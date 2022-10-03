Read full article on original website
Stacey M. Varga, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stacey M. Varga, 42, died peacefully Tuesday, October. 4, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman surrounded by her family. The daughter of Gary S. Yankowski and Joyce M Yankowski (Macovtiz), Stacey was born January 21, 1980, in Youngstown, Ohio. She attended St. Annes Catholic...
Barbara Eno, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Eno, age 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Columbiana, Ohio surrounded by family. “Barb” was born on July 17, 1939 in Buffalo, New York, to her beloved parents, Cosimo and Josephine (Barone) LaDuca. She...
Sotiris R. “Sam” Mantas, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sotiris “Sam” R. Mantas passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 3, 2022. Born on December 30, 1962 in Youngstown, he was the only son of Rigas Mantas and Amelia Mastorides. A lifelong area resident he was a 1981 graduate of...
Philip B. Gombosh, Niles, Ohio
NILES Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Philip B. Gombosh of Niles passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 11:42 a.m. in his residence. He was 68 years old. Philip was born in Fort Meade, Maryland on July 21, 1954, the son of the late Arthur and Mary Fryer Gombosh. He...
Regina M. Graygo, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Regina Graygo, 98, passed away on Monday evening, October 3, 2022. She was born on April 11, 1924, in Struthers, a daughter of John M. and Anna Marie Lucas Gura, the seventh of 14 children. Regina graduated from Struthers High School in 1941 and St....
Mary Louise Badanjek, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise (Nezbeth) Badanjek, 87, of Southington, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at her home, surrounded by loved ones. She was born September 18, 1935, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Charlotte (Ramsey) Nezbeth. On September 21,...
William J. “Rub” Rovder, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. “Bill” “Rub” Rovder, 93, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his home, with his family by his side. William was born March 22, 1929, in Youngstown, the son of William Rovder and Johanna Dudek. He was graduate of...
Mary Elizabeth McIntroy, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Surrounded by family, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Mary Elizabeth McIntroy, age 91, of Austintown, Ohio, passed peacefully at the home she shared with her daughter. Mary was born on January 14, 1931 in Wexford, Pennsylvania, to the late Floyd and Anna Hollar. Mary is...
Raymond P. Genova, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond P. Genova, Sr., 76, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Raymond was born March 9, 1946, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of Raymond Ramzy and Viola (Stouffer) Genova. Raymond graduated from Lowellville High School in 1964. While...
Solina Theresa Cora, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Solina T. Cora, age 99, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022. She was born July 22, 1923, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Pastora Casal. Solina and her five sisters and brother grew up on Wood Street in Youngstown, living a...
Andre “Dino” Contino Long, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in celebration of Andre “Dino” Contino Long will be held at 11am Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Jaylex Event Center 2110 Glenwood Ave Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Long 66, departed this earthly life on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio with his family by his side.
Robert Thomas Yurko, New Bedford, Ohio
NEW BEDFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robbie, our gentle soul, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, peacefully at home with his family by his side after a brief illness. Rob not only loved playing and improvising on his guitar but was also very famous for making up songs about...
Thomas Lee Wade, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Lee Wade, age 69, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at 9:55 p.m., surrounded by loved ones. Thomas was born June 28, 1953, to the late Chester and Goldie Wade. Tom was a very loving man. He enjoyed fishing and never passed up the...
Joseph P. Jackson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Joseph P. Jackson 90, Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, September 30, 2022 in Park Vista Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Mr. Jackson was born January 3, 1932 in Barnesville, Ohio, a son of Ralph and Gertrude Goins Jackson, Sr. He attended Youngstown City Schools...
Johnda Mabery Holston, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnda Mabery Holston, age 72 of Warren, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. She was born on April 12, 1950, to the late Jake and Sara Corn Mabery. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Holston and her parents. She was a loving...
Pauline Fleming, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline Fleming, 97 of Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, September 22, 2022 peacefully at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. Ms. Fleming was born August 30, 1925 in Sparta, Georgia, a daughter of Ike and Ethel Fleming. She was a retired nurse working out of...
Kenneth Robert O’Rell, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleTributes) – Kenneth Robert O’Rell, Sr., age 74 of Warren, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was born on March 7, 1948, the son of the late Robert and Rochelle Myers O’Rell. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jodi O’Rell Imes....
Rose Marie McCulley, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Rose Marie McCulley, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Community Skilled Nursing Home in Warren. Rose formerly resided on Burkey Road in Austintown, where she was surrounded by neighbors whom she loved dearly. She was born on April 7, 1934, in...
Kenneth Ray Combs, Ellsworth, Ohio
ELLSWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Ray Combs, 78 of Ellsworth passed away Sunday morning, October 2, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic. Kenneth was born October 14, 1943 in Ary, Kentucky, a son of the late Jesse and Katherine (Ritchie) Combs and came to this area in 1967. He had worked...
Darlene Willis, Hanoverton, Ohio
HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Willis, 74, of Hanoverton, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon. She was born October 20, 1947 in Salem, daughter of the late Lloyd and Velma (Knight) Willis. Darlene graduated from United High School in 1966. She worked for Summitville...
