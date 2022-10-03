ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Albania denies police system was attacked by Iranian hackers

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago

TIRANA, Albania — (AP) — Albanian authorities on Monday denied the country's police system was hacked after local media reported that data on people being investigated for crimes was released from an Iranian hacking group.

Albanian media reported a leaked file with a list of suspected people, from allegedly the police database, who are being probed on different crimes.

Ervin Karamuco, a criminology professor, was quoted in social media as saying a channel called Homeland Justice had published 1.7 gigabytes of criminal data from the Memex police system.

State police denied its Memex system was damaged but urged local media not to publish data from hackers.

Interior Minister Bledi Cuci said that list had not come from the criminal police database. He said Microsoft and the FBI were helping Albanian authorities recuperate the affected systems.

Speaking at the Parliament, Prime Minister Edi Rama said the list aimed at creating social disturbances by issuing a “photo-edited list mixing criminals with politicians, with journalists.”

Last month Albania cut diplomatic ties with Iran over a July 15 cyberattack that temporarily shut down numerous Albanian government digital services and websites. Rama called the disruption an act of “state aggression.”

After Tirana severed ties with Tehran, a second cyberattack from the same Iranian source struck an information system that records Albanian border entries and exits, creating delays for travelers.

NATO, the United States and the European Union denounced the attack and supported Albania’s move to cut diplomatic ties with Tehran. The U.S. government imposed sanctions on Iran’s intelligence agency and its leadership in response to the July cyberattack.

Albania, a NATO member, is being helped by the alliance, the U.S. and the EU to investigate and install better cyberdefenses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

6 Ways to Help the Iran Protests as the Fight For Women, Life & Freedom Continues

When I saw photos of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini for the first time, I felt like I was looking at someone who was a part of my family; someone I know without a doubt I would have loved had I known her. It’s a feeling every member of the Iranian diaspora is familiar with. And because the people of Iran desperately need our support and solidarity right now, it’s vital that we talk about how to help the protests in Iran. Iranians rarely agree on everything. They often disagree on who’s to blame for the oppression that has gripped Iran like a...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edi Rama
WHIO Dayton

Official: Haiti to seek foreign armed forces to quell chaos

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Haiti's government has agreed to request the help of international armed forces as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and basic supplies including fuel and water dwindle, a top ranking Haitian official told The Associated Press on Friday. The official, who was not...
WORLD
WHIO Dayton

Russia strikes annexed area; more bodies in liberated zones

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia concentrated attacks Friday in its increasingly troubled invasion of Ukraine on areas it illegally annexed as the death toll from earlier missile strikes on apartment buildings in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 14. In a rebuke to Russian President Vladimir...
POLITICS
AFP

Russian-backed forces claim gains near Bakhmut in east Ukraine

Russian forces said Friday they had captured ground in Donetsk in east Ukraine, their first claim of new gains since Kyiv grabbed momentum with a counter-offensive that rattled Russia's war effort.  In Kherson, the Moscow-installed deputy head of the region said Friday that five civilians were killed in shelling by Kyiv's forces, as Ukraine pushes its counter-offensive to reclaim the area.
MILITARY
WHIO Dayton

Mexican drug lord claims attack was aimed at him

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — In a video posted on social media, a man claiming to be a Mexican drug cartel leader says an attack that killed 20 people including a mayor was in fact aimed at him. Authorities said Friday they were investigating the authenticity of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Hackers#Police#Iranian#Albanian#Homeland Justice#Memex#Fbi#Parliament
WHIO Dayton

Biden order promises EU citizens better data privacy

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday designed to allay European concerns that U.S. intelligence agencies are illegally spying on them. It promises strengthened safeguards against data collection abuses and creates a forum for legal challenges. The order builds on a preliminary agreement Biden announced in March with European...
U.S. POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

UK's Truss tries to shake off dismal start with party speech

BIRMINGHAM, England — (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss will say Wednesday that all change brings disruption as she tries to convince her Conservative Party — and the country — that her tax-cutting economic agenda will bring prosperity, despite the turmoil it has unleashed. Truss...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

UK's Truss fires trade minister over alleged misconduct

LONDON — (AP) — A British trade minister was fired by Prime Minister Liz Truss and suspended by the Conservative Party on Friday over misconduct allegations. The government said Truss asked Conor Burns to leave the government “with immediate effect” after “a complaint of serious misconduct.”
U.K.
WHIO Dayton

Ethnic Bulgarian group's name stirs anger in North Macedonia

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — (AP) — Left-wing supporters and nationalists in North Macedonia both voiced anger Friday at an ethnic Bulgarian association's move to name itself after a Bulgarian monarch who is deeply resented for his country's role in World War II. Relations between the Balkan neighbors are...
PROTESTS
WHIO Dayton

Bialiatski joins small group of jailed Nobel Peace laureates

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Belarussian pro-democracy campaigner Ales Bialiatski, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with human rights groups in Russia and Ukraine, is the fourth person in the 121-year history of the Nobel Prizes to receive the award while in prison or detention. Bialiatski, 60, who founded...
SOCIETY
WHIO Dayton

UN passes resolution urging support for flooded Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly expressed solidarity Friday with flood-battered Pakistan and called on the international community to increase aid and keep up the political will to support the country's recovery long-term. The assembly passed a resolution that made all those points. It also...
WORLD
WHIO Dayton

Orthodox Church leads protest against Montenegro pride

PODGORICA, Montenegro — (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered Friday for a protest prayer led by the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro against the holding of an LGBTQ pride march this weekend. The influential church has called its followers in Montenegro to join the prayer for “the sanctity...
PROTESTS
WHIO Dayton

Mexican church pre-Hispanic paintings suggest negotiation

TEPOZTLAN, Mexico — (AP) — Indigenous symbols found painted next to Roman Catholic motifs at a 1550s-era convent near Mexico City suggest Spanish priests negotiated with Indigenous leaders in the first years after the conquest, experts said Friday. The popular belief has long been that the Spanish simply...
RELIGION
WHIO Dayton

Catalan separatism in disarray after ruling coalition breaks

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Catalonia’s separatist movement has suffered its biggest rift since it became the leading political force in northeast Spain for the past decade after the junior member of its ruling coalition abandoned the region’s government. The Together for Catalonia party announced Friday...
SOCIETY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
97K+
Followers
130K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy