Is Krispy Kreme Donuts Finally Back in New England?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There was a brief wave of excitement when rumor had it that Krispy Kreme Donuts was back in Boston. Oh, how I loved my stops at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay for a glazed or three. And of course, Saco, Maine, was another popular location that saddened so many when it closed, leaving New England Krispy Kreme-free.
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in Boston
Boston is a great city for foodies. With so many different restaurants and cafes, it can be hard to decide where to go. If you're looking for a great place to get bagels, here are three incredible places that you'll love.
See Breathtaking Views from High Above the City in This Ultimate Boston Experience
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One of the many great things about living in Maine is the proximity to travel to different places for unique experiences. You can head up to Canada, spend a weekend on the coast of Cape Code, or take a day trip to a major city like Boston.
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
Enjoy an Enchanting Experience in This Hauntingly Mystical Airbnb in Salem, MA
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A trip to Salem, Massachusetts, any day of the year is a mystical and magical experience, but especially so in the fall. Characters stroll through the streets, shops boast unique experiences, and museums teach you the history of the Salem Witch Trials.
Shoebert the seal is back on the North Shore
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBEVERLY -- A viral seal sensation returns to the North Shore after being released in Rhode Island. His name is Shoebert. Locals gave him the moniker after the seal showed up in Shoe Pond in Beverly."That's pretty typical for harbor seals," says Patricia Leonard, manager of the Pinniped Department at the New England Aquarium, "They know their orientation and know where they are finding their food or head back to finding his best food source."At one point, Shoebert was caught on video waddling his way to the Beverly Police Department. The marine mammal was taken to the...
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS
Keep Plainville Beautiful is planning a Fall cleanup on November 12, 2022, rain or shine. Keep Plainville Beautiful will have a table set up at the DPW on 29 W. Bacon St. on Saturday, November 12 from 9am-12pm. Participants will be able to pick up supplies of loaner grabbers, trash...
Iconic dessert that originated in Boston dubbed ‘gateway food to obesity’
BOSTON — An iconic dessert that originated in Boston has been named and shamed as a “gateway food to obesity,” according to a new study. Researchers at Drug Genius surveyed 3,000 Bay Staters and found 13 percent of them admitted that eating just one slice of Boston cream pie acts as a trigger which leads them onto a spell of unhealthy eating.
Massachusetts Man Grows Record-Breaking Pumpkin
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The theme at this year’s Topsfield Fair seems to be go big or go home. On the same weekend a Warren, Massachusetts, man devoured the...
Eat Your Way Around Quincy, MA
Quincy's dining and entertainment landscape shine with culinary and musical superstars. Far more than a Boston bedroom community, Quincy is a vibrant and diverse community made up of can’t-miss restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. From fresh, locally sourced seafood to ethnic specialties, Quincy’s restaurant scene thrives on diversity. Burke’s...
13 Best Restaurants in Hanover, MA
Hanover, Massachusetts is a quintessential New England town, situated less than 20 miles north of Plymouth; 33 miles east of Foxborough; and about 25 miles south of Boston. Rich in history and awash in natural beauty, it is a perfect place to visit while touring this scenic Bay State region.
Jim Braude to leave GBH TV show "Greater Boston" at year's end
Jim Braude's tenure as host of the long-running GBH News public affairs show "Greater Boston" will end when his television contract expires at the end of the year, Axios has learned. Braude, 73, has hosted the nightly TV broadcast on Channel 2 since 2015. "Boston Public Radio," the show on...
You Will Soon Get to Pour Your Own Beer at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Planning on attending a Patriots game this season? Well, if you are heading to Gillette Stadium you may soon see a new way to get your favorite beer. Last week, Foxborough's Board of Selectmen unanimously voted for Gillette Stadium to introduce self-serve beer options.
Major Hot Dog Eating Record Broken at Massachusetts Fair
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Sorry, Joey Chestnut. With all due respect to your heroics at Coney Island, real history was made here in New England over the weekend. Warren, Massachusetts,...
Book Your Stay in the Hocus Pocus Cottage in Salem, Massachusetts, via Airbnb
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Hocus Pocus is having a serious moment right now, with the sequel just being released to Disney Plus! My newsfeed is full of friends hosting Hocus Pocus viewing parties, and it's becoming more evident than ever that when it comes to Halloween movies, Hocus Pocus is the fan favorite.
The 8 dog breeds that people in Massachusetts love!
The Miniature Schnauzer is a very intelligent, but also very energetic breed of dog. It’s a good choice for people who like to walk their dogs.
Kara McKee delivers winning performance on ‘The Voice’
CUMBERLAND – Kara McKee’s dream of winning a spot among the top performers on NBC’s “The Voice” was realized on Monday when singer and show judge John Legend hit the red button and chose her for Team Legend based on what reviewers said was a “stunning” performance of “Woodstock,” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
New England has 4 of the best apple picking destinations in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure
New England has so many festive apple orchards, but four in particular are the cream of the crop, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication released a list of the best places to go apple picking in the U.S. and included Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow; Applecrest Farm Orchards in Hampton Falls, N.H.; Poverty Lane Orchards in Lebanon, N.H.; and Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne, Vermont.
Southwest offering one-way flight fares for as low as $29
The airline's winter sale ends on Thursday. A winter escape from Boston may be less expensive after Southwest announced a two-day “huge winter sale.”. Customers can buy one-way tickets for as low as $29 through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Central Time for travel between Nov. 29 and Feb. 15, 2023.
Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?
Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
