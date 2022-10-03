Read full article on original website
Taissa Farmiga returns as Sister Irene in Warner Bros. upcoming horror sequel The Nun 2
Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema's highly-anticipated horror sequel The Nun 2 has brought back a familiar face with Taissa Farmiga set to return. The 28-year-old actress has signed on to reprise her role as Sister Irene in the sequel, according to Deadline. Warner Bros./New Line have also set a...
Digital Trends
5 underrated Stephen King movies you need to watch
It’s officially October, which means that spooky movie season is finally upon us. No October would be complete, either, without the release of a new Stephen King adaptation. Fortunately, Netflix’s adaptation of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is based on King’s novella of the same name, is set to fill that annual spot this year.
Collider
The Best Halloween Movies on Hulu
With Halloween approaching, you may be looking for something spooky, frightful, or downright scary to watch as the weather cools down and sunset looms closer. Luckily, we’re here to help. Not everyone has access to the same streaming services, but we’ve dug into Hulu to pick out the most holiday-appropriate films to aid in your viewing experience. Not all of these films are Halloween-themed necessarily, but they each fill that “Halloween movie” vibe in their own way. So, without further ado, here are the best Halloween movies on Hulu that are currently available to stream.
Collider
How Guillermo del Toro Became a Horror Name by Being Unapologetically Himself
In a time when Guillermo del Toro is an Academy Award-winning director for films like The Shape of Water, it's hard to imagine that there was ever a time when he wasn't a legend. Del Toro is known for his fantastic monsters and love for creatures that are otherwise horrific or grotesque, with the backdrop of a story that is both frightening and compelling and putting them onscreen. He is a master of the practical special effect that, in today's computer-generated world, is so beautiful it could bring any cinephile to tears. Del Toro's mastery of practical effects transports you to the moments of your childhood that remind you of what made you love the movies from the beginning. But even then, it feels more profound than that. What makes del Toro's films so compelling, aside from the fantastic beasts?
Barry Keoghan’s Unsolicited Riddler Audition Landed Him the Role of Joker in ‘The Batman’
Barry Keoghan’s debut in the DC Extended Universe has been years in the making. The star of “The Batman,” with Keoghan playing the Joker in an extended deleted scene, revealed that he originally set out to be cast as another villain. “I wanted to be Riddler,” Keoghan told GQ UK. Keoghan auditioned for “The Batman” by submitting an unsolicited tape more than three years ago. The “Killing of a Sacred Deer” actor met with producer Dylan Clark and asked him to watch the video, despite the role of Riddler having already been cast with Paul Dano playing the villain. Four months later,...
Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay
Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
digitalspy.com
First look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan's Netflix spy thriller
Heart of Stone is set to be one of Netflix's big blockbusters of 2023, and we've now got our first look at the epic spy thriller. Written by The Old Guard's Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the movie stars Gal Gadot as intelligence operative Rachel Stone, the only woman standing between her powerful organisation and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset.
Popculture
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
Collider
Mila Kunis Recounts the 'That '90s Show' Scene That Made Her Incredibly Nervous
Many of us are counting down the days until we can head back to Point Place, Wisconsin and join some new and old faces in the basement of Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman’s (Debra Jo Rupp) house when That ‘90s Show hits Netflix. The occasion marks the return of many cast members from That ‘70s Show including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, and Laura Prepon who are making their way back after the original series bowed out 16 years ago.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
wegotthiscovered.com
A gut-busting horror classic that deserved a sequel is spooking up the streaming charts
Without a doubt, the horror/comedy sub-genre has provided a slew of classics over the years that understandably become revitalized during the spooky season. And while more-modern films within the umbrella are recognized in Shaun of the Dead and Happy Death Day, the incomparable classics are simply untouchable when it comes to presenting a healthy mix between genuine fear and tear-jerking silliness. In that regard, it would be hard to ignore that the movie which generated such balance the best is 1988’s Beetlejuice.
ComicBook
Ballerina: John Wick Spinoff With Ana de Armas Will Begin Filming This Fall
The John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina starring Ana de Armas will reportedly begin filming this fall. That production update for the John Wick franchise was embedded in a new profile on Ana de Armas, who is currently courting Oscars buzz for her daring performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's new biopic Blonde. Specifically, Variety noted that Armas is getting set for "Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, which she will shoot this fall." Ballerina will be directed by Underworld's Len Wiseman, with a script from John Wick: Parabellum writer Shay Hatten. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski will be producing the spinoff.
NME
New horror movie ‘Smile’ receives rave first reactions: “Scariest movie of the year”
New horror movie Smile has received rave first reactions on social media from fans. Written and directed by debut filmmaker Parker Finn, Smile follows Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), who, after witnessing a traumatic incident involving a patient, starts to experience terrifying and inexplainable occurrences. Alongside Bacon, the cast also...
Collider
How to Watch 'Amsterdam'
From time to time great ensemble casts are built for a silver screen release, and the list of names alone is enough to drag audiences to their theater seats. Recently we have seen strong cast lists assembled in the likes of Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie) and Spotlight (Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, and Rachel McAdams). These films tend to have the feel of a momentous event and often have the budget to back it up. It is difficult for production companies to find the perfect time for such strong casts to all be able to join forces on a project, so when they do, it's always worth seeing. With this in mind, the release of a film like Amsterdam is sure to create this sort of feeling for fans.
Don’t Worry Darling: Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde got into a ‘screaming match’ on set, source says
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde allegedly broke into a “screaming match” on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, according to a source.The new development comes amid further reports of acrimony between filmmaker Wilde and star Pugh on the set of the new psychological thriller.In a recent interview with Vulture, an anonymous source who spent significant time on set, told the publication that tensions between 26-year-old Pugh and Wilde, 38, reached boiling point when the two got into a “screaming match”. The source alleges that news of the hostility eventually reached studio executives, with Toby Emmerich, the highest-ranking Warner Bros...
Collider
10 Great Rhys Ifans Projects to Watch After ‘House of the Dragon’
House of the Dragon is currently one of the most-watched television programs in the world. As a result, in addition to the leading actors and actresses such as Emma D’Arcy, Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, and more, the careers of supporting actors are also in the spotlight. One of them is Rhys Ifans, who plays King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) Hand of the King, Ser Otto Hightower.
msn.com
Netflix's new No.2 movie is very spooky and based on a Stephen King novel
October is the perfect time for watching scary movies with all the lights switched off, and Netflix is hoping to ensnare horror fans with its latest film based on a short story from legendary author Stephen King. Named Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, the spooky flick arrived on the streaming service earlier...
Jamie Lee Curtis ‘Was In Shock’ When She Saw ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ For the First Time
'Everything Everywhere All At Once' wasn't the first hit Jamie Lee Curtis was a part of. But its success still surprised her.
wegotthiscovered.com
A horror remake that never needed to exist finally earns the recognition it deserves
Without question, the Evil Dead franchise is one of the most profitable and intriguing time-honored franchises in the horror mass-market. Premiering back in 1981 with The Evil Dead, directed by notable horror filmmaker Sam Raimi, the film eventually spawned a series worth of movie sequels, television series, video games — and eventually, a complete remake. Labeled as a “re-imagining” of Raimi’s original story, Evil Dead (2013) was initially considered an unnecessary remake, though genre diehards have come to love it over the years.
ComicBook
Francis Ford Coppola's Next Movie Adds Final Cast Members
The ensemble cast of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis has officially been set. On Tuesday, a report revealed the final new cast members of the epic drama film, which is set to film later this fall in Georgia. The new cast members include Academy Award winner Dustin Hoffman, Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman, Licorice Pizza's Isabelle Kusman, D.B. Sweeney, and newcomer Bailey Ives. They will join a cast that also includes Shia LaBeouf, Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter, James Remar, and Laurence Fishburne.
