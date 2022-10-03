Read full article on original website
‘Chucky’ Season 1 Recap: What You Need to Know Before Season 2
No horror franchise has made quite the rebound as the Child’s Play series has. If you told me years ago that this franchise, about a homicidal toy, would re-emerge from its ill-received comedy sequels to being one of the best horror shows currently airing, I would first tell you that that’s a very specific prediction, but also that it sounds unlikely. Fortunately for us horror fans, we’re currently living in the right timeline as Chucky is ready to terrorize once again for a second season on the USA Network/Syfy Channel. The series was an interesting gamble from creator Don Mancini, who was able to give viewers an effective mix of what made his gnarly little Good Guy doll so beloved, with a charming story and cast of young protagonists that expanded on the franchise’s surprisingly-progressive themes of sexuality, acceptance, and adolescence (truly deserving of its marketed slogan as a “coming of rage” story). While the show’s first season (mostly) acts as a standalone story of television, there are several threads that were left hanging by the end of its bloody season finale. So ahead of the show’s second season premiere, here’s a recap of what happened in Chucky Season One.
How to Watch 'Amsterdam'
From time to time great ensemble casts are built for a silver screen release, and the list of names alone is enough to drag audiences to their theater seats. Recently we have seen strong cast lists assembled in the likes of Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie) and Spotlight (Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, and Rachel McAdams). These films tend to have the feel of a momentous event and often have the budget to back it up. It is difficult for production companies to find the perfect time for such strong casts to all be able to join forces on a project, so when they do, it's always worth seeing. With this in mind, the release of a film like Amsterdam is sure to create this sort of feeling for fans.
How To Watch 'Terrifier 2'
The sequel to Terrifier is about to be unleashed on thrill-seeking audiences on October 6th, 2022. Terrifier 2 will pick up where the first film left off, with Samantha Scaffidi reprising her role as the severely disfigured Victoria. Written, directed, and produced by Damien Leone, this will be the third feature film appearance for the antagonist, “Art the Clown.”
How To Watch Mike Flanagan's 'The Midnight Club'
As a subscription service, Netflix often produces its highest quantity of content around specific holiday seasons. During the Christmas period, for example, Netflix has, in recent years, become somewhat famous for their original movie releases celebrating the yuletide chapter. However, it is Halloween that arguably takes the prize for the most Netflix-friendly season, with many original releases landing in the month of October. This year Netflix has pulled out all the stops in its quest to be the go-to destination for spooky content, and one such release which has garnered much attention is The Midnight Club.
'Let the Right One In' Review: Demián Bichir Is Devastating as a Father With a Vampire Daughter
While there is a lot of entertainment out there, one of the most significant cultural resurgences this year has been for that of the vampire. From a new season of What We Do in the Shadows that marked a return to form for the show to the recent premiere of the already intriguing Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire, the timeless creature has been given fresh new life once more. It is fitting that we would also get another new take on an old tale with Let the Right One In. Although there is already both a novel and two film adaptations, this Showtime series takes the story in some bold new directions while still drawing from many familiar elements of the plot. Some of its deviations are better than others, and it takes a while to fully find its own narrative footing, though it takes flight to vibrant destinations once it does.
Mila Kunis Recounts the 'That '90s Show' Scene That Made Her Incredibly Nervous
Many of us are counting down the days until we can head back to Point Place, Wisconsin and join some new and old faces in the basement of Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman’s (Debra Jo Rupp) house when That ‘90s Show hits Netflix. The occasion marks the return of many cast members from That ‘70s Show including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, and Laura Prepon who are making their way back after the original series bowed out 16 years ago.
Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' Volume 3 Trailer Reveals New Unsettling Stories
Netflix is inviting those who love mysteries, true crime, aliens, and the paranormal to gather ‘round and check out a trailer for the return of Unsolved Mysteries. That’s right, after a two-year hiatus that felt more like five, the chilling production is back to deliver more stories of unsolved cases and happenings that will rattle you to your core.
'The Winchesters' Could Feature Some Familiar Faces From 'Supernatural'
It sounds like some Supernatural fans will have their prayers answered as Jensen and Daneel Ackles, two of the minds behind the celebrated show’s prequel series, The Winchesters, are hoping to bring some familiar faces back in time to 1972. But, don’t get too excited yet. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the power couple said that they’ve discussed future possibilities with co-creator Robbie Thompson, and have agreed that “if there is any opportunity to bring anybody back from the mothership, we will absolutely do so. We will write to that.” At this moment in time, Jensen Ackles revealed that there are “names that are on that table,” and that it’s just a matter of dropping them into the storyline in a way “that makes sense.”
7 Best New Shows on Netflix in October 2022
Spooky season is upon us, finally, and Netflix has plenty of offerings for everyone. There are some huge names involved with these upcoming series including Guillermo del Toro, Ryan Murphy, Mia Farrow, Naomi Watts, Zoe Saldaña, and Bobby Cannavale, just to name a few. There are some new series, some limited series, and a horror anthology that we hope keeps coming back every year. And if you’re not in the mood for something spooky, we’ve got you covered there as well. For some, this is the most wonderful time of the year, so here are seven new series that will get you in the mood.
In Season 2 of 'Abbott Elementary,' the Teachers Get Even More Personal
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Abbott Elementary. Quinta Brunson's Emmy-winning hit show Abbott Elementary has returned with a bang, with the third episode of Season 2 primed to air this week. The show boasts both the use of wholesome comedy and a mockumentary style made popular by The Office — but rather than take place in a typical office setting, Abbott Elementary follows the daily struggles of elementary school teachers in Philadelphia’s public school system.
Will the Janine/Gregory Ship Finally Sail on 'Abbott Elementary' Season 2?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Abbott Elementary.The much-awaited Season 2 of Abbott Elementary premiered last month, offering fans a reunion with everyone’s favorite teachers and their students as they head back to school — and with a 22-episode season confirmed, it is bound to be extra interesting and fun. The award-winning sitcom follows a group of teachers from Willard R. Abbott Elementary School in Philadelphia including its main character, Janine Teagues —played by the show's creator Quinta Brunson — as they navigate the life of being a teacher in an underfunded school. The cast also includes Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams), Ava Coleman (Janelle James), Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter), Chris Perfetti (Jacob Hill), and, of course, Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph).
Is Alicent's Anger Justified in Episode 7 of 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of House of the Dragon.In House of the Dragon Episode 7 "Driftmark," Prince Aemond (Leo Ashton) the youngest son of Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and King Viserys (Paddy Considine), claims the dragon Vhagar for himself. When Rhaena (Eva Ossei-Gerning) and Baela (Shani Smethurst) find out that Aemond has taken the dragon that belonged to their recently deceased mother, Lady Laena (Nanna Blondell) they bring their cousins Jacaerys (Leo Hart) and Lucerys (Harvey Sadler) down to confront him. A fight breaks out and after Luke's nose gets broken, he uses Jace's weapon and strikes out at Aemond, taking his eye. In the aftermath, the adults convene to discuss what happened, and Alicent demands one of Luke's eyes be removed in kind.
'Dahmer': Why Richard Jenkins' Lionel Is the Netflix Show's Emotional Center
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.Richard Jenkins has compiled a long filmography chock-full of versatile roles. He's got one of those faces that make you say, "I know that guy from something." Maybe it's as Professor Walter Vale from the critically acclaimed 2008 award-winner, The Visitor. Perhaps you enjoyed his comedic performance as Dr. Robert Roback, father to two man-children in the huge hit Stepbrothers the same year. Of course, it could also be Giles, the down-on-his-luck ad man in Guillermo del Toro's Oscar winner, The Shape of Water. In other words, the guy can do it all. He's a jack-of-all-trades. So when Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the co-creators of Dahmer - Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer Story, landed Jenkins to play Jeffrey Dahmer's father, Lionel, it was a big score — and he rewarded them by delivering a remarkable performance as the short-tempered and overwhelmed dad to the monstrous serial killer.
'A Friend of the Family' Review: Jake Lacy Terrifies in an Unsettling Yet Understated True Crime Tale
If you’ve ever been to the city in Idaho that is Pocatello, there is much that begins to feel distinctly unnerving about the new true crime series Friend of the Family. This is not because production actually took place there though it does a fine enough job approximating the setting. Instead, it is because of how it turns the banality of the familiar into something unsettlingly unfamiliar. While there has already been a fairly comprehensive documentary about this true story, this fictionalized retelling manages to tread new ground as it takes us into one community to uncover horrifying and heart-wrenching results. For every narrative frustration we have or moments that foster exasperation with the actions of the characters, there is the nauseating knowledge that much of this did indeed happen.
Rian Johnson's 'Poker Face' Adds Rhea Perlman, Rowan Blanchard and Chelsea Frei
Poker Face, Peacock's upcoming series from Rian Johnson, has added a few more names to its growing cast. The latest cast members to join the Natasha Lyonne-led series include Rhea Perlman, Chelsea Frei and Rowan Blanchard, according to Deadline. It's unclear what roles they will be playing as character and plot details for the series are being kept under wraps.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 7 Recap: Where Is the Good?
Over and over again, creatures of Middle-earth have urged the hopeless to turn to the light. But as he crouches under a dead tree in his ruined homeland, Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) has a simple question: “What light?” In the mournful penultimate episode of Season 1 of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, "The Eye," the light is all but hidden behind sun-killing smoke, despair, rancor, and crushing guilt. Who is to blame for the unbearable losses of home and family? Can it ever be made right? How can the survivors “live good” if goodness itself is in such short supply?
Sissy Spacek’s Portrayal of Loretta Lynn Set the Standard for Celebrity Biopics
The country music world lost a legend when Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90 on October 4th. From her beginnings as a coal miner's daughter in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, to her reign as country queen with over 100 awards and honors to her name, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Lynn's life was the stuff Hollywood movies are made of. And in 1980, Hollywood made that movie, Coal Miner's Daughter, based on Lynn's own memoir. Celebrity biopics have been around practically as long as the movie industry itself; some have been great successes (like 1981's Frances and 2004's Ray), but many more have missed the mark (like 1991's The Doors and 2004's Beyond the Sea, Kevin Spacey's film about the life of crooner Bobby Darin).
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon Are Mr. and Mrs. Country Music in 'George and Tammy' Images
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon are set to portray country music icons Tammy Wynette and George Jones in Paramount’s upcoming miniseries, George and Tammy, and now Vanity Fair has shared first-look images from the project. The feature will be helmed by Australian-Canadian filmmaker John Hillcoat and was conceived by creator Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye).
'Chainsaw Man': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
When and Where Is Chainsaw Man Available to Watch?. One of the most exciting recent pieces of anime news was the announcement that Chainsaw Man, one of the most popular manga series currently running, is being turned into an anime by MAPPA Studios and available to western audiences through the Crunchyroll streaming service. Now, we finally have trailers for this new anime and its premiere is almost upon us. Seeing Chainsaw Man’s violent and darkly humorous story translated to screen by MAPPA should be a treat for both new and old fans alike. Here's everything you need to know about the anime series.
10 Great Rhys Ifans Projects to Watch After ‘House of the Dragon’
House of the Dragon is currently one of the most-watched television programs in the world. As a result, in addition to the leading actors and actresses such as Emma D’Arcy, Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, and more, the careers of supporting actors are also in the spotlight. One of them is Rhys Ifans, who plays King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) Hand of the King, Ser Otto Hightower.
