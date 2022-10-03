Read full article on original website
whbl.com
Richard Romaine
Richard Romaine, 88, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away Monday, October 5, 2022, at St. Nicholas. Hospital. Richard was born in Kewaskum, WI on June 16, 1934, to the late Elwyn and Edna (Guth) Romaine. He was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcasting...
Choom Cavanh
Choom Cavanh,92, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2022. Choom was born. in Luang Namtha, Laos in 1930. He spent 15 years in the French military, then the Royal Lao Army as a Master Sergeant Third. Class. He served in the Vietnam War. After two years in refugee...
Joe Pernaski
Joe Pernaski, 88, passed away Saturday morning, October 1st, peacefully in his home with the loving. company of his family in Sheboygan, WI. He was born in Portage Township in Houghton County, Michigan, to Joseph & Eva Lucille (Downey) Pernaski. On July 10, 1954, he married his childhood sweetheart Yvonne...
Sandra Wright
Sandra Wright, age 79, of Sheboygan passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Sharon S. Richardson. She was born in Sheboygan on August 22, 1943, to the late Stanley and Delores (Derus) Gehr. She. attended St. Dominic School and graduated from Sheboygan North High School, class of 1961. After.
Jolly Good Soda Makes Top 8 in “Coolest Thing” Contest
Jolly Good Soda is holding its own in the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest presented by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group. Krier Foods of Random Lake, which makes Jolly Good, got the word Wednesday night that it will now be pitted against the Electric Fire Truck made by Pierce Manufacturing, Incorporated of Appleton. That truck was seeded #1 in the contest, while Jolly Good holds the 8th seed.
Shirley Renzelman
Shirley Ann Renzelman, 86. of Sheboygan, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Born July 1, 1936 in Sheboygan, Shirley was a daughter of the late Waldermar and Gertrude Sonnemann Thimmig. She attended Sheboygan area schools and North High School. On December 6, 1954, she was united in marriage to Jerome G. Renzelman at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waukegan, IL. They were married for 47 years before Jerry preceded her in death on November 9, 2002.
William Kussard
William Henry Kussard, age 75, of Sheboygan, died on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center Sheboygan. He was born in Sheboygan on December 1, 1946, the son of the late Henry and Dorothy (Bruns) Kussard. Bill attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1965....
Joan Bartelt
Joan “Jaycee” Bartelt, age 65, of Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on. She was born July 18th , 1957, to Melvin Dahlke and June Tettenborn in Milwaukee, WI. Jaycee graduated from Custer High School in Milwaukee in 1975. She married Jon Bartelt. on March 5, 1977...
Kathleen Struve
Kathleen A. Struve, 72, of Sheboygan passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday,. October 5, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Sheboygan. She was born October 5, 1950, in. Sheboygan to the late Jacob and Alice (Walk) Weber. Kathleen graduated from North High School with the Class...
Paul Sanders
Paul D. Sanders, MD, 71, of Howards Grove, WI passed away peacefully with his wife at his side,. on Friday, September 30, 2022, from Parkinson’s disease and Lewy Body Dementia at Harvest. Home in Howards Grove. He was born August 4, 1951, in Columbus, OH to George and Janis.
Expanded Highway 23 is Formally Dedicated in Greenbush
A host of dignitaries including the Governor as well as federal, state and local officials gathered in Greenbush on Tuesday to officially dedicate the newly-expanded Highway 23. It took more than a few snips of the ceremonial scissors by Governor Evers when Highway 23’s new configuration was dedicated on Tuesday afternoon at the Greenbush Town Hall. The project, long imagined and nearly as long in becoming reality, created four lanes and three new interchanges between Plymouth and Fond du Lac, improving safety and transit time on the key east-west route.
Cedar Grove Sports Complex to Hold Inaugural “Kicktober Fest” Event
A brand, new sports complex that sat largely idle for several years is about to get very active this weekend. The Cedar Grove Sports Complex, which features several lighted sports fields, a walking trail and a covered pavilion with food preparation area and bathrooms, will be hosting “Kicktober Fest” on Saturday, October 8th from 2 until 10 p.m. It’s a kickball tournament fundraiser put on by a nonprofit organization that formed in 2016 to improve the social and physical well-being of those living in, and visiting Cedar Grove.
County Administrator Payne to Step Down in March
Sheboygan County Administrator Adam Payne will be stepping down in March next year to take a position with the Wisconsin Counties Association. Payne, who called the move a “bittersweet decision”, has served as County Administrator for 24 years in a career that spanned seven County Board Chairs and oversaw such changes as the addition of the 1/2 of 1 percent County Sales Tax and Revenue Sharing Program, the founding of the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation, the cleanup of the Sheboygan river and harbor, and the Highway 23 expansion.
