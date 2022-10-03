Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Will this silver and gold price rally last? Here's what analysts are saying
(Kitco News) In a surprise u-turn this week, silver and gold are trading at 3-month and 3-week highs, respectively. But is this a sustainable rally or just a short squeeze?. Even though silver has outperformed gold this week, both precious metals saw impressive performance. Some main drivers were a weaker U.S. dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields, higher crude oil, and renewed safe-haven buying amid shifting Fed rate hike expectations and disappointing macro data.
kitco.com
Buying opportunity before Fed pivot: Silver price is going to $500, U.S. dollar will crash - Robert Kiyosaki
(Kitco News) In another message to his followers, best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki said it is time to use the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance to buy more gold, silver and Bitcoin. As the Fed gets ready to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points for...
The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund
Greg Jensen, co–chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. A hotter-than-expected monthly inflation report threw the stock market for a loop on Tuesday, and a top executive at the world’s largest hedge fund argues that it’s just the beginning of the pain for investors. In an interview at...
CNBC
Gold hits 3-week high as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall
Gold prices rose over 1% to a three-week peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes. Spot gold gained 1.57% to $1,725.87 per ounce, its highest since Sept. 13. U.S....
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
dailyhodl.com
Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto
Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation
The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Predicts Dollar Crash Puts Bitcoin (BTC) Into Big Opportunity Zone
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki thinks macroeconomic policies in the United States could lead to a big opportunity to buy Bitcoin (BTC). Kiyosaki predicts the US dollar will crash by January 2023 after the Federal Reserve shifts its macroeconomic strategy and lowers interest rates. “If [the] Fed continues...
kitco.com
The short-squeeze won't last, silver price to end the year lower warns Metals Focus
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In their latest report, analysts at Metals Focus said that they expect silver prices to end the year...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Predicts Big Correction for XRP, Updates Outlook on Two Low-Cap Altcoins
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) crash this year says XRP is likely due for an over 50% decline. The psuedonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 541,600 Twitter followers that open-source digital currency XRP remains in a downtrend despite its recent rally. According...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Massive Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Bitcoin Lining Up for Strong Move
The trader who predicted the end of last year’s crypto bull market says he sees one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin posting massive gains in the coming months. Closely followed analyst Pentoshi tells his 615,400 Twitter followers that decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) has been showing relative strength versus the broader crypto markets.
kitco.com
Gold price holding solid gains as U.S. weekly jobless claims rise by 29K
(Kitco News) - The U.S. labor market remains volatile as more workers than expected applied first-time benefits last week, seeing a solid rise from the previous week’s six-month low. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said that weekly jobless claims jumped by 29,000 to 219,000, up from the previous week's...
kitco.com
Bitcoin faces resistance at $20,300 as global investors hope for a "Fed Pivot"
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Analysts noted the resilience of the Bitcoin (BTC) price over the past month and a half as the...
ValueWalk
The U.S. Is Officially In A Recession
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Commerce Department on Thursday made its third and final revision to second-quarter GDP. Officially, the U.S. is in a recession, since GDP contracted at a 0.6% annual pace in the second quarter.
kitco.com
Gold's correlation with Bitcoin hits its highest level in a year
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. As traders sold off assets like gold and to a lesser extent Bitcoin, the correlation between the two...
kitco.com
Italian yields surge as ECB shrinks holdings of country's bonds
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields surged on Wednesday after data showed the European Central Bank (ECB) had reduced its holdings of the bonds in the last two months, signalling it did not need to rein in borrowing costs. The ECB's holding of Italian government bonds held as part...
Why Shares of Coinbase, Silvergate Capital, and Hut 8 Mining Corp Are Rising Today
Crypto stocks traded higher as the broader market rose.
kitco.com
European shares fall as investors fret about inflation, aggressive interest rates
Oct 6 (Reuters) - European shares tumbled on Thursday as minutes from the central bank's last meeting fanned fears about the state of inflation in the euro zone and aggressive policy moves to tame it, while weak retail sales data added to jitters around an economic slowdown. The pan-European STOXX...
