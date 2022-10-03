Read full article on original website
Man arrested in connection to Maple and Garland crash that hospitalized 1
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a crash that happened on North Maple Street and West Garland Avenue in North Spokane. SPD told KREM 2 that an adult male was sent to the hospital in critical condition and another person has been detained. The crash...
KREM
Police investigation car crash in North Spokane as suspected DUI
Spokane Police are investigation the crash as a suspected DUI. One person is in critical condition.
Spokane police identified suspect in drive-by shooting at homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested the man who fired shots into the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya on early Wednesday morning. Police said the shooting was not random. Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested 24-year-old James Rackliff, after firing shots at a homeless camp near I-90 and Freya...
KHQ Right Now
Suspect arrested after shots fired near Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nobody was injured in a shooting near Camp Hope Wednesday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). According to court documents obtained by KHQ, multiple witnesses testified they heard gunfire at about 3 a.m. to officers with SPD. The suspect, identified by court documents as 24-year-old...
Man accused of raping woman at random in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested an 18-year-old man for reportedly raping a woman at random in downtown Spokane. The alleged sexual assault happened just after 1 a.m. on September 26. The victim told police she was walking her dog near 1st and Division when Ethan Z. Jake approached her.
Coeur d'Alene Press
PF Police searching for felon at large
Post Falls Police are continuing to search for a felon at large after the man was reported to be in a Post Falls home Sunday. Police said they received a call at 5 p.m. Sunday that William Vankomen, 31, of Post Falls, was in a residence in the 300 block of East Sand Wedge Drive.
KREM
One person injured, one detained after car crash in North Spokane
The Maple and Garland intersection is expected to be closed for several hours. Police ask drivers to avoid the area.
2 Spokane men allege child molestation in lawsuit against South Hill Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Spokane men have filed a lawsuit against the South Hill Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, saying they were molested by a church elder beginning in the 1970s when they were just 8 and 11 years old. The lawsuit says the church concealed the abuse, and the...
City asked to approve $4 million settlement for man’s death by police
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Public Safety Committee has been officially asked to approve a $4 million settlement to the family of a man shot and killed by Spokane Police. Officers shot and killed David Novak in January 2019. Police said they shot Novak because he was allegedly shooting and yelling racial slurs at his neighbor. It was later discovered...
Police: Thieves arrested after drilling holes in gas tanks at Spokane car dealership
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested five people in connection with a gas theft attempt in the early morning hours of Oct. 4, 2022. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), 10 car gas tanks were vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage. SCSO says the incident...
Five people arrested on suspicion of drilling holes, stealing gas from cars at dealership
COLBERT, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested five people suspected of drilling gas tanks at a car dealership and causing thousands of dollars in damage. On Tuesday at around 1 a.m., security at the Lithia Car Dealership near Colbert reported seeing two men dressed in all-black clothing, tugging on car door handles. Deputies arrived at the scene and say they...
Vigil for man shot and killed by police in Hillyard happening on Tuesday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A vigil is being held for a man that was killed by the Spokane Police Department in September. Robert Bradley was shot at his home in Hillyard on September 4. Police shot and killed him while responding to an anti-harassment court order. October 4th marks the...
Person in critical condition after being hit by truck on North Nevada Street
SPOKANE, Wash. — A person is in critical condition at the hospital after being hit by a truck on North Nevada Street. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), North Nevada is shut down between Magnesium Road and Jay Avenue. No other details of the incident have been released...
KHQ Right Now
Moses Lake man accused of killing wife to be extradited back to Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Charles Bergman, the man accused in his wife's murder, has waived his extradition in Pennsylvania Tuesday morning, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). According to LCSO, the office has 10 days to pick him up from their jail, meaning he has to be back...
15-year-old girl missing from Bonner County
BONNER CO., Idaho — A 15-year-old girl is missing from Bonner County. Kaylena Kelley is described as 5’05,” 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees her is asked to call Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525. 4 News Now is working to get a photo of Kelley. This story will be updated when/if we do. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Couple arrested over drug allegations
SANDPOINT — Sandpoint Police executed a search warrant at the American Best Value Inn after finding one of their patrons with fentanyl near the premises. According to the misdemeanor citation, Daryl Nickolas David, 25, was contacted by police in the 90 block of N. Fifth Avenue when police found controlled substances on his person and obtained a search warrant for his hotel room.
KHQ Right Now
Post Falls police searching for man with felony warrant
POST FALLS, IDAHO – On Oct. 2nd at approximately 5 p.m., the Post Falls Police Department received a phone call saying 31-year-old Post Falls resident, William Vankomen, was at a residence in the 300 block of E Sand Wedge Drive, and had a felony warrant for his arrest. It...
‘Big hurry to go nowhere’: New cameras bust speeding drivers on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash — You’ll want to think twice about speeding through school zones on the South Hill. Safety cameras in three school zones; Ferris High School, Adams, and Roosevelt Elementary School started to issue warnings to speeders on Monday. The warning period ends November 1st and the city...
Documents Show Moses Lake Couple Had Problems Before Murder
(Moses Lake, WA) -- New court documents reveal a Moses Lake man was doing research prior to murdering his wife. Charles Bergman has been charged with killing his wife, Theresa, and dumping her body in a field in Lincoln County after pickup her up at Spokane International Airport. He then fled Washington State and was caught outside Pittsburgh. Documents show that Bergman had made several disturbing internet searches beforehand, including "lorazepam and alcohol" and "what is a lethal dose of lorazepam" as well as researching the area where he eventually left her body. He was caught in New Stanton, Pennsylvania. Currently, Bergman is in jail in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania awaiting extradition back to Washington.
Multi-Time Convicted Felon Arrested After Dispute Leads to Shots Fired in Spokane
SPOKANE - On Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 8:55 p.m., Spokane Valley and Spokane Deputies responded to a report of a dispute in the parking lot of an apartment complex on N. Pines Road. The caller also advised police that gunshots had been fired. According to a press release...
