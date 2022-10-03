Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Fidelity Reveals $5 Million Ethereum Index Fund
Unlike Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Index Funds only trade after hours at fixed prices. Fidelity already has $5 million invested in a new Ethereum index fund, according to registration documents filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The asset manager, which has $4.5 trillion on its books, registered...
decrypt.co
Balcony DAO Co-Founder: There Are Clear Rules, People in Crypto Just Don't Like Them
A common refrain in the blockchain industry is that regulators have not provided "regulatory clarity" or fair regulatory frameworks for digital assets. John Belitsky, a co-founder of real estate DAO Balcony DAO, disagrees. "There are regulations in place" to launch a token, Belitsky told Decrypt at Chainlink's SmartCon event in...
decrypt.co
SUSHI Jumps 14% After Asset Manager GoldenTree Reveals $5.3M Stake in SushiSwap
Big money’s involvement has lifted investor confidence, but it also raises questions as to just how decentralized SushiSwap really is. Global asset management firm GoldenTree revealed a $5.3 million token stake in decentralized exchange (DEX) SushiSwap, with the SUSHI token soaring 13% as bullish investors piled in. GoldenTree has...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Incorporates in Australia, Expands Offerings for Retail Customers
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is expanding its services in Australia, which it described as “a hotbed of fintech innovation.”. America’s largest crypto exchange Coinbase has announced the expansion of its services to retail customers in Australia, making it easier to buy, sell, and trade digital assets. Coinbase, which first...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Unfazed by $81.3M Exposure to Bankrupt Data Center
Despite a hefty exposure to the now-bankrupt Compute North, Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital denies any "negative impacts" on operations. In its latest monthly report, Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital revealed exposure of $81.3 million in the now-bankrupt data center Compute North. The publicly listed mining firm had invested $10 million in...
decrypt.co
Three Arrows Capital’s Premium Ethereum NFT Collection Is on the Move
The insolvent crypto hedge fund’s Starry Night Capital NFT collection is being transferred into a new Ethereum wallet. NFTs belonging to Starry Night Capital, the NFT collecting fund from Three Arrows Capital, have been moved into a new wallet. The fund collected hundreds of valuable NFTs last year, with...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Holds Steady Above $20,000 as Enthusiasts Rally Around 'Uptober' Meme
A popular meme on Twitter, hopes that the Fed will slow rate hikes, and historical data points to a potentially bullish month for Bitcoin. Bitcoin was trading above the $20,000 mark on Wednesday morning, after its first surge in what speculators are calling “Uptober.”. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by...
decrypt.co
Stablecoins Add 'Novel Vulnerabilities' to Crypto, Financial Stability: NY Fed
Greater interoperability among stablecoins could mitigate financial stability risks, a new paper by the Bank of New York argues. The rapid growth of the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector is fraught with several challenges, including run risks among major stablecoins, according to a new report by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
decrypt.co
Co-Founder of Bankrupt Crypto Firm Celsius Daniel Leon Resigns: Report
Another executive of the bankrupt crypto lending firm Celsius has stepped down after a slew of financial and legal issues. Co-founder of the troubled crypto lender Celsius Daniel Leon has stepped down from his role as chief strategy officer, according to Bloomberg. Celsius, a now-defunct crypto lending firm, confirmed the...
decrypt.co
Former SEC Attorney: 'It's Much Easier If You Launch Your Network In a Compliant Way’
As blockchain companies continue to grapple with evolving regulations and an uncertain future, many must decide whether to wait for permission or just launch and potentially beg for forgiveness—if forgiveness is even on the table. "It's much easier if you launch your network in a compliant way," Teresa Goody...
decrypt.co
Coinbase 'Very Supportive' of Giving CFTC Exclusive Jurisdiction Over Bitcoin, Ethereum
Coinbase Head of U.S. Policy Kara Calvert says the exchange is supportive of two bills in Congress that would allow the CFTC to take the reins on crypto regulation. Talk of crypto policy in the U.S. tends to revolve around rumblings from the Securities and Exchange Commission and taxes. But...
decrypt.co
Fed-Fueled Crypto Bear Market Could Last 12-18 More Months: Solana Co-Founder
Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko joins Decrypt’s gm podcast to talk crypto winter vibes and the value of Solana’s Breakpoint conference. Solana Labs co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko appeared on the latest episode of Decrypt’s gm podcast. He discussed the current crypto bear market and why the Breakpoint conference is...
decrypt.co
BNB Chain Resumes Activity After 2 Million Token Exploit
Though the exploit resulted in 2 million BNB tokens nabbed, the network’s pause meant that attacker only made off with roughly $110 million. Binance’s BNB Chain is back up and running this morning after reports indicated a hacker made off with an estimated 2 million BNB tokens by exploiting a vulnerability in the network.
decrypt.co
After 2 Years of Debate, Europe Finalizes Landmark Crypto Rules
“This marks the end of a heated but necessary discussion between the EU co-legislators,” said the European Crypto Initiative on today’s news. European Union officials have agreed on the final wording for its landmark crypto legislation which could pave the way for a Europe-wide regulatory approach. The full...
decrypt.co
Investors Flee Gold and Bitcoin, Pushing Correlation to New 12-Month High
Investors are fleeing from both the precious yell metal and Bitcoin, attracted by a strong dollar and high bond yields. Bitcoin’s correlation with gold has just hit its highest level in the last 12 months this week, as investors have been lured by a strong dollar amid rising interest rates.
decrypt.co
Russia Blocks Access to Crypto Exchange OKX
Russia has blocked access to OKX—the world’s third-largest crypto exchange by volume—at the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office on Tuesday. A search for the exchange’s domain under records from Roskomnadzor, Russia’s internet censorship agency, shows the site was blocked under article 15.3 of Russia’s law on Information, Information Technologies and Information Protection.
decrypt.co
Binance Smart Chain Halted Over 'Potential Exploit,' $100 Million Taken Off Chain
The hack could have been "either the first or second biggest hack of all time," one blockchain developer says. Transactions on the Binance blockchain, also known as BNB Chain and Binance Smart Chain, were halted today after a potential exploit in the network was detected through a spike in "irregular activity."
decrypt.co
Ubisoft, Take-Two Back Ethereum NFT Game Maker Horizon in $40M Round
Skyweaver game developer Horizon just raised a Series A round with a pair of Web3-friendly video game giants onboard. Horizon, the Web3 startup behind NFT game Skyweaver, just raised a $40 million Series A funding round. Video game publishers Ubisoft and Take-Two Interactive are among the notable backers. Major video...
decrypt.co
Water Labbu Malware Targets Scammers to Steal Their Ill-Gotten Crypto
Security specialists discovered another malware that loots crypto wallets. This time, though, it's robbing scammers of their ill-gotten funds. It's a dog-eat-dog world for crypto scammers. New reports have just revealed how one individual identified crypto scammers in order to rob them of their ill-gotten funds. Crypto scammers often employ...
