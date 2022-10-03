Read full article on original website
Marketmind: Get the Munchies, Pass on the Chips
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. Samsung and AMD became the latest to flag a steep downturn in chip demand as people and companies tighten their belts some more. The alarm bells have been ringing for a while and the latest warning from the two giants will likely dent Asian and European chip stocks.
China Has 'Destroyed' Tacit Agreement on Taiwan Strait - Minister
TAIPEI (Reuters) - China has destroyed a tacit agreement on military movements in the Taiwan Strait by crossing an unofficial "median line" running down the waterway, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Wednesday. While acknowledging the end of the tacit understanding on the median line, Chiu told Taiwan's parliament Taiwan...
Philippines' Marcos Open to Buying Russian Fuel, Proposes New Myanmar Approach
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his nation may need to turn to Russia to fulfil its fuel needs amid rising global energy prices, bucking pressure from Western allies for countries to shun Moscow. Speaking to the Manila Overseas Press Club, Marcos, who is also...
Legal Cannabis Poses a Quandary for US Companies Screening Staff for Drugs
(Reuters) -Workers at Wyatt Bassett's furniture factory in Virginia use powerful tools to churn out the company's trademark dressers and headboards, so screening new hires for drugs is a no-brainer. Or it used to be. Virginia last year fully legalized marijuana — the first state in the South to do...
Fresenius Taps Pre-Dialysis Kidney Care as Drugs Promise Treatment Change
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The world’s largest dialysis company is seeking out kidney disease patients long before they need the most acute form of care as it plans for growth of new drugs that attack the condition’s causes early on. For decades, Germany's Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) has been the...
India's RBI Sells Dollars as Rupee Hits Record Low on U.S. Rate Hike Fears
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Friday after the rupee slid below 82 to a record low against the dollar on concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve rate outlook, traders told Reuters. The rupee was last trading at 82.2675, down from...
Taiwan Sept Exports Drop for First Time in Two Years, Outlook Poor
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports fell in September for the first time in more than two years on weakness in demand in major market China and stagnant consumer spending even as chip demand held up, with the government predicting more turbulence ahead. Exports fell 5.3% in September from a year...
Factbox-Biden's Fraught Options to Counter OPEC+, Rein in Consumer Energy Prices
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden this week called on his administration and Congress to explore ways to boost American energy production and reduce OPEC+'s control over energy prices after what he called the cartel's "shortsighted" production cut. Rising oil and fuel prices are a big risk to Biden's...
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. ___. Harris comments on addressing climate inequity misrepresented. CLAIM:...
India Cenbank Likely to Set Cut-Off Yield for 2032 Bond at 7.51%: Reuters Poll
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian government is aiming to raise at least 280 billion Indian rupees ($3.40 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India will likely set the cut-off yields for these notes in a range of 7.42% to 7.60%, according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders.
Exclusive-Indian Car Makers Propose Tax Cut on Imports in Trade Deal With Britain
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian car makers have proposed cutting to 30% the tax rate on imported cars as part of a trade deal with Britain, sources told Reuters, an unprecedented move that could ease access to one of the world's most protected automobile markets. It is the first time...
Factbox-New Treatments Hold Promise of Slowing Kidney Damage
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - New breakthrough drugs that tackle obesity and kidney damage could make a dent in the $50 billion U.S. dialysis market. The following are facts about the new treatment options and what role they play in slowing the gradual progression of chronic kidney disease that can end in renal failure.
Australian Tech Billionaire to Chair $20 Billion Solar Power Export Project
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian software mogul Mike Cannon-Brookes was named chairman on Friday of clean energy start-up Sun Cable, which is seeking to secure funds for a proposed A$30 billion-plus ($19.3 billion-plus) solar power export project. Singapore-based Sun Cable plans to supply solar power from Australia to Singapore and eventually...
U.S. Sets Out Oil and Gas Drilling Auctions Required Under New Law
(Reuters) - The U.S. Interior Department took initial steps on Thursday toward holding oil and gas drilling auctions in New Mexico, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico in the coming months. Terms of the onshore sales will reflect new requirements under President Joe Biden's new climate change and drug pricing...
OPEC+ Move Reignites Americans' Top Worry Ahead of November Midterms
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A production cut by the OPEC+ oil cartel is reigniting U.S. voters' No. 1 fear - high inflation - and handing a potential boost to Republican candidates less than five weeks before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. President Joe Biden's White House has condemned the announced cut...
Luxury Yacht Owned by Sanctioned Russian Oligarch Docked in Hong Kong
HONG KONG (Reuters) - A luxury yacht worth over half a billion U.S. dollars belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov has docked in Hong Kong waters, according to shipping records, after a week-long voyage from Russia. Mordashov was among a number of Russian oligarchs sanctioned by the European Union...
Google to Invest $690 Million in Japan, CEO Pichai Tells Nikkei
(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google plans to invest a total of 100 billion yen ($690.13 million) in Japan through 2024, its Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told Nikkei in an interview on Friday. Google will open a data centre in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo next year — its first in...
Euro Zone Demand Surge Playing Increasing Role in Excessive Inflation: ECB
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Surging consumer demand across the euro zone is playing an increasing role in excessive inflation, a European Central Bank study showed on Friday, suggesting that - as some policymakers have feared - price pressures are becoming more entrenched. Inflation, running at a record high of 10%, was...
Seoul's Reprisal Blows up After North Korean Missile Success
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea's successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
Yellen to Announce First $1 Billion Treasury Loan for Multilateral Clean Technology Fund
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced a $950 million loan to the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), a multilateral trust that helps developing countries accelerate their transition from fossil fuels to clean energy. The contribution, the first of its kind from the U.S. Treasury, makes good on a U.S....
