A host of dignitaries including the Governor as well as federal, state and local officials gathered in Greenbush on Tuesday to officially dedicate the newly-expanded Highway 23. It took more than a few snips of the ceremonial scissors by Governor Evers when Highway 23’s new configuration was dedicated on Tuesday afternoon at the Greenbush Town Hall. The project, long imagined and nearly as long in becoming reality, created four lanes and three new interchanges between Plymouth and Fond du Lac, improving safety and transit time on the key east-west route.

GREENBUSH, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO