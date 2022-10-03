Read full article on original website
therecordlive.com
Bobcats play Tarkington for Homecoming
Last Friday night the Orangefield Bobcats traveled to Anahuac and captured a huge district win. This week the Bobcats will celebrate homecoming. Orangefield and Anahuac entered the district games two weeks ago as the two favorites to win the district championship. Both teams won their district openers. With Friday's win the Bobcats have sole possession of first place by half a game over East Chambers and Tarkington each of which have one win and had their bye week during the first two weeks of district play.
bluebonnetnews.com
Tarkington HS crowns homecoming king, queen
Tarkington High School crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during halftime at Friday night’s football game at A.L. Nelson Stadium. Chosen by their peers, the homecoming king is Joshua “Hunter” Keith and the homecoming queen is Emily Lowe. Keith is the son of Jared and Amber...
therecordlive.com
Bears open district at Vidor
Little Cypress-Mauriceville christened its new playing field last week with a win. This week the Bears must go on the road to play their first district game at a field where they have not had a lot of success. Homecoming was part of the celebration for the first game played...
therecordlive.com
Orangefield Homecoming court
The Orangefield High School will celebrate their Homecoming game this Friday night starting at 7:30 pm at the F. L. McClain Stadium located at 7745 Sand Bar Rd in Orangefield. The Orangefield High School homecoming court includes: (left to right) Football Beau: Brayden Parker, Football Sweetheart: Kaitlyn Hebert, Freshman Duchess: Payton Marze, Sophomore Duchess: Maci Waguespack, Junior Duchess: Paris Becker, Senior Princess: Kiley Boyd, Senior Princess: Riley Fuller, Senior Princess: Haley West, Senior Princess: Jalynn Alfaro, Band Sweetheart: Sadie Prouse.
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Houston Class 6A Top 20 (10.03.22): Change alters middle of the pack
HOUSTON - Another big week of action wrapped up as we enter the heart of district play of the Texas high school football season. The usual suspects like North Shore, Katy, Shadow Creek, Atascocita, Klein Collins and Co. roam the top, but there was change in the middle in this week's VYPE 6A football rankings.
thepostnewspaper.net
La Marque High School celebrated its Homecoming
La Marque High School celebrated its Homecoming on Friday with a 27-9 win over Wharton. The night was also a special one for Jessica McCauley and Jarvis Haynes, who were selected the 2022 Homecoming Queen and King. McCauley was one of four finalists, with Tiana Hosea, Aymree Mickens and Amari...
therecordlive.com
Sandra Franks, 67, Orange
Sandra Franks, loving mother and grandmother, age 67, of Orange, Texas, went home to Jesus on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Services to honor Sandra will be held at Dorman Funeral Home on October 8, 2022 at 6:30PM. Visitation will be held prior to service from 5:30PM to 6:30PM. Sandra was...
therecordlive.com
Elda Lucille Coker, 97, Orange
Elda Lucille Coker, 97, left us on October 2, 2022 with her family supporting her in her residency at Sabine Place after living a long and memorable life to join her family and friends in heaven. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, October 7, 2022 at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Orange, Texas. Funeral service will be on Saturday, October 8 at 10:00 AM at Claybar Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Lynn Ashcraft and Eldon Coker. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery.
therecordlive.com
Thomas Anthony Donnaud, 72, Port Saint Lucie, Florida
Thomas Anthony Donnaud, 72, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, passed away on September 12, 2022, in Port Saint Lucie, Florida. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Shane Weaver. Following the service, Masonic Rites will be performed by Buna Masonic Lodge #1095. Inurnment will follow at Wilkinson Cemetery in Orange.
therecordlive.com
Ruby Faye Bonner, 84, Orange
Ruby Faye Bonner, 84, of Orange, passed away on October 3, 2022, at home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Prentice Burks. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will begin at...
Before Pappas there was Luther's BBQ, a restaurant with very '90s TV ads
Acquisition of the '90s-classic chain allowed Pappas to expand its barbecue business across Houston.
'She was a wonderful lady to work for' : Nederland man who played alongside Loretta Lynn mourns her loss, reminisces on her legacy
NEDERLAND, Texas — Nationwide, people are mourning the loss of a Country Music Hall of Famer. A Nederland man who played alongside her is remembering the time they spent together. Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home in Tennessee. She was 90 years old. Lynn...
'We love you Van' : Southeast Texas motorcycle community mourning loss of director of Cowboy HOG Chapter
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas motorcycle community are mourning the loss of a beloved man who they described as amazing. Rev. Van Edward Jordan Sr. died at his home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, according to his obituary. He was 56 years old. Rev. Jordan is...
therecordlive.com
Bettie Sue Langley, 95, Orange
Bettie Sue Langley, 95, of Orange, passed away on October 2, 2022, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend John Fortenberry and Isaac Munoz. Burial will follow at Richard-Welch Cemetery in Newton County.
papercitymag.com
NextGen Real Estate Sells Former NFL Standout Mario Williams’ Beyond Princely Houston Estate — Get a Look Around
NextGen Luxe managed the sale of former NFL star Marion Williams' 701 W Friar Tuck estate to anonymous buyers, also represented by the brokerage. This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. If you have your finger on the pulse of the Houston...
therecordlive.com
Big artists fill the schedule this fall
The fall season is now in full-swing, but the local and regional concert lineup remains red hot. Whether you enjoy country music or rock and roll or something in between, there is plenty to see and hear. Take a look at the list and find what suits your tastes. Oct....
therecordlive.com
Sarah Ann Jackson Bell Ozan, 91, Orange
Sarah Ann Jackson was born to William Jackson and Norma O. Jackson on March 15th 1931, living an eventful 91 years. On Friday September 30th 2022 Sarah Ann Jackson Bell Ozan ended her earthly adventure. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Ann Bilbo, Bonnie Sue Ravencraft and Son in law Stanley Ravencraft as well has two granddaughters Theresa Ravencraft and Kelli Lincecum and their husbands Marcus McLellan and Joshua Lincecum. She also left behind a deeply loved great grandson, Kyle Henry Lincecum. Sarah Jackson Lived many lives in her 91 years. She graduated high school, married William McKinley Bell in May 1949, and went on to have two daughters, Bonnie Sue and Sharon Ann Bell. After becoming Widowed, Sarah put herself through a demanding nursing program, becoming a nurse. It was a vocation she was proud of and continued for decades. Later she would remarry longtime friend Mervin Ozan Senior in April of 1985.
Teen indicted, accused of threatening to shoot Colmesneil ISD students
COLMESNEIL, Texas — A Colmesneil teenager may soon face trial on a felony charge for allegedly threatening to shoot students at an East Texas school. A Tyler County grand jury indicted Chassin Tausch, 17, on a felony terroristic threat charge on September 29, 2022, according to a Tyler County Sheriff’s Office release. Justice of Peace Ken Jobe set Tausch’s bond at $50,000.00.
Click2Houston.com
26 horses, donkeys rescued from property in Brenham: SPCA
BRENHAM – The Houston SPCA rescued 26 animals from a property in Washington County on Wednesday, according to officials. Officials said the owner of the property, which is located off Old Navasota Road near Indian Bluebonnet Road, was not providing proper care for the more than two dozen animals.
cw39.com
Where to eat the best chili in Texas & every state in the country: Report finds
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chili is a staple of the state of Texas with cooks, grillers, and chefs all across the state claiming their recipe is the best and more than likely backing it up at every chili cook-off or competition they can enter. But what restaurant in the Lone...
