings might be looking to make the league’s first big splash and moving Larkin would certainly qualify.
‘Thank you Boston’: Dennis Eckersley’s emotional message to Red Sox fans after final broadcast
The Major League Baseball regular season concluded for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. In what turned out to be a highly disappointing season, the Red Sox finished in last place in the American League East. It is a sad way to end any season, but particularly this season. MLB...
