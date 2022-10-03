ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theapopkavoice.com

Orange County begins debris removal deployment Thursday

Prepping for debris removal? Make sure to separate items to be collected by vegetative debris, construction/demolition debris, appliances and electronics. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors are scheduled to deploy beginning on Thursday, October 6, 2022, to collect large storm debris. What to Expect. • Contractor crews will begin...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange, Seminole counties begin hurricane debris curbside pick-up on Thursday: What's accepted

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange and Seminole counties will begin curbside pick-up services for large storm debris left by Hurricane Ian on Thursday for residents. In Seminole County, officials say you must sort yard trash (vegetation) from debris (construction materials from homes, etc.). As you sort debris, do not put it by fire hydrants, on sidewalks, or around power lines. Also, if you do not know how to use a chainsaw, now is not the time to learn. Please practice chainsaw safety.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Rising floodwaters force more roads to close in Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. – Brevard County emergency workers shut down more roads on Wednesday as rising floodwaters made for dangerous driving conditions. County spokesman Don Walker said Paces Landing Road was shut down at Arch Road, while Hatbill Road was closed at Gun Club Road. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Orlando, FL
WESH

Orlo Vista residents 'in survival mode' after flooding destroys homes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After promises to fix flooding problems in Orlando's Orlo Vista neighborhood, people there faced rising water again when Hurricane Ian dumped historic rainfall. This comes just months after the area received a grant to lower pond levels, but the work is still in the planning...
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive closed through the weekend

The St. Johns River Water Management District has reopened all its conservation lands to public recreation following Hurricane Ian, except for seven properties that are still experiencing some flooding. These properties include:. Buck Lake Conservation Area. Emeralda Marsh Conservation Area, except for Area 3 boat ramp which is open. Lake...
APOPKA, FL
Bay News 9

Storm debris pickup in Central Florida counties and cities

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, the post-storm cleanup has begun. The following are details about pick-up procedures provided by the counties and municipalities. Orange County. Unincorporated Orange County. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors already have been deployed to collect large storm debris....
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
bungalower

City lifts Water Usage Advisory

The City of Orlando has lifted a Water Usage Advisory that was put into place early Sunday morning due to damage caused to the sanitary sewer system by Hurricane Ian. Three city-owned lift stations were impacted after a 36-inch force main break, that caused an overflow of sewage into the surrounding lakes – which you can see in the video in the story we linked to above.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Changes coming to I-4 & US-17/92

Following the completion of the Interstate-4 Ultimate project, FDOT has set its sights on other I-4 plans, north and south of the project. FDOT plans to improve sight distance at the I-4 east ramp to US-17/92. Truck drivers say it's difficult to see where to go on the exit ramp.
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 forms, expected to strengthen

ORLANDO, Fla. — Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 formed Thursday morning in the South Caribbean Sea. The system was located about 50 miles south-southeast of Curacao and had winds of 35 mph. The storm was moving west at 17 mph. "The system is expected to become a tropical depression or...
ORLANDO, FL

