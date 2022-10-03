ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

Cara Jean Morrison

Cara Jean Morrison, age 51, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Cara was born April 21, 1971, in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, to Virgil “Butch” Heffelfinger, who is deceased, and Carol (Smith) Heffelfinger, who survives in Upper Sandusky. She married Cecil Morrison on July 18, 2013, and he survives in Upper Sandusky.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion’s Start with Hello Week

GALION—Galion City Schools appreciates any opportunity to allow students to be social, make new friends, and feel comfortable in their environment. Galion is proud to have participated in Start with Hello Week last week, promoting student interaction with daily activities. Start with Hello Week is a program through the...
GALION, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Mary Schwantes

Mary Schwantes, age 77, passed away at home September 29, 2022. Mary was born to James Clark and Erma (Tilton) Buckner July 21, 1945 in Bucyrus Ohio. Mary is preceded in death by her father James Clark and husband Floyd Braeutigan. Mary is survived by mother, Erma Buckner; sons, Brian...
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Haunting fun in store this month at Brownella Cottage

GALION—The Galion History Center is looking forward to a hauntingly fun October on their historic campus! October events will center around the Brownella Cottage complex (132 S. Union St.). Brownella Cottage is known as one of Ohio’s most haunted locations. Brownella Cottage was built in 1887 for Bishop William Montgomery Brown and his wife, Ella. The Cottage is beautifully preserved and features all of the Brown’s original furniture, making it an incredibly rare house museum. Visitors have a slate of fun events to choose from for all ages! Put on your detective hat and solve the murder of the Brownella Cottage caretaker at Murder Mystery CLUE, or join in a Ghost Walk tour and explore the paranormal activity at the home, and don’t miss out on making Brownella Cottage a stop on your Trick-Or-Treat path during Galion community Trick-Or-Treat hours!
GALION, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Halloweenie set at Sheriff’s Office

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to attend their annual Halloweenie event, from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Buckeye Training and Fitness Academy will be supplying drawstring bags to the first 250 kids. The United Way of Morrow County will give out popcorn, snow cones, and cotton candy.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus sweeps Upper Sandusky for first league win

BUCYRUS — Bucyrus High School hosted it’s Volley for the Cure match against Upper Sandusky Tuesday night. Before the match, the school held a survivor walk, honoring those ladies who have survived cancer. Among the ladies who walked was Bucyrus head volleyball coach Amber Christy, who was diagnosed...
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Lights Out…Over 150 jobs gone as GE closes

BUCYRUS—The closing of the Bucyrus General Electric Plant became official when they dimmed their lights permanently on September 30th. The plant, which has been in operation for more than 80 years, leaves a glaring hole in the lives of its employees and the city of Bucyrus. In August, Mayor...
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Donors needed to replenish blood supply

MARION — The American Red Cross is asking the public to start the season off with a lifesaving blood or platelet donation. Those who give this fall play an important role in keeping the blood supply high enough to help patients counting on blood products for care — especially ahead of the busy holiday season.
MARION COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Colonel Crawford blanks Wynford on Senior Night

NORTH ROBINSON — It was senior night at Colonel Crawford High School as the Eagles battled Wynford in a huge momentum builder for both teams. And the seniors certainly stepped up for the Eagles. Of the 43 kills the Eagles gathered in the match, 34 came from Crawford seniors...
BUCYRUS, OH

