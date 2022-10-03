Read full article on original website
Stephanie Jackson
3d ago
won't miss it, worst service and food. stopped going there years ago
6
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News October 6th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, The dueling Oktoberfest's continue this weekend in Leavenworth and Wenatchee, but the lawsuit between the organizations that manage those two events is likely to go on until at least next summer. The three major fires burning above Lake Wenatchee were more active Wednesday in temperatures about 10 degrees above normal, creating extra smoke that drifted into the already besieged Wenatchee Valley and the state says wildfires this year have burned the fewest acres in a decade in Washington state.
Chronicle
Buttigieg Wades Into Northwest Salmon Transportation
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington on Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
ncwlife.com
Air quality in Wenatchee got even worse this afternoon
The air quality reading in Wenatchee deteriorated rapidly between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. today, pushing the city's air quality from unhealthy at 11 a.m. to very unhealthy at noon, then to the hazardous 1 p.m. Department of Ecology readings at the 5th Street monitoring station had Wenatchee at 345...
ncwlife.com
Smoke causes site changes, impacting broadcast plans for NCWLIFE
Unhealthy air quality has forced games to be moved over the next two days and for us to change our broadcast plans. The Wenatchee vs. Ellensburg football game for tomorrow has been moved to Moses Lake, so we will not be able to broadcast it. The game time will be...
kpq.com
Heavy Smoke To Linger Through October In Wenatchee Valley
The Wenatchee Valley continues to experience heavy smoke well into October. Air Quality is reaching the Unhealthy to Hazardous level daily. Susan Woodard with the Washington Department of Ecology says the current pattern is highly unusual, but not completely unprecedented in Wenatchee. "In 2012, smoke persisted until the second week...
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee’s “Safe Park” Already Having Positive Impact on Homeless Issue
The City of Wenatchee’s “Safe Park,” which opened at the end of September to assist the area’s homeless population, has proven to be a successful solution to a difficult problem thus far. The park, which is located at 1450 South Wenatchee Avenue next to the Wenatchee...
kpq.com
Smoke Forces Wenatchee Football Games to Neutral Site
The lingering smoke and continuing poor air quality in the Wenatchee Valley has forced the Wenatchee School District to move its varsity and freshman high school football games to a neutral site tomorrow night (Friday, October 7). District spokesperson, Diana Haglund, says the Panthers’ games against Ellensburg will now take...
ncwlife.com
Active shooter drill in Moses Lake will mean lots of emergency vehicles
An active shooter drill Saturday morning will mean a heavy presence of emergency vehicles at a pair of health care facilities in Moses Lake. Confluence Health’s Moses Lake Clinic and Samaritan Hospital are both participating in the drill with extensive emergency activities at both facilities. The Grant County Sheriff’s...
ncwlife.com
Lake Wenatchee-area fires show growth, send off more smoke
The three major fires burning above Lake Wenatchee were more active Wednesday in temperatures about 10 degrees above normal, creating extra smoke that drifted into the already besieged Wenatchee Valley. In addition, the incident management team on the White River, Irving Peak and Minnow Ridge fires has been setting tactical...
kpq.com
Federal Way Man Accused of Stealing Wenatchee Trailer Tried in Chelan County
A Federal Way man has been asked to appear in Chelan County Superior Court for stealing a Wenatchee trailer back in May. On Oct. 4, 45-year-old Fedir Anisiyevick Kvashuk was charged with first-degree theft and accused of stealing a trailer from Wenatchee. On May 29, 2022, Kvashuk allegedly stole a...
WSP Trooper Atkinson returns to a hero’s welcome by motorcade across Washington
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — To raucous applause from community members and law enforcement alike. WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson returned home from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in a prestigious motorcade on Sunday, Oct. 3. 10 days after being ambushed and shot in Walla Walla, Trooper Atkinson has been deemed...
ncwlife.com
East Wenatchee intersection will be closed next two nights
The intersection of 9th Street and Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee will be closed overnight the next two nights as work continues on a traffic light installment and sidewalk improvement project. The City of East Wenatchee said the closures will be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. tonight and...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Smoke May Get Worse Further into the Week
The smoky haze carrying into the Wenatchee Valley is projected to get worse into the week. The smoke is coming in from the White River and Irving Peak fires 15 miles north of Plain. According to the Department of Ecology, Chelan County had the worst air quality in Washington State...
ncwlife.com
Man accused of long-haul theft of Wenatchee trailer
WENATCHEE — A suspect from Federal Way is accused of driving 150 miles to steal a trailer from Wenatchee, loaded with valuable goods. Fedir Anisiyevick Kvashuk, 45, is charged with first-degree theft for allegedly removing a loaded trailer from a Wenatchee heating and cooling company, and driving it back to Federal Way. The multi-agency Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force put Kvashuk under surveillance in March, suspecting him of storing vehicles taken in a string of thefts.
ifiberone.com
Highway 2 to close again Wednesday to remove hazardous trees at the Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH — The Washington State Department of Transportation is closing down US Highway 2 for most of Wednesday to remove hazardous trees caused by the Bolt Creek Fire. Highway 2 will close at 10 a.m. Wednesday between Grotto and the ranger station to remove trees and conduct fire mitigation near the road. The highway will reopen at 6 p.m. WSDOT says no detour will be available.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Parks & Rec Requests New Hire to Keep Up with Vandalism
The City of Wenatchee’s Parks & Recreation Department is requesting another fulltime employee. If approved, the money to fund the hire would be provided as part of the city’s 2023 operating budget. Parks director, Dave Erickson, says he needs another person primarily to keep up with the increasing...
ncwlife.com
Ephrata man injured after his motorcycle collides with car
A motorcyclist was hospitalized this morning after a collision with a car outside Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck at the intersection of Road E Northeast and Road 4 Northwest happened at 7:38 a.m. A 2013 Kia Rio being driven by a juvenile was southbound...
Human Caused Raging Wildfire In Western Washington, Officials Say
The Bolt Creek fire has forced hundreds of people to evacuate and caused air quality to plummet near the Seattle area.
ncwlife.com
Douglas County fire stations will have open houses
The newly minted Wenatchee Valley Fire Department will have a pair of open houses this month at two of its stations in Douglas County. The first will be this Saturday at Station No. 1 on Eastmont Avenue and 4th Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The second will be...
US 2 reopens again as Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn
WSDOT announced that they have reopened US 2 after a brief closure this morning to clear hazards caused by the Bolt Creek Fire. While the road has reopened, WSDOT warns drivers that future closures could happen. Update 9:38 a.m.:. US Highway 2 has been closed again between milepost 45 and...
