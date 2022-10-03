ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will this silver and gold price rally last? Here's what analysts are saying

(Kitco News) In a surprise u-turn this week, silver and gold are trading at 3-month and 3-week highs, respectively. But is this a sustainable rally or just a short squeeze?. Even though silver has outperformed gold this week, both precious metals saw impressive performance. Some main drivers were a weaker U.S. dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields, higher crude oil, and renewed safe-haven buying amid shifting Fed rate hike expectations and disappointing macro data.
Fortune

The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

Greg Jensen, co–chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. A hotter-than-expected monthly inflation report threw the stock market for a loop on Tuesday, and a top executive at the world’s largest hedge fund argues that it’s just the beginning of the pain for investors. In an interview at...
CNBC

Gold hits 3-week high as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall

Gold prices rose over 1% to a three-week peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes. Spot gold gained 1.57% to $1,725.87 per ounce, its highest since Sept. 13. U.S....
dailyhodl.com

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation

The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Massive Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Bitcoin Lining Up for Strong Move

The trader who predicted the end of last year’s crypto bull market says he sees one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin posting massive gains in the coming months. Closely followed analyst Pentoshi tells his 615,400 Twitter followers that decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) has been showing relative strength versus the broader crypto markets.
kitco.com

Gold price holding solid gains as U.S. weekly jobless claims rise by 29K

(Kitco News) - The U.S. labor market remains volatile as more workers than expected applied first-time benefits last week, seeing a solid rise from the previous week’s six-month low. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said that weekly jobless claims jumped by 29,000 to 219,000, up from the previous week's...
ValueWalk

The U.S. Is Officially In A Recession

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Commerce Department on Thursday made its third and final revision to second-quarter GDP. Officially, the U.S. is in a recession, since GDP contracted at a 0.6% annual pace in the second quarter.
kitco.com

Gold's correlation with Bitcoin hits its highest level in a year

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. As traders sold off assets like gold and to a lesser extent Bitcoin, the correlation between the two...
kitco.com

Italian yields surge as ECB shrinks holdings of country's bonds

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields surged on Wednesday after data showed the European Central Bank (ECB) had reduced its holdings of the bonds in the last two months, signalling it did not need to rein in borrowing costs. The ECB's holding of Italian government bonds held as part...
