MakerDAO has passed a governance decision that will create new vaults where its native token DAI will be invested into treasuries and corporate bonds to earn yield. As interest rates rise, increasing the amount of yield that MakerDAO is able to earn will likely help retain investors, who may seek to move funds elsewhere in a bid to earn more yield. The market cap of DAI has fallen from a peak of about $10 billion in February to $6.3 billion at press time.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO