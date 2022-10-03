A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, The dueling Oktoberfest's continue this weekend in Leavenworth and Wenatchee, but the lawsuit between the organizations that manage those two events is likely to go on until at least next summer. The three major fires burning above Lake Wenatchee were more active Wednesday in temperatures about 10 degrees above normal, creating extra smoke that drifted into the already besieged Wenatchee Valley and the state says wildfires this year have burned the fewest acres in a decade in Washington state.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO