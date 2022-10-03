ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots placed quarterback Brian Hoyer on injured reserve Thursday because of a concussion, the latest blow to New England's depth. The veteran was knocked out in the second quarter of the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss to Green Bay last week following a blind side hit by Rashan Gary.
