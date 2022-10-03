Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
Big Eyes Coin and Axie Infinity – Which NFT-Based Cryptocurrency Has Greater Potential In The Market?
A brand-new NFT-based cryptocurrency called Big Eyes coin (BIG) will be released into the market, and if its pre-sale is any indication, it’s going to rock the crypto world. Big Eyes coin isn’t going to be intimidated by the more conventional NFT-offering currencies like Decentraland (MANA), The Sandbox (SAND), or especially Axie Infinity.
zycrypto.com
Budblockz (BLUNT), Elrond (EGLD) and Maker (MKR) looking up after week-long rallies
Three very different cryptocurrencies each started October on a strong note while some of the industry’s biggest names struggled. Cannabis-crypto pioneer BudBlockz (BLUNT) wrapped up another strong phase of its presale, while dApp innovators Elrond (EGLD) and MakerDAO (MKR) each posted percentage gains well into the double digits. BudBlockz...
zycrypto.com
SuperEx Token $ET Sees Remarkable Ecosystem Growth After Listing
World’s first web3.0-based cryptocurrency trading platform that is committed to building the web3.0 ecosystem, SuperEx has announced via a recent press release the launch of its utility token $ET, revealing the token has grown by nearly 100x in just a few days after launch. SuperEx is a Web3.0 decentralized...
zycrypto.com
Definder Announces Launch of DF Platform For Funding Businesses And Startups
The market is expected to reach about 28.2 (USD billion) by 2028, with the crowdfunding industry expected to grow exponentially. Despite the public’s growing interest in starting and funding crowdfunding projects, the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) community has not yet had a significant impact. Definder is happy to announce the introduction of the DF Platform as a remedy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
zycrypto.com
Crypto-Asset Platforms Are Getting More Integrated Into The Traditional Financial System – Financial Stability Report
On October 3, 2022, the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) released its report in response to US President Joe Biden’s Executive Order on “Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets”, issued in March 2022. The FSOC is a federal government institution whose mandate includes identifying and monitoring risks and responding to emerging threats to the US financial system.
zycrypto.com
ByTrade Announces the third round of its native coin’s IEO on the ByTrade Launchpad
The third round of ByTrade’s native coin BTT Coin was recently announced. ByTrade is a reputable cryptocurrency exchange headquartered in Lithuania (BTT). The ByTrade launchpad hosted the Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) on September 30. It will remain active until November 15, 2022. August 17 was the end date for the first and second, which began on July 1.
zycrypto.com
Despite Network Outages, Solana Trumps Ethereum As NFT Sales Hit $947 Million
Solana maintains the top spot as the leading blockchain for NFTs getting the lion’s share of the $947 million in NFT sales in September. Solana suffers yet another network service interruption bringing the total to 12 this year alone. Analysts now view NFTs as Solana’s strong suit amid a...
zycrypto.com
Is Crypto The Answer to Financial Inclusion in Developing Economies?
The rise of cryptocurrencies has been meteoric. In the past decade, we’ve seen Bitcoin and other digital assets go from being a niche interest to a global phenomenon. But what does this mean for developing economies?. Ways crypto can help financial inclusion. In many ways, crypto is the perfect...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
zycrypto.com
Ethereum NFT Q3 Performance Signals Doom As Trading Volume Dips
The trading volume of the non-fungible token (NFT) market of the Ethereum ecosystem dipped dramatically during the just-ended third quarter of 2022, pointing to lingering market pain. According to a report by blockchain and crypto analytics platform Messari, Ethereum NFT transactions fell 17% over the quarter to an average of...
zycrypto.com
Nuant prepares Q4 launch of first unified digital asset data, analytics, and portfolio intelligence platform
Nuant, a Swiss-based digital assets data and analytics Fintech, is launching a new platform to solve a vital industry-wide portfolio management problem for institutional funds invested in digital assets. As per the announcement, the new platform will mainly serve data fragmentation from exchange accounts, custodial wallets, on-chain wallets and data,...
zycrypto.com
UCO Network Token Sale Session Now Available on P2PB2B Exchange
The UCO sector is experiencing Trust, Transparency, and Traceability Like Never Before, thanks to UCO Network’s partnership with VeChain!. On the P2PB2B exchange, the UCO Network token sale session has already begun. Up until October 10, you can purchase tokens and join the project community. IEO price: 0.16$/0.2$ (Week...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Reclaims $20,000 As Key Metrics Point To Potential Bottom
After a fierce battle by bulls to maintain the price atop the $18,000 multi-year support zone in the past three months, Bitcoin managed to recapture the $20,000 level on Tuesday, pushing as high as $20,467 and igniting hopes of a further price recovery. This week’s rally has been attributed to,...
zycrypto.com
Binance Intensifies Growth With New Offices In New Zealand And Other Countries To Stamp Its Authority As The King of Exchanges
Binance has opened a local office in New Zealand after doing the same in Togo, Brazil, and other countries worldwide. The exchange plans to establish its presence in local markets as part of its plan to maintain market dominance. FTX, Coinbase, and other global exchanges are making similar moves to...
zycrypto.com
Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius’ Rocky Year Just Got Worse With Departure Of Yet Another Senior Exec
After now-former CEO of Celsius Alex Mashinsky stepped down from his position last week, co-founder of the cornered crypto lender S. Daniel Leon has also resigned. This comes as the company readies to auction off its remaining assets. Chief Strategy Officer Is Out. Another senior executive of Celsius has flown...
zycrypto.com
BNB Chain Suffers Hack, $100 Million In Crypto Drained
The BNB Chain — composed of BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain (BSC) — resumed operations on Friday after an overnight malicious attack that allowed hackers to make off with at least $100 million in digital assets and forced the network to hit the brakes. The cyber...
zycrypto.com
Extreme Bullish Wave For Bitcoin On The Horizon As BTC Accumulation Level Hits 7-Year High
Bitcoin (BTC) accumulation is seeing a massive surge as it rises to levels last seen in 2015. This bullish metric follows Bitcoin’s crash from the $20k support as the bears look to take charge of the markets. BTC accumulation trend sees levels last witnessed in 2015. Ki Young Ju,...
zycrypto.com
Sagaverse: Web 3.0 Platform Uniting Creators and Fans Raises $1.5M
The Sagaverse project raised $1.5 million during the most recent investment round from Com2Us and Innovation Norway, as well as a few super angel investors. This round of funding expands on prior investments made by venture capitalists with expertise in deep technology, web3, interactive media, and marketplaces, such as Promentum and several super angels like David Helgason and Bogomil Balkansky.
zycrypto.com
Talent Protocol Acquires Agora Labs To Support The Next Generation Of Builders
Agora Labs, a platform for creators to create and scale their communities using social tokens and NFT infrastructure, has been acquired by Talent Protocol, the web3 professional community for high-potential builders. The acquisition will bring Agora’s tech stack, community, and young, talented founders, Matthew Espinoza (CEO) and Freeman (CTO), into the Talent Protocol fold.
zycrypto.com
Abu Dhabi Set to Host Inaugural Middle East Blockchain Awards In November 2022
The Middle East Blockchain Awards will hold its inaugural ceremony in Abu Dhabi in November 2022 to recognize and honour outstanding contributions to the blockchain and Web 3.0 industries. The Awards will be presented by Hoko Agency Middle East in collaboration with the Middle East, Africa, Asia Crypto and Blockchain Association and Abu Dhabi Global Market’s flagship event, Abu Dhabi Finance Week (MEAACBA).
zycrypto.com
Dogecoin Set For Gargantuan Gains As Elon Musk Moves To Proceed With $44B Twitter Purchase Agreement
Memecoin Dogecoin experienced a marked bullish bump on Tuesday, bolstered by the announcement that Dogefather Elon Musk is reportedly still interested in buying Twitter on the deal’s original terms. Musk Willing To Finally Close Twitter Deal. Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover agreement is not dead after all. According to...
Comments / 0