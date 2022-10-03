Read full article on original website
Celsius promotes radical transparency, doxxes every user
Court documents published on Wednesday by bankrupt crypto lender Celsius look to have accidentally doxxed every one of its users and revealed their transactions. The 14,500 released pages name each and every one of Celsius’s creditors along with every transaction made 90 days prior to the court filing. In...
Interview: Tim Draper is still buying up bitcoin
In an exclusive interview with Protos, Tim Draper says he’s still as bullish as ever on bitcoin. The venture capitalist and investor in early tech companies like Hotmail, Skype, Tesla, and even Theranos says he’s never sold his BTC and instead is still buying it up. Draper bought...
Crypto gaming’s shrinking market cap hasn’t scared off investors
Blockchain games have had a very bad year. On average, crypto gaming tokens have lost three-quarters of their market capitalization year-to-date. Even the largest crypto gaming tokens have fallen out of favor. The native tokens of DecentraLand (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND) have dropped in value by -78% and -85% year-to-date, respectively.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust tanks to -35% discount — no ETF in sight
Since 2015, the publicly traded Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) (OTCQX:GBTC) has traded at an average premium of 20% above the spot price of bitcoin. Historically, this trust provided one of the few investment vehicles for institutions seeking bitcoin exposure from a US-regulated, listed, and SEC reporting company. Today, shares of GBTC trade at a historic discount to its Net Asset Value (NAV): -35%.
MakerDAO passes proposal to increase yield as stablecoin ban looms
MakerDAO has passed a governance decision that will create new vaults where its native token DAI will be invested into treasuries and corporate bonds to earn yield. As interest rates rise, increasing the amount of yield that MakerDAO is able to earn will likely help retain investors, who may seek to move funds elsewhere in a bid to earn more yield. The market cap of DAI has fallen from a peak of about $10 billion in February to $6.3 billion at press time.
Offline Bitcoin Lightning payments will soon be possible
One of Bitcoin’s popular Lightning Network implementations, Éclair, is actively testing support for asynchronous payments. The new feature will enable sending funds over Bitcoin’s most popular layer 2, even if a node is offline, such as a Lightning node on a disconnected phone. Currently, most Lightning users...
Canadian hacker found with over 700 bitcoin sentenced to 20 years
Canadian citizen Sebastian Vachon-Desjardins netted at least $21 million in bitcoin from ransomware attacks on hospitals, schools, and the police. On Tuesday, the Department of Justice (DoJ) announced a US judge has sentenced him to 20 years behind bars. The 35-year-old was involved with NetWalker, a Russia-based group that attacked...
Explained: How $600M was stolen from Binance’s BNB chain
On Thursday, Binance’s BSC Token Hub was hacked for two million BNB, its native cryptocurrency, worth approximately $586 million at the time of the incident. However, the attacker only managed to bridge a fraction of the loot to other chains before validators halted the network, blocking access to the $430 million remaining in the hacker’s BNB chain address. The chain has since been reactivated.
Zcash chain triples in size thanks to $10-a-day spam attack
The Zcash network has been under attack since mid-June with spam transactions filling up available blockspace and bloating the size of the chain. At less than a cent per transaction, the attacker is reportedly able to “[max] each 2mb block every 75 seconds.” Since the spam began, the chain has grown from approximately 30GB to over 100GB.
