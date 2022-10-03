Read full article on original website
Child care directors, leadership complete Mind in the Making Training
A total of 11 directors and leaders from Gana Day Care Center, Golden Harvest International School and Day Care Center, Northern Marianas International School, Pure Love, and R & EQ Day/Night Child Care Center completed the Mind in the Making Training Modules, which include the Seven Essential Life Skills last Sept. 28.
Chong is project coordinator of FOMT
The Friends of the Mariana Trench is welcoming Romana Chong as project coordinator of Project HOPE (Healthy Ocean & People Empowerment). Chong is coordinating Project HOPE, an ocean science program for CNMI sixth graders funded by a grant from the Administration of Native Americans (ANA) and made available through a partnership with the CNMI Public School System.
Local bill requiring owners to scoop pets’ poop OK’d
The Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation Committee on Health and Welfare, chaired by Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan), adopted yesterday, with amendments, a local bill which would make dog owners responsible for the disposal of their pets’ fecal waste. At the committee’s public meeting held in the House...
