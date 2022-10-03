Sarah Ann Jackson was born to William Jackson and Norma O. Jackson on March 15th 1931, living an eventful 91 years. On Friday September 30th 2022 Sarah Ann Jackson Bell Ozan ended her earthly adventure. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Ann Bilbo, Bonnie Sue Ravencraft and Son in law Stanley Ravencraft as well has two granddaughters Theresa Ravencraft and Kelli Lincecum and their husbands Marcus McLellan and Joshua Lincecum. She also left behind a deeply loved great grandson, Kyle Henry Lincecum. Sarah Jackson Lived many lives in her 91 years. She graduated high school, married William McKinley Bell in May 1949, and went on to have two daughters, Bonnie Sue and Sharon Ann Bell. After becoming Widowed, Sarah put herself through a demanding nursing program, becoming a nurse. It was a vocation she was proud of and continued for decades. Later she would remarry longtime friend Mervin Ozan Senior in April of 1985.

ORANGE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO