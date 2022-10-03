ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC

Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
OXFORD, MS
Fearless Forecast | Who wins and by how much Saturday in Nashville?

The Vegas line fluctuates a little bit on this one and can be found anywhere from Ole Miss being a 16.5-18.5-point favorite on the road Saturday versus the Vanderbilt Commodores. The over/under is set at 61.5 points. Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1 SEC), however, may be a tougher opponent than 9th-ranked Ole Miss (5-0, 1-0 SEC) might anticipate. The Commodores already have a few impressive showings under their belts this season. The Rebels will likely need to click on all cylinders Saturday in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
How to watch, listen and follow Saturday's game at Vanderbilt

The 9th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) put it on the line Saturday in Nashville when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2, 0-1 SEC). The game will mark the 97th all-time meeting between the two schools. Officially, Ole Miss leads the series 52-40-2. How To Watch. When: Saturday, 3...
OXFORD, MS
What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Ole Miss

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea spoke on the Rebels at his weekly press conference in Nashville. The 9th-ranked Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) play at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by the SEC Network... On Ole Miss in opening statement... Clark...
NASHVILLE, TN
Oxford Blues Festival 2022 Spotlight: Lady Trucker

One of the more colorful and forceful, Peggy “Lady Trucker” Hemphill, grew up in a musical Mississippi family that included her famous cousin, Jessie Mae Hemphill. Lady Trucker is a regular at Clarksdale’s infamous juke joints and has performed at a variety of Blues Festivals. Peggy is married to drummer Artemas LeSeur, who played on Cedric Burnside‘s Grammy-winning album, “I Be Trying.”
5 shot, others hurt in stampede after football game in Mississippi

MARKS, Miss. (WREG)– Five people were shot and others were injured in a stampede after a shooting broke out following a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said at least 5 people were shot in the area of First Street and MLK early Saturday morning and other people were […]
MARKS, MS
Starkville issues burn ban; Calhoun County added to state list

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Burn bans are in effect for several cities and counties in Mississippi. Open this link to view the list of counties. Towns can also issue individual burn bans. Starkville - issued Oct. 4. According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission, anything with an open flame that produces...
STARKVILLE, MS
First Miss Oxford to be Crowned in More Than 20 Years This November

For the first time in many years, a Miss Oxford will be crowned. Denver Haggard, a graduate from the University of Mississippi and the former Mr. Cosmos International, is directing and hosting the Miss Oxford Scholarship Competition in November. Registration is still open for the Miss Oxford and Miss Oxford’s...
OXFORD, MS
Marshall County loses great servant

District 2 supervisor Eddie Dixon earned his wings overnight Tuesday, following injuries from a school bus wreck last week. He spent his last days and hours at the Regional One Health Center in Memphis, Tenn., after his school bus was involved in a wreck Thursday Sept. 29 while dropping off children after school.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
Man dies riding his bicycle in Prentiss County

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Prentiss County man dies at the age of 24 after a bicycle accident. Investigators say Alex Scott Duke was riding his bike around 7:30 Monday night. It was at the intersection of Highway 145 and Highway 30 where he was struck by a vehicle. For...
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Bicyclist struck and killed in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is dead after a pickup truck struck the bicycle he was riding. The crash happened before 8 p.m. Monday on South Second Street in Booneville. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said the bicyclist was traveling south on the edge of the northbound lane. It...
BOONEVILLE, MS
Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
GRENADA COUNTY, MS
