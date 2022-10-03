Read full article on original website
Related
pacbiztimes.com
Santa Barbara, Ventura to keep streets closed, outdoor dining open through at least 2024
Lower State Street will remain closed to vehicle traffic for at least two more years, and restaurants will likely start paying for their outdoor dining “parklets,” according to new requirements recently adopted by the Santa Barbara City Council. In the tri-county area, only the cities of Santa Barbara...
Bakersfield Californian
Report: Plane landed hard, then climbed again before crash
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Witnesses reported seeing a small plane make a hard landing at a Southern California airport, immediately take off again and then climb erratically before slamming into the runway nose-first, killing both people on board, according to a preliminary report. A flight instructor and a...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Supes Move to Banning Natural Gas
By a 3-2 majority, the county supervisors took the first step toward banning the use of natural gas in new residential and commercial developments in hopes of lessening the county’s cumulative greenhouse-gas footprint. Natural gas used for cooking and heating, the supervisors were told by their sustainability experts, accounts for fully one-third of the county’s carbon emissions, and natural gas — methane — is 25 times more environmentally destructive when it comes to climate change. There was considerable debate by dueling public stakeholders, but the outcome was never in doubt. The supervisors’ action puts the county on track to get ahead of new state rules and regulations soon to take effect, but only by a few years. The real fight will be over possible exemptions. Andy Caldwell of the Coalition for Labor, Agriculture & Business asked that agricultural operations be exempt. Activists with a host of environmental organizations argued there was little time left for the supervisors to act, given the pace of climate change. Natural gas, they noted, increased asthma in young children by 40 percent.
kclu.org
A section of State Route 246 on the Central Coast is getting a $1.3 million facelift
Artistic fencing is being installed, along with native plant landscaping, an upgraded irrigation system using recycled water, decorative crosswalks and better directional signage. The beautification project is part of a wider Clean California initiative to remove trash, create jobs and transform public spaces, explained Colin Jones from Caltrans. Caltrans and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erosion seen on Pacific Coast Highway embankment
A 30-year Malibu resident is alerting Caltrans and county officials about beach erosion that could eventually undermine part of Pacific Coast Highway. Dr. Bryan Ney frequently walks to the beach just west of Coastline Drive. A few years back, he noticed erosion just below the road’s shoulder where it meets the shore. At one time, […] The post Erosion seen on Pacific Coast Highway embankment appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Malibu Declares Local Emergency to Remove Homeless Encampments
The Malibu City Council approved declaring a local state of emergency on Sept. 27, initiating a program for reducing the risk of wildfires associated with unpermitted and unregulated camping in City limits. The resolution enables the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD), LASD-Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) and the City...
Santa Barbara Independent
Suspense Ends with Approval of New Goleta Bike and Pedestrian Path
The 101 has long divided the Goleta community to the north and south, a gap the city hopes to bridge with a new bike and pedestrian path running under the highway and railroad tracks. A “yes” vote from Councilmember Roger Aceves on Tuesday ended a suspenseful two weeks during which the San Jose Creek project’s $18 million in state and federal transportation grant funding was in doubt. Because two councilmembers recused themselves from voting because they lived near the project, Aceves’s vote was essential for a majority vote of three. And he had stated at the previous meeting that he could not support the project without knowing more.
Santa Clarita Radio
Over 2,000 Residents Impacted By Santa Clarita Power Outage
Over 2,000 residents were impacted due to a Santa Clarita power outage Tuesday. The power outage was first reported around 11:35 a.m. in the Valencia and Newhall area, said Ben Gallagher, a spokesperson for Southern California Edison, (SCE). Originally 2,927 customers were impacted, Gallagher said. As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Countless number of dead sea creatures wash up at Ocean Park in Lompoc
Locals out at Ocean Park Wednesday were simply looking to get some fresh air and exercise out by the water, but little did they know what would be waiting for them on the shoreline.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Emergency Work to Stabilize Cliffs Above SoCal Railroad Tracks Will Take Months
Train service between San Diego and Los Angeles has been disrupted by the threat of a landslide near San Clemente. Metrolink has suspended all service between Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station and Oceanside, and Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is not running trains between Irvine and Oceanside. Freight service on the busy corridor has also been halted.
foxla.com
Neighbors blame homeless for Venice Canals fire that destroyed multiple homes
LOS ANGELES - Multiple homes in the area of the Venice canals were destroyed this week in a massive fire, and community members are blaming the blaze on the local homeless population. "It's pretty horrifying and I'm still trying to process this," Martin Cassindorf said. He and his wife Irma...
Search for mountain lion that attacked boy in Santa Clarita ends without cat
The search for a mountain lion that bit a 7-year-old boy at a park in Santa Clarita has ended without the big cat being captured, a wildlife official confirmed Thursday. Officers were pulled from Pico Canyon Park as of Saturday and the park was reopened soon after, California Fish and Wildlife Captain Foy said in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
73-year-old woman dies in Solvang car crash
A two-car crash in Solvang injured three elderly women on Wednesday afternoon, according to Santa Barbara County Fire. The post 73-year-old woman dies in Solvang car crash appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
signalscv.com
Firefighters encounter third riverbed/wash fire this weekend
An approximately quarter-acre fire broke out in the Santa Clara Riverbed just east of an Interstate 5 overpass near Magic Mountain Parkway at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to Melanie Flores, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire was right next to the Santa Clara River...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Bear Sighting in North Goleta
The light over the garage across the street is a prime example of over-lighting in residential neighborhoods. Yes, wonderful video of the bear. May well be the same one killed on the 101. And Macpuzl reported this:. "I was out in my driveway observing an asteroid occultation on Thursday morning...
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: ER doctors encouraging community to learn signs of sepsis
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local doctors in Santa Barbara are raising awareness on how to detect early signs of sepsis. Doctors at Cottage Hospital say sepsis is the body’s response to infection that can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death. In other words, it’s your body’s overwhelming response to an infection. Dr. Edward The post Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: ER doctors encouraging community to learn signs of sepsis appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Driver killed as car plunges off cliff in Palos Verdes Estates
A driver was killed after their vehicle plunged several hundred feet off a cliffside in Palos Verdes Estates on Tuesday. The car was found near 2100 Paseo Del Mar, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The vehicle lost control and fell about 300 feet off a cliff before crashing on the shoreline. Authorities […]
Body of missing diver found underwater near Catalina Island
Search and rescue crews found the body of a diver about 14 hours after he had been reported missing near Santa Catalina Island on Monday.
onscene.tv
Active Shooter Fires Rounds Near Officers | Ventura
10.06.2022 | 12:30 AM | VENTURA – A Ventura PD officer on patrol in the area of N Olive St and Mission Ave reported that an unknown subject had fired a shot near his patrol vehicle. Officers saturated the area and initiated methodical search of the immediate area with...
Watch: SpaceX to lauch Starlink satellites
SpaceX launched 52 Starlink satellites from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California. You can watch the launch live in the player below: According to Starlink, the instantaneous launch window is at 4:10 p.m. PT. In previous launches, we've had residents around the Coachella Valley spot the satellites in the sky. One The post Watch: SpaceX to lauch Starlink satellites appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0