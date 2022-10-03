ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold hands after palace unveils new royal portrait

By Leah Bitsky
 3 days ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry held hands in photos taken last month. Misan Herriman

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed holding hands during their trip to the United Kingdom right before Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Just two days after the palace shared a new portrait of the royal family, photographer Misan Harriman shared a pic he snapped of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex standing close as they interlocked fingers with each other.

“The Duke & Duchess of Sussex moments before attending the opening ceremony of @OneYoungWorld last month,” Harriman captioned the Instagram photo on Monday.

Harry, 38, was dressed to impress in a black suit and tie while Markle, 41, looked chic in red pants and a matching red blouse.

While the “Suits” alum appeared to have a very serious look on her face, Harry gave a small soft smile to the camera.

The sweet moment was captured at the opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit.

The photographer also posted a black and white photo of Harry and Markle at the event where they were seen backstage, again, holding hands.

The Sussexes attended the summit, which took place in Manchester, England, on Sept. 5.

Markle, who was joined by Prince Harry for the event, gave a speech at the opening ceremony.
Markle, who was joined by Prince Harry for the event, gave a speech at the opening ceremony.
Markle, who was joined by Prince Harry for the event, gave a speech at the opening ceremony. PA Images via Getty Images
Markle, who was joined by Prince Harry for the event, gave a speech at the opening ceremony. PA Images via Getty Images
Markle, who was joined by Prince Harry for the event, gave a speech at the opening ceremony. AFP via Getty Images
Markle, who was joined by Prince Harry for the event, gave a speech at the opening ceremony. AFP via Getty Images

Following their appearance at the summit, the couple jetted off to Germany to attend the Invictus Games “Dusseldorf 2023 – One Year to Go” event.

But their trip was cut short when Buckingham Palace announced on Sept. 8 that the Queen’s health was failing and Harry rushed to Scotland to be by his grandmother’s side.

She died hours later and Harry, unfortunately, did not make it in time to say his goodbyes. And sources reportedly claim that Harry learned of the late monarch’s death online.

Markle and Harry mourned the Queen days later.

Harry and Markle mourned the Queen alongside Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles III, and the rest of the royal family despite tensions since they resigned from their royal duties in 2020.

Markle and Harry attended the queen’s funeral, where the former actress was seen shedding a tear and the couple sat in the second row.

Markle and Harry’s pictures come just two days after the palace released a new portrait which they were notably absent from.

The ousted couple’s new photos come just two days after the palace released a portrait of William, Middleton, Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Parker-Bowles, which was taken moments before the Queen’s funeral.

Notably absent from the portrait were Harry and Markle, further giving proof of the family’s tensions amongst themselves.

