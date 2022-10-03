Read full article on original website
NPR
President Biden is in Florida meeting with people hit hard by Hurricane Ian
President Biden is in Fort Myers, Fla., meeting with business owners and residents hit hard by Hurricane Ian, trying to assure them that the federal government will help them recover. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. President Biden visited Fort Myers, Fla., today to get a firsthand look at the devastation brought...
NPR
Former FEMA director Craig Fugate weighs in as Biden visits Florida
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with former FEMA director Craig Fugate on the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. We turn now to someone who is no stranger to responding to storms and natural disasters. Craig Fugate served as the administrator of FEMA under President Barack Obama, and he also served as the director of Florida's emergency management division. I spoke to Fugate earlier today as President Biden was surveying hurricane-ravaged portions of Florida, and I asked him what he thought of the federal government's response to Hurricane Ian so far.
NPR
What independence for Puerto Rico could look like following natural disasters
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with author Jaquira Díaz, about the idea of independence for Puerto Rico in light of the recent challenges the island has faced after a string of natural disasters. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Writer Jaquira Diaz has a dream for Puerto Rico. (SOUNDBITE OF MARC ANTHONY SONG,...
NPR
Biden is taking executive action to pardon simple federal marijuana convictions
President Biden announced today he is pardoning thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It's time that we write these wrongs. KELLY: Democratic activists have long sought...
NPR
The White House has a windfall to spend on semiconductor projects
President Biden is visiting an IBM plant in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., today. The company is announcing a $20 billion investment. It's part of what the White House calls a boom spurred by a new law that includes big subsidies for semiconductor projects. A team at the White House is working out how to spend this windfall. Here's NPR's White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez.
NPR
The appeal Trump wants justices to decide is extraordinarily narrow, Wehle says
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Kim Wehle, visiting law professor at American University and author of How To Read The Constitution And Why, about former President Trump's appeal to the Supreme Court. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Former President Trump is asking even more judges to rule on the documents federal agents...
NPR
Bonita Springs deputy mayor on damage left behind by Hurricane Ian
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Deputy Mayor Mike Gibson of Bonita Springs, Fla., on the extent of the damage done there by Hurricane Ian. More than a week since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, the city of Bonita Springs is still assessing the damage. Deputy Mayor Mike Gibson took to Facebook Live this week to share a video of the destruction at Bonita Beach. Behind him, you can see mountains of debris, destroyed buildings, fallen palm trees, a boat strewn over the sand.
NPR
Republicans continue to support Herschel Walker even after abortion report
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to conservative strategist Ralph Reed about Herschel Walker, Georgia's anti-abortion Senate candidate, who has GOP support despite reports he paid for a girlfriend's abortion. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. It's less than five weeks until the midterms, and Democrats and Republicans are in an electoral battle for control...
NPR
Fox News CEO warned against 'crazies' after 2020 election, Dominion says
Besieged by angry viewers, denounced by then-President Trump, questioned by some of its own stars, Fox News found itself in a near-impossible spot on Election Night 2020 after its election-analysis team announced before any other network that Joe Biden would win the pivotal swing state of Arizona. Fox News CEO...
NPR
What the devastation from Hurricane Ian tell us about Florida's building codes
Hurricane Ian was the latest reminder for the need to adapt our infrastructure to deal with the rapidly changing climate. Florida had been preparing for such storms since Hurricane Andrew struck in the early 1990s. The state updated its building codes to make sure new buildings could survive high-wind speeds. But the widespread damage seen during Ian has some asking if the current code is strong enough or if building codes are even the answer to increasingly powerful storms.
NPR
News brief: OPEC and the WTO, Ukraine's Gains in the East, NPR/Marist Poll
Ukrainian troops are engaged in counteroffensives in the country's south and east to reclaim more towns and villages occupied by Russian forces. That's despite Moscow's recent illegal annexation of the areas. One strategically important town that was recently retaken in the east is Lyman, in the region of Donetsk. The Ukrainian army had nearly encircled thousands of Russian troops there and then drove them out over the weekend.
NPR
Ian cut off residents of Florida's Pine Island. They are just now taking stock
The death toll from Hurricane Ian in Florida is now at least 100, and it continues to rise in the hardest-hit counties still in search and recovery mode. On Pine Island, Florida's largest Gulf Coast island, the only road to the mainland is impassable for people trying to get off the island. The Coast Guard sheriff and fire department are standing by with boats and helicopters, but that is just a one-way trip. For those trying to get back on the island to check on homes or neighbors or to salvage their belongings, well, there's only one option, as NPR's Liz Baker found out.
NPR
Changes to abortion laws mean OB-GYNs have less opportunities to learn procedure
There are about 6,000 residents in the U.S. training to be OB-GYNs. The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has far-reaching implications for them. Katia Riddle has more. KATIA RIDDLE, BYLINE: She was a third-year resident when Dr. Alyssa Colwill knew reproductive health was where she was meant...
NPR
The NPR Politics Podcast
SUSAN DAVIS, BYLINE: Hey there, it's Susan Davis from the NPR POLITICS PODCAST. And Atlanta, come see us live. Join me, Mara Liasson, Asma Khalid, Tamara Keith, Miles Parks, Georgia Public Broadcasting's Stephen Fowler and WABE's Rahul Bali as we do our show live at the Buckhead Theatre Thursday, October 20, at 8 p.m. You can find more information about tickets, including student ones, at nprpresents.org. Thanks to our partners at Georgia Public Broadcasting, WABE and WCLK Jazz. We hope to see you there.
NPR
One activist is using the World Cup to raise awareness of LGBTQ rights in Qatar
In November, the men's soccer World Cup opens in Qatar. And while the country highlights the tournament, some are pointing to its record of denying LGBTQ rights. FIFA, governing body of the game, bans LGBTQ discrimination among fans and players. But Qatar is one of scores of countries that criminalize same-sex relations. And while Qatar says all soccer fans are welcome, NPR's Deborah Amos reports on one man who is speaking out.
FIFA・
NPR
Ukrainian troops keep up their counteroffensives in the country's south and east
Ukrainian troops are engaged in counteroffensives in the country's south and east to reclaim more towns and villages occupied by Russian forces. That despite Moscow's recent illegal annexation of the areas. One strategically important town that was recently retaken in the east is Lyman in the region of Donetsk. The Ukrainian army had nearly encircled thousands of Russian troops there and then drove them out over the weekend.
NPR
The differences between what Russia and Ukraine say is happening on the ground
To the growing gap now between what Russia says is happening in Ukraine and reality on the ground - Russia insists it has annexed parts of Ukraine. It says it's pouring in hundreds of thousands more troops, but Ukrainian troops keep pushing a counteroffensive in the country's south and east, and they keep upending the Kremlin's plans. In southern Ukraine is where we find NPR's Jason Beaubien. And I want to let you listen in to how his reporting compares with what our Pentagon correspondent, Tom Bowman, is hearing here in Washington. Hi, you two.
NPR
Yaël Eisenstat: Why we need more friction on social media
Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Friction. Facebook profits from being frictionless, says Yaël Eisenstat. But without friction, misinformation can spread like wildfire. The solution, Yaël says, is to build more friction into social media. About Yaël Eisenstat. Yaël Eistenstat is a democracy activist focusing...
NPR
Faces of NPR: Brittany Luse
Faces Of NPR showcases the people behind NPR--from the voices you hear every day on the radio to the ones who work outside of the recording studio. You'll find out about what they do and what they're inspired by on the daily. Today, we feature Brittany Luse, Host of Its Been a Minute.
