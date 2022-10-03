Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss reveals uniform combination in advance of Saturday's game vs. Vanderbilt
Ole Miss is bringing their game to Nashville this weekend to take on Vanderbilt. The No. 9 Rebels have released their uniform combination for the game and it’s about what you would expect for road uniforms. It’s white on white with navy blue helmets and red stripes everywhere. The...
247Sports
Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC
Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
Fearless Forecast | Who wins and by how much Saturday in Nashville?
The Vegas line fluctuates a little bit on this one and can be found anywhere from Ole Miss being a 16.5-18.5-point favorite on the road Saturday versus the Vanderbilt Commodores. The over/under is set at 61.5 points. Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1 SEC), however, may be a tougher opponent than 9th-ranked Ole Miss (5-0, 1-0 SEC) might anticipate. The Commodores already have a few impressive showings under their belts this season. The Rebels will likely need to click on all cylinders Saturday in Nashville.
How to watch, listen and follow Saturday's game at Vanderbilt
The 9th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) put it on the line Saturday in Nashville when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2, 0-1 SEC). The game will mark the 97th all-time meeting between the two schools. Officially, Ole Miss leads the series 52-40-2. How To Watch. When: Saturday, 3...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SEC Basketball: Tennessee, Ole Miss among biggest September recruiting winners
Taking a look at the entirety of September, there were multiple SEC Basketball teams who added a commitment during the last month. Of that group overall, which teams were the biggest recruiting winners during the month of September? (NOTE: Recruiting rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite) Tennessee, Ole Miss among...
Lane Kiffin's Dog 'Juice' Agrees to NIL Deal With The Grove Collective
The unofficial mascot of the Ole Miss Rebels, Juice, has inked an NIL deal with the Grove Collective.
What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Ole Miss
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea spoke on the Rebels at his weekly press conference in Nashville. The 9th-ranked Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) play at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by the SEC Network... On Ole Miss in opening statement... Clark...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Blues Festival 2022 Spotlight: Lady Trucker
One of the more colorful and forceful, Peggy “Lady Trucker” Hemphill, grew up in a musical Mississippi family that included her famous cousin, Jessie Mae Hemphill. Lady Trucker is a regular at Clarksdale’s infamous juke joints and has performed at a variety of Blues Festivals. Peggy is married to drummer Artemas LeSeur, who played on Cedric Burnside‘s Grammy-winning album, “I Be Trying.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 shot, others hurt in stampede after football game in Mississippi
MARKS, Miss. (WREG)– Five people were shot and others were injured in a stampede after a shooting broke out following a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said at least 5 people were shot in the area of First Street and MLK early Saturday morning and other people were […]
Daily Mississippian
Fraternity fight amasses millions of views online as brawl breaks out in stands
Clad in navy blazers, khaki pants, red polo shirts and brown leather loafers, fraternity pledges traded punches as the Rebels and Wildcats traded touchdowns in a close 22-19 win for Ole Miss in the football game against the University of Kentucky on Sat., Oct. 1. Two groups of pledges from...
wtva.com
Starkville issues burn ban; Calhoun County added to state list
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Burn bans are in effect for several cities and counties in Mississippi. Open this link to view the list of counties. Towns can also issue individual burn bans. Starkville - issued Oct. 4. According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission, anything with an open flame that produces...
hottytoddy.com
First Miss Oxford to be Crowned in More Than 20 Years This November
For the first time in many years, a Miss Oxford will be crowned. Denver Haggard, a graduate from the University of Mississippi and the former Mr. Cosmos International, is directing and hosting the Miss Oxford Scholarship Competition in November. Registration is still open for the Miss Oxford and Miss Oxford’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Reporter
Marshall County loses great servant
District 2 supervisor Eddie Dixon earned his wings overnight Tuesday, following injuries from a school bus wreck last week. He spent his last days and hours at the Regional One Health Center in Memphis, Tenn., after his school bus was involved in a wreck Thursday Sept. 29 while dropping off children after school.
wcbi.com
Man dies riding his bicycle in Prentiss County
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Prentiss County man dies at the age of 24 after a bicycle accident. Investigators say Alex Scott Duke was riding his bike around 7:30 Monday night. It was at the intersection of Highway 145 and Highway 30 where he was struck by a vehicle. For...
3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
wtva.com
Bicyclist struck and killed in Booneville
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is dead after a pickup truck struck the bicycle he was riding. The crash happened before 8 p.m. Monday on South Second Street in Booneville. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said the bicyclist was traveling south on the edge of the northbound lane. It...
School bus driver dies after crash in Mississippi, officials say
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A 77-year-old man is dead after a school bus with 12 students onboard crashed in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP). The crash happened in Marshall County on Taska Road on Thursday, September 29 around 3:20 p.m., the MHP said. Eddie Dixon, 77,...
WLBT
Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
Quick actions of police lead to arrest of 3 Mississippi men just minutes after robbery call
Three Mississippi men were arrested thanks to the quick action of the police, who responded within minutes of a robbery call. On Sept. 29, the Oxford Police Department received a call about a robbery taking place at an apartment complex on Old Taylor Road. Within two minutes of the call...
Truck chase from West TN into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest
A suspect reportedly rammed several law enforcement vehicles during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville.
247Sports
54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0