Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, MaineDan PfeiferWells, ME
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Maine Man Convicted of 7 Felony Charges Related to January 6thThe Maine WriterLebanon, ME
How I Accidentally Ended Up In MaineJoJo's Cup of MochaPortsmouth, NH
21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Related
$7.8M Fairytale Property in Meredith, New Hampshire, is a ‘Resort-Like Retreat’
Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, their appeal lies not only in the overall elegance, but the architectural aesthetic. Enter Eventyr Lodge, an exquisite Meredith, New Hampshire, home on Lake Winnipesaukee that was recently listed by Kara Chase with Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains/Laconia.
NHPR
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: New Hampshire Film Festival, Brewfest and more
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. Adult Workshop: Expressive Writing on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to...
newenglandnewspress.com
Wow House: 30 River Road In Concord, New Hampshire
CONCORD, NH — View this new listing in town. Wow. Listing Description: Tucked away from the road with over 200′ of frontage on the slowly meandering Contoocook River is this reimagined home. Built as a camp in the early 1900s and enjoyed for years as a getaway among the pines. Newly rebuilt with walls of windows, large open concept living areas, a chef’s kitchen, luxury tile baths, and so much more! The builder is ready to add the finishing touches, and you could be enjoying the holidays in your new oasis! Reach out for more information and to schedule your tour. Please respect the neighboring homeowners and do not drive down the driveway without an appointment. Some of these photos are artists’ renderings and represent what the finished home will look like, subject to change and open to buyers making different selections.
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Providence, R.I.-based grocery distributor United Natural Foods Inc. has opened a 125,000-square-foot refrigerated distribution center in Londonderry. The company, the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor of health and specialty food in North America, now operates 57 distribution centers and warehouses nationwide. The Londonderry location gives it three in New England, joining one in Chesterfield, NH, and another in Dayville, Conn. UNFI supplies more than 30,000 retailers in the U.S. and Canada, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice providers. It is Whole Foods Market’s main supplier, with that chain’s traffic making up over a third of UNFI’s revenue in 2018.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
manchesterinklink.com
New Gold Street state liquor store to open Oct. 6
MANCHESTER, NH – The new Manchester NH Liquor & Wine Outlet opens Oct. 6 nestled just off South Willow Street on Gold Street, alongside several nationally recognized brands, including Hannaford, Walmart, Mercedes-Benz and Harley-Davidson. The Outlet will incorporate high-efficiency materials and LED fixtures, oversized aisles for easy shopping, and...
WMUR.com
More in New Hampshire applying for heating assistance amid high prices
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Heating fuel prices have been on the rise since the summer, but with winter around the corner, more New Hampshire residents are asking for help to pay their bills. Southern New Hampshire Services in Manchester started mailing out applications to its priority households in July, and...
Shoebert the seal is back on the North Shore
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBEVERLY -- A viral seal sensation returns to the North Shore after being released in Rhode Island. His name is Shoebert. Locals gave him the moniker after the seal showed up in Shoe Pond in Beverly."That's pretty typical for harbor seals," says Patricia Leonard, manager of the Pinniped Department at the New England Aquarium, "They know their orientation and know where they are finding their food or head back to finding his best food source."At one point, Shoebert was caught on video waddling his way to the Beverly Police Department. The marine mammal was taken to the...
mynbc5.com
Merrimack couple completes journey to visit all 275 historical markers in New Hampshire
After almost two years of traveling, one Merrimack couple has finished their journey around the state. Back in 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Heather Davis MacNeil and her husband began a mission to find all 275 green historic marker signs in the state. This weekend, they completed it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, Maine
Welcome back. Ah, the good ole summertime. This week (week of 8/1/22), my wife and I are enjoying a week-long trip to Maine. We have traveled to the Ogunquit, Maine area for quite a few years now, and still find things to do and places to explore. Today we are at Drake Island beach, about 6 or 7 miles North of the main beach in Ogunquit. It is a less busy alternative to the main beach and is just as lovely a location. Nothing beats the beach!
Southwest offering one-way flight fares for as low as $29
The airline's winter sale ends on Thursday. A winter escape from Boston may be less expensive after Southwest announced a two-day “huge winter sale.”. Customers can buy one-way tickets for as low as $29 through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Central Time for travel between Nov. 29 and Feb. 15, 2023.
Seabrook, NH, Contractor Charged With Larceny for Incomplete Jobs
Police in Newburyport and Marblehead worked to locate and arrest a Seabrook contractor who allegedly accepted large deposits for home improvement jobs that never completed. Robert Merrill, 32, was the subject of a search by police in West Newbury, Merrimac, Amesbury, Haverhill, and North Reading, according to Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray and Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King. The warrants go back to 2021.
Philbrook Center Survivor: ‘I’m tired of it being a nightmare’
They thought they could escape. After weeks of enduring sexual assaults and being raped by one of the employees at the Philbrook Center in Concord, four boys hatched a plan to get away from the abuse. John Doe 526, one of more than 800 people who are now suing New Hampshire for the horrific treatment at the hands of state employees or contractors, said he and the other boys found a manhole cover they thought would take them to freedom and safety.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
Investigators seek cause of fire at New Hampshire strip mall
NASHUA, N.H. — Investigators in the New Hampshire city of Nashua are trying to determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a strip mall, the fire department said in a Saturday news release. The fire in the building on Amherst Street that contained a number of businesses...
Video: Owl Rescued From Soccer Goal Netting in Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Just look at those eyes. I mean, WOW! Mesmerizing for sure. And thank goodness this dazzling owl is okay. We know that wildlife prefers to stay away from us humans, so I can only imagine the anxiety this adorable own must have felt. It's sad to see the owl so vulnerable, stuck in that net with its talons all twisted.
WMUR.com
3-year-old Derry boy gifted prosthetic foot by New Hampshire Paralympians
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dozens of people gathered at Delta Dental Stadium Sunday for Össur and the Challenged Athletes Foundation running and mobility clinic. The event brings together people with lower limb loss and limb differences. This year's event had a very special guest, Thomas "TJ" DeAngelo, 3, of...
manchesterinklink.com
The Soapbox: New Hampshire’s broken bail system
Personal recognizance bail (cashless bail) was brought into New Hampshire with the best of intentions. The concept was that we did not want to hold poor people in jail for low-level crimes just because they could not afford cash bail. Unfortunately, and not unexpectedly it has turned into a disaster for the State and Manchester has suffered the worst of it. What ended up happening is repeat and violent offenders are arrested and released back into the community before the police have even finished the booking paperwork.
msonewsports.com
Newburyport and Marblehead Police Collaborate to Arrest Contractor Charged with Multiple Counts of Larceny
NEWBURYPORT 一 Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray and Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King report that the Newburyport and Marblehead Police Departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work.
Saco, Maine, Mom and Two Kids Found Safe — UPDATE
5:05 p.m. UPDATE: Maine State Police said the children are safe and their mother was found in Massachusetts. Maine State Police on Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to be with their mother in New Jersey. Aleeah Patrock, 8, and Vincent Patrock, 6, were taken by their...
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 0