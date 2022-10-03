Read full article on original website
Related
whvoradio.com
High School Marching Bands Have Successful Weekend
The Christian County Colonel Marching Band was named the reserve grand champion Saturday at the Murray State Festival of Champions. The Colonel band took first place in all classes for the best guard, best percussion, and best visual. Murray High took grand champion honors by 2.15 points over Christian County High. The Colonel band did win first place in Class 4A.
whopam.com
Music in the Park coming up Saturday in Pembroke
Music in the Park is coming up this weekend in Pembroke. District 6 Christian Fiscal Court Magistrate Phillip Peterson is hosting the family-friendly event from 12 until 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pembroke Park with Hopkinsville native Rachel Crick, who will be performing country, Christian, and jazz music. Crick now...
whopam.com
HS Golf State Results
The 2022 Leachman Buick•GMC•Cadillac Boys’ Golf State Championship Presented by UK HealthCare concluded on Wednesday at the Bowling Green Country Club. Madison Central was crowned the 2022 team state champion, while Brady Smith of Christian Academy-Louisville earned the 2022 individual state title. Complete results: https://bit.ly/3V6Q3kX. The fall...
whopam.com
Imagination Library to host pumpkin carving contest and fundraiser
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Imagination Library will host a pumpkin carving fundraiser on as part of their fall festival towards the end of the month. According to a news release, the event is open to all ages, and pumpkin carving kits will be available for pick up at the library from October 19 through the 26 between 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The entry fee is $20 with each participant receiving a real pumpkin, a carving kit of 12 pieces and a LED lighted tea candle to place inside when finished.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whopam.com
UHA Defeats County to Reach District Title Game
Matchup one was UHA taking on Christian County; or your one and four seed respectively. Back on the 24th of September these two played a very tight and close affair. A 1-0 Lady Blazer win and that really sparked the Lady Colonels who proceeded to lose by only a goal in the following game to Fort Campbell 2-3.
Looking for the Bell Witch? She’s headed for Hopkinsville twice before Halloween
It’s Bell Witch season in Hopkinsville, and there are a couple of opportunities right before Halloween to hear local storytellers recount the 200-year-old ghost story. The first event will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Jeffers Bend, where Christian County historian William T. Turner will lead the presentation for Torchlight Tales. Then at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27, educator and writer Wayne Goolsby will share the story during a chili supper at the old St. Elmo schoolhouse.
whopam.com
Ground broken for Casey Jones Distillery expansion, rickhouse
Casey Jones Distillery has shown that they have the drive and the passion to thrive, and that only continues to be proven as ground was broken Thursday for a new 3,000-barrel rickhouse at their location on Witty Lane. Calling it the first post-prohibition barrel storage facility in Hopkinsville, owner and...
WBKO
Home a total loss after field fire in Smiths Grove
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A field fire at a farm on Hayes Lodge Road sweeps over a Smiths Grove farm on Thursday. According to the Smiths Grove Volunteer Fire Chief, it began after the owner started a “controlled burn” in a field, but the wind got up and embers of the blaze caught some straw on fire at the back corner of the home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Street party to celebrate 150 years of Hanson
HANSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A local Kentucky town is celebrating 150 years. On October 22, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be a street party celebrating the city of Hanson’s 150th “birthday.” The event is located in Historic Downtown Hanson at Sunset Road. Organizers say food trucks, crafters, vendors, bounce house, outdoor movies, […]
whopam.com
Hoptown Survives as County Falls Short In Semifinal
The sun had set on base and we settled in for a matchup in semifinal number two of district eight between two all too familiar foes. Christian County had defeated Hopkinsville earlier in the year and the Tigers were ready to win when it counted. The game was a defensive...
whopam.com
Outdoor burn ban issued in Muhlenberg County
Continued dry conditions have led to an outdoor burn ban being issued in Muhlenberg County. Judge-Executive Curtis McGehee made the order effective Friday morning, citing the danger of wildfires due to lack of rain. The order remains in effect until further notice.
Former Hopkinsville minister is recovering from Ian in Florida
Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No threat to Webster County schools
WEBSTER CO. (WEHT) – Officials in Webster County are getting the word out that there is no threat to any of the district’s schools. The assistant superintendent says a parent dropped off a student this morning at Webster County Middle School. The parent was carrying a gun and had a permit to carry the weapon. […]
whopam.com
Salvation Army looking for bell ringers, signups continue for angel tree
The Salvation Army of Hopkinsville is preparing for the Christmas season and there are ways you can sign up to help or to receive assistance if your family is in need. The Angel Tree program provides a better Christmas to children zero to 12 and seniors 62 and up who are in need and Lt. Lt. Lindsey Galabeas says you can apply to get a name on the Angel Tree online at saangeltree.org.
whopam.com
One killed, three injured in Tiny Town Road collision
One person was killed and three were injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville. It happened about 3:30 p.m., with Clarksville police saying 47-year old Sean Braxton of Clarksville was eastbound when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a westbound automobile operated by 18-year-old Alexander Labarge of Clarksville.
k105.com
Submerged truck pulled from Green River in Morgantown
A submerged vehicle has been pulled from Green River in Butler County. Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor said that Tuesday evening at approximately 6:00, Morgantown officers and the Butler County Rescue Squad responded to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown on the report of a submerged vehicle being identified by “boat mounted sonar.”
WBKO
Scott Waste addresses Bowling Green residents’ recent trash issues
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A recent contract made between Scott Waste and Warren County has caused a frenzy for many Bowling Green residents. On Aug. 1, the Scott Waste-Warren County contract went into effect, and on Aug. 12 the company implemented a rule that the trash cans must sit curbside for pickup, rather than their usual “back door service.”
mainstreetclarksville.com
The history of Montgomery County’s last Confederate soldier
From the Encyclopedia of Montgomery County, Hugh Cavandar (1847 – 1939), also spelled Cavender, was the county’s last Confederate soldier. He was born March 5, 1847 near Brown’s Mill, in Rutherford County, the youngest son of James B. and Rebecca (Cavender) Cavender. The Cavender family had moved prior to 1813 from Lunenburg County, Va. to Williamson County, Tenn.
whopam.com
HRC Unity Breakfast coming up Oct. 27
The Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission Unity Breakfast is about three weeks away and there’s still tickets and table sponsorships available. Executive Director Idalia Luna says it’s 7:30 a.m. Thursday, October 27 at the Bruce Convention Center with a theme focused on kindness. All of the traditional awards will...
wkdzradio.com
Two New Faces Vie For Hopkinsville Ward 8 Seat
Hopkinsville City Council Ward 8 hopefuls would both bring a fresh perspective to the governoring body as neither has served before. During the Wednesday night, League of Women Voter forums Democrat Twila Dillard and Republican Terry Meeks discussed their visions. Dillard says her priorities would be getting to know the...
Comments / 0