Spokane, WA

Suspect arrested after shots fired near Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - Nobody was injured in a shooting near Camp Hope Wednesday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). According to court documents obtained by KHQ, multiple witnesses testified they heard gunfire at about 3 a.m. to officers with SPD. The suspect, identified by court documents as 24-year-old...
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

PF Police searching for felon at large

Post Falls Police are continuing to search for a felon at large after the man was reported to be in a Post Falls home Sunday. Police said they received a call at 5 p.m. Sunday that William Vankomen, 31, of Post Falls, was in a residence in the 300 block of East Sand Wedge Drive.
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Five people arrested on suspicion of drilling holes, stealing gas from cars at dealership

COLBERT, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested five people suspected of drilling gas tanks at a car dealership and causing thousands of dollars in damage. On Tuesday at around 1 a.m., security at the Lithia Car Dealership near Colbert reported seeing two men dressed in all-black clothing, tugging on car door handles. Deputies arrived at the scene and say they...
COLBERT, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

15-year-old girl missing from Bonner County

BONNER CO., Idaho — A 15-year-old girl is missing from Bonner County. Kaylena Kelley is described as 5’05,” 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees her is asked to call Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525. 4 News Now is working to get a photo of Kelley. This story will be updated when/if we do.  COPYRIGHT 2022...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Couple arrested over drug allegations

SANDPOINT — Sandpoint Police executed a search warrant at the American Best Value Inn after finding one of their patrons with fentanyl near the premises. According to the misdemeanor citation, Daryl Nickolas David, 25, was contacted by police in the 90 block of N. Fifth Avenue when police found controlled substances on his person and obtained a search warrant for his hotel room.
SANDPOINT, ID
KHQ Right Now

Post Falls police searching for man with felony warrant

POST FALLS, IDAHO – On Oct. 2nd at approximately 5 p.m., the Post Falls Police Department received a phone call saying 31-year-old Post Falls resident, William Vankomen, was at a residence in the 300 block of E Sand Wedge Drive, and had a felony warrant for his arrest. It...
POST FALLS, ID
NEWStalk 870

Documents Show Moses Lake Couple Had Problems Before Murder

(Moses Lake, WA) -- New court documents reveal a Moses Lake man was doing research prior to murdering his wife. Charles Bergman has been charged with killing his wife, Theresa, and dumping her body in a field in Lincoln County after pickup her up at Spokane International Airport. He then fled Washington State and was caught outside Pittsburgh. Documents show that Bergman had made several disturbing internet searches beforehand, including "lorazepam and alcohol" and "what is a lethal dose of lorazepam" as well as researching the area where he eventually left her body. He was caught in New Stanton, Pennsylvania. Currently, Bergman is in jail in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania awaiting extradition back to Washington.
MOSES LAKE, WA

