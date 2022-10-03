Read full article on original website
theapopkavoice.com
Orange County begins debris removal deployment Thursday
Prepping for debris removal? Make sure to separate items to be collected by vegetative debris, construction/demolition debris, appliances and electronics. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors are scheduled to deploy beginning on Thursday, October 6, 2022, to collect large storm debris. What to Expect. • Contractor crews will begin...
click orlando
Orlando residents sift damage left behind by Hurricane Ian at flood-ravaged condo complex
ORLANDO, Fla. – Residents are sifting through damage at an Orlando condo complex that saw dozens of rescues after Hurricane Ian. A week after the storm hit, floodwater receded from Dockside at Ventura, but waterlogged belongings remain. [TRENDING: ‘We were part of the swamp:’ Gatorland talks recovery after Hurricane...
fox35orlando.com
Orange, Seminole counties begin hurricane debris curbside pick-up on Thursday: What's accepted
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange and Seminole counties will begin curbside pick-up services for large storm debris left by Hurricane Ian on Thursday for residents. In Seminole County, officials say you must sort yard trash (vegetation) from debris (construction materials from homes, etc.). As you sort debris, do not put it by fire hydrants, on sidewalks, or around power lines. Also, if you do not know how to use a chainsaw, now is not the time to learn. Please practice chainsaw safety.
click orlando
Rising floodwaters force more roads to close in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. – Brevard County emergency workers shut down more roads on Wednesday as rising floodwaters made for dangerous driving conditions. County spokesman Don Walker said Paces Landing Road was shut down at Arch Road, while Hatbill Road was closed at Gun Club Road. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5...
WESH
Orlo Vista residents 'in survival mode' after flooding destroys homes
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After promises to fix flooding problems in Orlando's Orlo Vista neighborhood, people there faced rising water again when Hurricane Ian dumped historic rainfall. This comes just months after the area received a grant to lower pond levels, but the work is still in the planning...
WESH
Volusia County resort, marina forced to close because of flood damage
DELAND, Fla. — Houses and businesses in Volusia County, specifically near Hontoon Island and west DeLand, are surrounded by floodwaters. Just about everywhere you look on Hontoon and River Ridge roads, people have suffered so much. "We didn't expect to see it come up this high at all. It...
theapopkavoice.com
Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive closed through the weekend
The St. Johns River Water Management District has reopened all its conservation lands to public recreation following Hurricane Ian, except for seven properties that are still experiencing some flooding. These properties include:. Buck Lake Conservation Area. Emeralda Marsh Conservation Area, except for Area 3 boat ramp which is open. Lake...
fox35orlando.com
St. Johns River in Florida sees record levels, causing major flooding: when will it crest?
SANFORD, Fla. - The St. Johns River continues to see record levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and the National Weather Service forecasts major flooding to continue well into next week. As of Thursday morning, the St. Johns River near Sanford, Florida in Seminole County, was sitting at a...
Bay News 9
Storm debris pickup in Central Florida counties and cities
CENTRAL FLORIDA — Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, the post-storm cleanup has begun. The following are details about pick-up procedures provided by the counties and municipalities. Orange County. Unincorporated Orange County. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors already have been deployed to collect large storm debris....
SEE: Receding floodwaters in Orlo Vista reveal a dinosaur-like fish trapped in a fence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph Tuesday while covering flooding in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood. The community, which sits south of West Colonial Drive between North Hiawassee and North Kirkman roads, has enduring ongoing flooding. Neighbors have begun to assess...
‘We’re not going to have anything’: Lake Toho to crest soon, causing more issues for Jade Isles
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Lake Toho and East Lake Toho are expected to crest by Friday, a worrying prospect for people at the Jade Isles mobile home community in Saint Cloud, just southeast of East Lake Toho. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Catherine McGowan said not...
‘Absolutely disgusting’: Deltona residents puzzled by standing water outside flood zones
DELTONA, Fla. — Residents in one Deltona neighborhood are still dealing with flooding from Hurricane Ian days after the storm. Neighbors along Sunday Drive say the standing water there is starting to cause problems. They say it’s blocking off access to the entrance to the street, and starting to smell bad.
fox35orlando.com
Sanford neighborhoods still buried underwater following Ian's destruction in Florida
SANFORD, Fla. - Imagine having a foot of water inside your home and having to row a half-mile every day, just to get to your car. It’s what people in one Central Florida neighborhood are doing multiple times a day. It’s the new reality for homeowners along Beacon Dr....
bungalower
City lifts Water Usage Advisory
The City of Orlando has lifted a Water Usage Advisory that was put into place early Sunday morning due to damage caused to the sanitary sewer system by Hurricane Ian. Three city-owned lift stations were impacted after a 36-inch force main break, that caused an overflow of sewage into the surrounding lakes – which you can see in the video in the story we linked to above.
Food, assistance coming to residents of Lake County devastated by Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Relief is coming to people living in the devastated area of northeast Lake County. Much of the community of Astor remains underwater, and several neighborhoods on the Saint Johns River started taking on a lot of water on Saturday. Many of the homes are surrounded.
mynews13.com
Changes coming to I-4 & US-17/92
Following the completion of the Interstate-4 Ultimate project, FDOT has set its sights on other I-4 plans, north and south of the project. FDOT plans to improve sight distance at the I-4 east ramp to US-17/92. Truck drivers say it's difficult to see where to go on the exit ramp.
WESH
Water rises along Seminole County lake forcing some residents to leave by boat
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Flooding remains a stubborn plague all across Central Florida, and Lake Harney is just one of several problem areas in Seminole County. Water continues to creep higher in some neighborhoods. Boats are the only way for people to get to and from their homes. "Been...
WESH
Water continues to creep higher in Seminole County neighborhoods
Fla. — Boats are the only way for people in some Seminole County neighborhoods to get to and from their homes. The water is still too deep, and they worry it will get deeper. North Jungle Road at Crossover Lane in Geneva is the one spot of dry...
WESH
Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 forms, expected to strengthen
ORLANDO, Fla. — Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 formed Thursday morning in the South Caribbean Sea. The system was located about 50 miles south-southeast of Curacao and had winds of 35 mph. The storm was moving west at 17 mph. "The system is expected to become a tropical depression or...
