therecordlive.com
Bobcats play Tarkington for Homecoming
Last Friday night the Orangefield Bobcats traveled to Anahuac and captured a huge district win. This week the Bobcats will celebrate homecoming. Orangefield and Anahuac entered the district games two weeks ago as the two favorites to win the district championship. Both teams won their district openers. With Friday's win the Bobcats have sole possession of first place by half a game over East Chambers and Tarkington each of which have one win and had their bye week during the first two weeks of district play.
therecordlive.com
Bears open district at Vidor
Little Cypress-Mauriceville christened its new playing field last week with a win. This week the Bears must go on the road to play their first district game at a field where they have not had a lot of success. Homecoming was part of the celebration for the first game played...
therecordlive.com
Orangefield Homecoming court
The Orangefield High School will celebrate their Homecoming game this Friday night starting at 7:30 pm at the F. L. McClain Stadium located at 7745 Sand Bar Rd in Orangefield. The Orangefield High School homecoming court includes: (left to right) Football Beau: Brayden Parker, Football Sweetheart: Kaitlyn Hebert, Freshman Duchess: Payton Marze, Sophomore Duchess: Maci Waguespack, Junior Duchess: Paris Becker, Senior Princess: Kiley Boyd, Senior Princess: Riley Fuller, Senior Princess: Haley West, Senior Princess: Jalynn Alfaro, Band Sweetheart: Sadie Prouse.
therecordlive.com
Thomas Anthony Donnaud, 72, Port Saint Lucie, Florida
Thomas Anthony Donnaud, 72, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, passed away on September 12, 2022, in Port Saint Lucie, Florida. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Shane Weaver. Following the service, Masonic Rites will be performed by Buna Masonic Lodge #1095. Inurnment will follow at Wilkinson Cemetery in Orange.
therecordlive.com
Elda Lucille Coker, 97, Orange
Elda Lucille Coker, 97, left us on October 2, 2022 with her family supporting her in her residency at Sabine Place after living a long and memorable life to join her family and friends in heaven. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, October 7, 2022 at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Orange, Texas. Funeral service will be on Saturday, October 8 at 10:00 AM at Claybar Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Lynn Ashcraft and Eldon Coker. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery.
therecordlive.com
Bridge City High School engineering students try out skills
Bridge City High School engineering students got a chance last week to use their drafting and calculating skills to work in a real-life situation. Middle school principal Grady Welborn asked the students to make an accurate map of the school for him and they worked on the task. Daniel Auchenbach is the high school engineering teacher.
therecordlive.com
Nathan Louis Caswell, Sr., 65, Orange
Nathan Louis Caswell, Sr., 65, of Orange, passed away on September 27, 2022, at the Medical Center in Port Arthur. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Monday, October 10, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Gary Wheeler. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange.
therecordlive.com
Area motorcyclists lose leader Van Jordan, known for kindness
Anyone who talked to Van Jordan for a while went away feeling like they had been life-long friends, that's the kind of man he was, said J.W. Dalton. Jordan was a Christian minister, military veteran, and led the area motorcycle HOG, Harley-Davidson Owners Group. Jordan died last week at his Port Arthur home at the age of 56. In addition to being a motorcycle enthusiast, he owned a construction company in Port Arthur and was a minister.
therecordlive.com
WOS senior pays tribute to cops
Like hundreds of girls across Texas during football season, Aamiyah Gradnigo walked the field in an evening gown for homecoming ceremonies. But instead of being escorted by her father, she walked arm-in-arm with a uniformed police officer. She asked Orange Police Sergeant Jason Laughlin to walk with her because of...
therecordlive.com
Free 'Together Thursday' music this week at Riverside Pavilion
Dow Chemical and the Orange County United Way are once again sponsoring "Together Thursdays" in October with two free family-friendly live concerts at the Orange Riverfront Pavilion off Simmons Drive. The first one will be this Thursday, October 6, at 6:30 p.m. featuring the band The Cheez Weez. Maureen McAllister,...
therecordlive.com
OFHS students volunteer at Orangetober Fest
The Orangefield High School FCCLA and Community Service students volunteered with the Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau to assist with setup for the Orangetober Festival held annually at the Riverside Pavilion. They helped with designing areas in the pumpkin village and creating photo stations. It was a beautiful day and the perfect weather for it!
therecordlive.com
Pumpkins, pumpkins everywhere at Orangetober
People can immerse themselves in fall this weekend by carving pumpkins, strolling through displays of pumpkins, and even immersing themselves face first into a pumpkin pie. The activities are all part of the Second Annual Orangetober sponsored by the city of Orange. Live entertainment will be included at the three-day...
therecordlive.com
Phillip Saperstein Recognized for Performance
Phillip Saperstein, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Orange, recently attended the firm's Financial Advisor Leaders Conference, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of some of the firm's most successful financial advisors. The conference was held Sept. 29-30 in St. Louis. During the two-day conference, attendees heard from internal and...
therecordlive.com
NICU Program Director speaks to OF high students
In honor of NICU Awareness Month, Orangefield High School welcomed guest speaker, Kelli Huebel, NICU Program Director at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital. Mrs. Huebel spoke with Health Science and Child Development classes, and shared a wealth of knowledge about some of the obstacles these tiny babies overcome and the healthcare providers that care for them. We would like to extend a big thank you to Mrs. Huebel and Christus St. Elizabeth for this educational opportunity for our students.
