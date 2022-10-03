ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

'The end is nearer' for the Auburn head coach per Paul Finebaum

By Patrick Conn
 3 days ago
You knew it was only a matter of time before Paul Finebaum weighed in.

Finebaum joined ‘McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning’ to discuss the future of the Auburn football program and head coach Bryan Harsin. It is no secret that the second-year head coach was on the hot seat, at least in the eyes of the national and local media. When your administration and Board of Trustees have a public investigation into your job performance, the writing is on the wall.

When he went on the radio on Monday in Birmingham, it was clear that Finebaum has no faith in Harsin surviving until the bye week, much less the end of the season.

“If the end was near last week the end is nearer this week,” Finebaum said on McElroy and Cubelic. “I really have to anticipate it is either at the end of this week or the next because the frustration in the Auburn family is boiling over.”

The ESPN host discussed the “abysmal” performances against Power Five opponents, especially in the second half of games. “I think it has become pretty obvious that Bryan Harsin can no longer lead this program,” Finebaum said. When it came to a timetable, he basically said why wait to make a move and that they need to quit acting like this can be corrected under Harsin.

After five straight home games in which Auburn needed to go 5-0 or 4-1 at worst, they finished 3-2. “That tells you all you need to know when you consider the obvious.” Finebaum later stated, “why put off the inevitable and go ahead and do it.”

