CONCORD, NH — View this new listing in town. Wow. Listing Description: Tucked away from the road with over 200′ of frontage on the slowly meandering Contoocook River is this reimagined home. Built as a camp in the early 1900s and enjoyed for years as a getaway among the pines. Newly rebuilt with walls of windows, large open concept living areas, a chef’s kitchen, luxury tile baths, and so much more! The builder is ready to add the finishing touches, and you could be enjoying the holidays in your new oasis! Reach out for more information and to schedule your tour. Please respect the neighboring homeowners and do not drive down the driveway without an appointment. Some of these photos are artists’ renderings and represent what the finished home will look like, subject to change and open to buyers making different selections.

CONCORD, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO