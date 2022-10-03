Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Lynda M. Carney, 82, of Chaumont
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Lynda M. Carney, 82, died peacefully, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her home with her son and loved ones by her side. Born December 4, 1939, the daughter of Wilfred and Helen Mein. She graduated, valedictorian of Cape Vincent Central School in 1957. She attended SUNY Oswego College where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education. She began her teaching career in Dexter, NY before moving to Lyme Central School where she retired after teaching Kindergarten for 29 years. Teaching students was one of the greatest joys of her life.
wwnytv.com
Daniel J. Kirby, 76, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Daniel J. Kirby, 76, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on April 23, 1946, in Watertown, NY, son of Thomas and Mary (Hood) Kirby. He graduated from IHA in 1964 and attended Syracuse University.
wwnytv.com
John A. Lettiere, 95, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John A. Lettiere, 95, Holiday, FL formerly of Watertown and Frankfort, NY passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Trinity, FL. John was born in Oswego July 14, 1927, son of Joseph and Pasqualena Signorile Lettiere. He attended Cooper St. School, North Junior, and graduated from Watertown High School. On July 30, 1945 he entered the US Navy. He received the American Theatre and Victory Medals and was honorably discharged on May 31, 1946 as a Fireman 2nd Class. While in the service, he was stationed stateside which included NY, CA, and aboard the USS Barton.
wwnytv.com
Sally Ann McGill, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Sally Ann McGill, a lifelong resident of Antwerp, NY, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born on November 15, 1944 in Gouverneur, NY to her parents Harry and Helen (Hanley) McGill. Sally was a graduate of Indian River...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Gary B. Fuller, 87, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Gary B. Fuller, 87, a resident of Kennedy Court, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at Massena Hospital. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however arrangements are incomplete at this time.
wwnytv.com
Alma B. Lytle, 93, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Alma B. Lytle, age 93, passed away peacefully at Massena Rehabilitations & Nursing Center on Wednesday October 5, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time, and have been entrusted to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home of 64 Andrews Street, Massena.
wwnytv.com
Eugene Lamb, 55, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Eugene Lamb, 55, unexpectedly passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he had been living. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however arrangements are incomplete at this time.
wwnytv.com
Eileen M. Lavick, 79, of Trout Lake
TROUT LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Eileen M. Lavick, age 79, of Trout Lake, in the town of Hermon, NY, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. She passed peacefully with her three favorite beings at her side. Bill Lavick (husband), Katryna Marie Cieslicki (daughter) and Diesel (Mom’s four-legged best friend). Diesel was such a good boy and we hope he provided some comfort to the staff that worked so hard to save Eileen despite the outcome. Katryna will forever be grateful to her ICU family at CPH.
RELATED PEOPLE
wwnytv.com
Patricia A. Reay, 85, of Carthage
TOWN OF CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A. Reay, 85, of 10845 State Rt. 126, Carthage, died Saturday, October 1, 2022 in Carthage Area Hospital where she had been a patient since September 29th. Born April 3, 1937 in Hamburg, NY, she was the adopted daughter of Francis and...
wwnytv.com
Thomas F. Krise Jr, 64
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thomas F. Krise Jr, 64, passed away on Sunday October 2nd 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Family and friends are invited to share in a Celebration of Life at the Loyal Order of Moose Lodges in Massena, Saturday November 12th, 2022 at 2:00PM.
wwnytv.com
Power out for hundreds in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few hundred customers in the Watertown area were without power Friday morning. According to National Grid’s website by a little after 7 a.m., about 720 customers were without power in Watertown, with another 30 out in the town of Pamelia. According to reports,...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 9/30/22 – 10/3/22
On 10/01/2022 at approximately 03:00 p.m., Timothy R. Bonner was arrested for Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree following a complaint where he did enter a building that he was previously trespassed from. Bonner was later released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/20/2022 at 09:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Update: power restored in Clay, N Syracuse, Cicero, still out in Baldwinsville
Update as of 9:50: Power is restored in Clay, Cicero and North Syracuse after a power line was repaired, said Jared Paventi, a spokesperson for National Grid. Power is still out in the Village of Baldwinsville and is expected to be restored by midday, Paventi said. Cicero, N.Y. — Over...
wwnytv.com
Michael J. Gokey, 64, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael J. Gokey, 64, passed away at his home in the town of Watertown Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022. Mike was born in Watertown October 12, 1957, son of John and Joan (Groszewski) Gokey and he was a graduate of Watertown High School. He enjoyed cooking and being a chef at many well known restaurants in Jefferson County. Mike also enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and the Buffalo Bills.
wwnytv.com
Marjorie Ellen Moser, 72, of Croghan
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Marjorie Ellen Moser, 72, of NYS State Route 812 entered her eternal rest, passing peacefully early Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022 at her home, under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice. She is survived by her beloved husband of over 45...
wwnytv.com
Lee H. Hutchinson, 79, of Heuvelton
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Lee H. Hutchinson, age 79 of Heuvelton passed away peacefully at his home on Sept 30, 2022. Family services will be held at a time to be announced. Surviving are his two daughters Beth (David) Kellner of Baldwinsville, NY and Martha (Ryan) Richardson of North...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
German flag raised at Watertown city hall
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown celebrated culture and unity with the raising of the German flag at city hall Thursday. German Unity Day is the most important non-religious holiday in Germany. Traditionally celebrated October 3rd, the day recognizes the reunification of East and West Germany. Mayor Jeff Smith, and...
wwnytv.com
Dorothy M. “Riggy” (Hudson) Foy, 73, of Natural Bridge
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy M. “Riggy” (Hudson) Foy, Loving Mother, 73, of County Route 41, died peacefully on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. Born on January 16, 1949, in Watertown, NY, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothy (LaParr) Hudson. She attended Harrisville Central School; she then received a certification from the Fowler Boces for a specialty in Culinary Arts. Marriage to Robert H. Foy, Jr. ended in divorce.
wwnytv.com
Frederick F. “Fred” Rycroft, 77, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Frederick F. “Fred” Rycroft, 77, of County Route 21 passed away at his home while under the care of his loving family on Saturday, September 24, 2022. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 8 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM...
wwnytv.com
7 News to host Gray, Duffy in debate
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News will host a debate Wednesday for the 116th Assembly District race. Conservative candidate Susan Duffy and Republican candidate Scott Gray will be in our studio to answer questions from moderator Garrett Domblewski. The Assembly district stretches from Watertown to Ogdensburg and Massena and...
Comments / 0