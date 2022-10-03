Read full article on original website
Bonita Springs deputy mayor on damage left behind by Hurricane Ian
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Deputy Mayor Mike Gibson of Bonita Springs, Fla., on the extent of the damage done there by Hurricane Ian. More than a week since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, the city of Bonita Springs is still assessing the damage. Deputy Mayor Mike Gibson took to Facebook Live this week to share a video of the destruction at Bonita Beach. Behind him, you can see mountains of debris, destroyed buildings, fallen palm trees, a boat strewn over the sand.
