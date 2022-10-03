Read full article on original website
Related
Lindsay Lohan on Her Netflix Movie Comeback: “Acting Is Like Riding a Bicycle”
Is a Lohanaissance soon to be upon us? Once one of Hollywood’s most promising young stars, carrying films like Nancy Meyers’ 1998 remake of The Parent Trap and reaching the A-list with 2004’s Mean Girls, Lindsay Lohan’s trajectory was soon violently derailed by addiction and a party-girl lifestyle that made her a TMZ mainstay. Her last studio films came in 2007 with Universal’s Georgia Rule and Sony’s I Know Who Killed Me. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Matilda the Musical' Director Matthew Warchus on Opening the London Film Festival, Emma Thompson's "Big Surprise" and Bringing 'Pride' to StageBanijay Names Netflix Executive Cedric...
Jamie Lee Curtis says she quizzes stars who text her out of the blue and shares the question she asks Lindsay Lohan to make sure it's really her
When a star texts Jamie Lee Curtis, she asks something only they would know to ensure it's really them. "If they answer it, I know it's them. And if they don't, I know it's a fishing expedition," she told Rolling Stone. Curtis revealed the question she would ask her "Freaky...
Lindsay Lohan is working with an acting coach for the first time in her life
Lindsay Lohan is ready for her comeback! The actress has her first of three Netflix films Falling for Christmas, hitting the streaming site next month. On October 3, the official “Mean Girls” day Lilo and Netflix shared the movie poster on Instagram with the cheeky caption, “it’s...
Jennifer Lawrence Plays a Struggling Military Veteran in Emotional First Trailer for 'Causeway'
Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry star in Causeway, on Apple TV+ Nov. 4 Jennifer Lawrence stars in a personal new movie. On Thursday, Apple Original Films and A24 debuted the first trailer for Causeway. Serving in Afghanistan, Lynsey (Lawrence) suffered a traumatic brain injury when a vehicle was destroyed by a roadside bomb. Struggling to recover from her physical injuries back at home in New Orleans, Lynsey is also at odds with the mental aftershocks of her experience. As she tries to find solace and determine where she belongs, Lynsey forges a...
RELATED PEOPLE
PopSugar
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
talentrecap.com
Mariah Carey Admits She Doesn’t Keep Up With Nick Cannon’s Growing Family
Mariah Carey recently revealed that she is not keeping up with her ex-husband’s ever-growing family. she is solely focused on herself, her career, and her children. She has acknowledged that she has no interest in getting to know Nick Cannon’s baby mamas and their respective children. Carey Does...
Megan Fox Rocks Hot Pants For Beyoncé's Roller Disco, Proves She's Not Broken Up With Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox is one of the few actresses in Hollywood who can seemingly pull off anything. I certainly wouldn’t describe her fashion taste as classic, but she looks good wearing bright blue, see-through skirts and even pants-free blazer ensembles for events. This week, she wore hot pants and a sparkly bra top along with knee-high socks and heels for Beyoncé's big roller disco bash. She even brought along beau Machine Gun Kelly, staunchly crushing any MGK/Fox break-up rumors.
See JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. You oughta know—that JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus just made their romance red carpet official. The "Boomerang" singer and the content creator attended the opening night of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. For the event, JoJo wore a white blouse with black trim, ruffle cuffs and a bow tie from Alice + Olivia as well as a black skirt, coordinating belt and pink sneakers. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with her accessories, which included a shimmering headband, glittery gloves and earrings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'We Are Done With The Drama': David Beckham Furious With Son Brooklyn After Nicola Peltz Airs Family's Dirty Laundry
David Beckham recently confronted his son, Brooklyn, over the ongoing feud between the Beckham family and Brooklyn’s new wife, Nicola Peltz, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising confrontation was allegedly provoked by a recent interview Nicola gave to Grazia USA.In her interview with the magazine, the 27-year-old actress readdressed the ongoing drama between her and her new mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, after Victoria allegedly “backed out” of making Nicola’s wedding gown for the actress’ wedding to Brooklyn in April.But according to a source close to the Beckham family, Nicola’s public interview with Grazia USA crossed a line for David.“I don't think David has...
Julia Roberts Stuns Fans In A Sleek Black Gown On The 'Ticket To Paradise' Red Carpet: 'She Literally Has Not Aged'
Julia Roberts shut down the London Ticket To Paradise red carpet premiere this week in a one-of-a-kind LBD! The Wonder star, 54, stepped out in a stunning, custom black lace dress with symbolic and significant embroidered, white detailing. Roberts donned head-to-toe Alexander McQueen, and her ‘Chantilly’ get-up consisted of a floor-length black gown with deep, plunging neckline and the crystallized initials and birthdays of her son Henry, 15, and twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17.
43-Year-Old Katie Holmes Shows Off Her Stretch Marks In Sultry Photoshoot
Katie Holmes is a familiar face on TV for several years on Dawson’s Creek, and on social media she’s still showing off her looks – stretch marks and all – with pride in some new modeling photos. Holmes, 43, is a star of the television and big screen and has been in several acclaimed projects since her breakthrough role, including Thank You for Smoking and Coda.
Zendaya forced to respond to claims she ’threw shade’ at Blake Lively and Emily Blunt in video
People are remembering the famous viral video of Zendaya sitting with Blake Lively and Emily Blunt at a Michael Kors fashion show. The moment first went viral back in 2018, when the three A-listers sat front row at the New York Fashion Week event. While Blake and Emily could be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ Frequent Disappearances Caused a ‘Screaming Match’ With Florence Pugh on Don’t Worry Darling Set: Report
Don’t Worry Darling? Too late, we’re worried. Capping off the drama surrounding the September theatrical release of Don’t Worry Darling, a new report states that Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh got into in a “screaming match” while on set. The reason? Wilde’s frequent disappearances with co-star Harry Styles.
Margot Robbie And Cara Delevigne Have Scary Paparazzi Scuffle Abroad, Resulting In A Hospitalization
During a hangout in Argentina, Margot Robbie and Cara Delevigne encountered a harrowing scenario involving a paparazzi ambush.
TODAY.com
Michelle Pfeiffer pays tribute to Coolio and the ‘success’ he brought to her film ‘Dangerous Minds’
Celebrity tributes are pouring in on social media for rapper Coolio, best known for his "Gangsta's Paradise" song used in the 1995 film "Dangerous Minds." Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was found dead on Sept. 28 at age 59, his manager confirmed to TODAY. Michelle Pfeiffer, who starred in...
How Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex Camila Morrone Feels About His Reported Romance With Gigi Hadid
Red-hot romance is taking Hollywood by storm after the pair have been spotted together recently. With reports that the Oscar-winner has been “pursuing” the supermodel for some time, fans are eager to know how his ex Camila Morrone feels about the relationship, as she broke up with Leo only a few weeks ago after dating for 4 years. A source EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife the 411 and said that Camila “isn’t bothered” by the rumors of her ex dating Gigi, whom she’s known for years through Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid.
After Will Smith’s Oscar slap, Jada Pinkett Smith reveals ‘complicated marriage’ in 'no holds barred' memoir
"Girls Trip" actress Jada Pinkett Smith tells all in her new untitled memoir, which covers "a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal discovery."
Fleur East says Little Mermaid performance for Strictly Movie Week will show power of ‘representation’
Fleur East has said that she wants her The Little Mermaid-themed performance on Strictly Come Dancing will show that “representation” matters.During Saturday (8 October) night’s Movie Week special, the former X Factor contestant will dance the American Smooth to “Part of Your World” from the Disney classic.Presenting her Hits Radio breakfast show on Wednesday (5 October), East said that she was “so excited” to portray Ariel on the show at a time when Halle Bailey is also taking on the role in Disney’s live action version of The Little Mermaid.“At the start of my Strictly journey I gave a...
Jared Leto to Star as Late Fashion Superstar Karl Lagerfeld in Biopic Produced by Actor
Jared Leto is set to star in and produce a biopic of Karl Lagerfeld, the iconic fashion designer whose career spanned more than 50 years. Lagerfeld, who died in Feb. 2019, is best known for his powerful role as artistic director of Chanel. First reported by WWD, a sister publication to Variety, the project has already been endorsed by the Karl Lagerfeld fashion house. The Oscar-winning actor will play the lead role, as well as produce the movie with Emma Ludbrook through their production vehicle Paradox. The project is still in early stages. A filmmaker is not yet attached to direct....
Comments / 0