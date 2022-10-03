ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Brielle Biermann reveals mom Kim Zolciak is begging her to have a baby

By Bernie Zilio
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oWeWD_0iKTdlg000

Kim Zolciak is dying to be promoted to “Grandma,” according to her oldest daughter.

“She wants me to have a child,” Brielle Biermann, 25, revealed on Monday’s episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast .

“She’s like, ‘Come on, you’re not getting any younger. Like, I want a little baby. And if you don’t have it, I’m going to have one,'” she went on, adding that the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum doesn’t care whether said child comes from her or her 20-year-old sister, Ariana Biermann .

“She’s like, ‘Ariana come on. Like, one of y’all have a baby. I’ll take care of it.’ I’m like, ‘You’re insane. I’m not having kids.'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bmp9k_0iKTdlg000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=042hwr_0iKTdlg000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jF13H_0iKTdlg000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zrxi5_0iKTdlg000

Despite her opposition to procreating — at least right now — Brielle said receiving a positive pregnancy test would be “the happiest day” of her mom’s life.

“Oh my God, she would love it. She would lose her mind,” the recent redhead explained, adding that Zolciak — who is also mom to sons Kroy Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, as well as fraternal twins Kaia and Kane, 8 — “would be so excited that there was a baby coming around.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ydrnu_0iKTdlg000
Brielle said her mom is pressuring both her and her sister, Ariana Biermann (right).
kimzolciakbiermann/Instagram

“She loves babies. Not so much like the states of [the] kids there [at her house],” Brielle quipped. “I mean, she loves that, too — but like, babies? She has baby fever.”

The KAB Cosmetics co-founder further shared that the only part about her hypothetical pregnancy that would upset her mom would be having to “deal with me bitching for the next nine months.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zgftM_0iKTdlg000
Brielle praised her mom and adoptive dad Kroy Biermann’s parenting style.
kimzolciakbiermann/Instagram

All jokes aside, Brielle admitted she hopes to one day emulate the way Zolciak, 44, and adoptive dad Kroy Biermann, 37, raised her and her siblings — a family dynamic that was documented on Bravo’s “Don’t Be Tardy” for eight seasons.

“I always used to say [to my mom] growing up, ‘I want you to raise my kids because you did such a good job,'” she said, crediting her parents with establishing an “open” environment that allows her to “share everything you could think of with them.”

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Pregnant Hilary Swank, 48, reveals ‘miracle’ twin babies’ due date

Pregnant Hilary Swank has revealed her “miracle” twin babies’ due date. The 48-year-old actress shared the date’s special link to her late father, Stephen Michael Swank, while appearing on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” “They’re due on his birthday,” she said in a preview of Friday’s episode, getting visibly emotional. “Yeah, I know. It’s like, [wow].” Stephen, who died in October 2021, was born on April 16. Hilary announced her pregnancy on “Good Morning America” Wednesday, confirming that she was “far enough along” in her second trimester to go public with the news of her and her husband Philip Schneider’s growing family. “This is something that I’ve...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Stoned Kris Jenner plays peek-a-boo at dinner after paying nearly $1K for edibles

Kris Jenner was so high during a dinner with Khloé Kardashian and Corey Gamble she began playing peek-a-boo behind her napkin. The momager, along with her boyfriend and daughter, stopped by a dispensary during a Palm Springs, Calif., getaway earlier this year to get some edibles to relieve Jenner’s hip pain. “It smells like a crazy party in here, to be honest. Kind of like the ’70s,” Jenner said in the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” noting it’s legal to buy marijuana in California. While picking out watermelon, wild cherry and pineapple gummies, a salesperson offered medicated lube to the...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brielle Biermann
Person
Kroy Biermann
Person
Kim Zolciak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Begging#Fraternal Twins#Pregnancy Test
Page Six

Kourtney Kardashian says she is not as close to sister Khloé anymore

They were once joined at the hip, but it seems as though Kourtney Kardashian Barker and sister Khloé Kardashian aren’t as close as they once were. Sister relationships are often complicated, but even Kourtney acknowledged that the pair aren’t inseparable these days during an Oct. 4 appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Hailey Bieber smiles after Kanye West accuses her of getting a nose job

Hailey Bieber appeared to be in great spirits on Thursday, just hours after Kanye West accused her of getting a nose job. The model, 25, attended a Lacoste event in West Hollywood, Calif., where she wore a chic blue blazer by the same label with matching pants and a deep blue bandeau. She finished off the look by carrying a dark green Lacoste handbag. Bieber flashed her pearly white smile as she attended the ritzy fashion fête, signaling that she is faring well amid her beef with the Yeezy founder over the White Lives Matter designs he debuted at his fashion show...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Page Six

‘RHOP’ star Mia Thornton: Why I threw a martini in Dr. Wendy Osefo’s face

“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Mia Thornton isn’t proud of throwing a martini in Dr. Wendy Osefo’s face in the upcoming season. However, Thornton insists in an exclusive interview with Page Six that she was provoked during the explosive scene. “I would just say sometimes people talk too much,” she says, teasing what led to the drink toss. Despite her reasoning, the Amilleon London CEO is notably remorseful for her dramatic outburst. “I do not think that anybody deserves to have a glass [thrown] in their face. I’m not perfect. I make mistakes. I have this thing with food, and it flying in the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Dr. Wendy Osefo ‘heard whisperings’ of Gizelle’s rumored Peter Thomas romance

Dr. Wendy Osefo never expected any drama to result from her working relationship with Peter Thomas.  But after the “Real Housewives of Potomac” star, 38, began planning a Nigerian lounge with the restaurateur, 58, he was romantically linked to her castmate and noted frenemy Gizelle Bryant.  “You know what’s so interesting, I had heard whisperings of it. And so I was just like, ‘What is happening?’” Osefo tells Page Six exclusively, detailing her initial reaction to the gossip.  “But let the record reflect it didn’t come from me,” she asserts. “It wasn’t a me thing.” In the trailer for “RHOP” Season 7, Candiace Dillard...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Scott Disick, Kimberly Stewart relationship causing strain with her brother Sean

Scott Disick’s rekindled relationship with Kimberly Stewart is causing a strain between her and her brother Sean Stewart, who is “very protective” of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum, a source tells Page Six exclusively. We’re told that, despite public appearances, Kimberly, 43, and Sean, 42, “do not get along at all,” and the Dirty Weekend clothing founder is concerned his longtime pal, 39, will get hurt. “Sean is very protective of Scott,” our insider shares. “He probably is scared that Kimberly will break his heart.” Our source claims that Kimberly would be cruel about Sean, saying, “She doesn’t think he’s smart...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Hilaria Baldwin shares another sweet snap of all seven children

Hilaria Baldwin posted a sweet shot of all seven of her children on Thursday, two weeks after daughter Ilaria’s birth. The former yoga instructor captioned the cuddly picture of Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduard, 2, Lucia, 1, and Ilaria with a white heart emoji on Instagram. “Who’s luckier than us?” Alec Baldwin commented on his wife’s social media upload. “I love you. All….of you,” he added in a second comment. The Oscar nominee later reposted the picture to his own account, writing, “Um…wow.” Three days prior, Hilaria gave her followers the first glimpse of her family’s growth since Ilaria’s arrival. “What a...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Emmy Rossum defends Hilary Swank’s pregnancy at age 48: ‘Go f–k yourself’

Emmy Rossum clapped back at a hater who doubted pregnant Hilary Swank will “live to see” her children’s weddings. When the 48-year-old debuted her baby bump via Instagram on Wednesday, the troll took to the comments section to ask, “AREN’T YOU LIKE 50 YRS OLD?” The social media user continued, “Gonna be in your 70’s [sic] when they graduate college. MIGHT live to see their wedding, maybe.” Swank’s “You’re Not You” co-star Rossum, 36, replied with the letters “Gfy,” which stand for “go f–k yourself.” The Oscar winner cradled her budding belly in a floral dress in the post, which came shortly after she...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Fans poke fun at Yolanda Hadid’s ‘sweater weather’ style: ‘That keeps you warm?’

Fans are finding holes in Yolanda Hadid’s cold-weather wardrobe. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted a photo of herself enjoying “sweater weather” on Wednesday, but commenters were quick to point out that her cutout-covered turtleneck wasn’t likely block the breeze. The Alaïa style — which originally retailed for $1,860, but is currently on sale for $558 — may be wool, but it exposes more skin than it covers, making it better suited to warm days than to crisp fall nights. “That keeps you warm with all those holes?” one person commented. “I’d be FREEZING & dogs would trash it!” another said. A...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Fashion designer Yoon Ahn denies Kanye’s claim she slept with A$AP Rocky

Kanye West is throwing yet another celebrity under the bus. In one of his infamous Instagram rants, the rapper, 45, accused A$AP Rocky of sleeping with fashion designer Yoon Ahn — but the Ambush creative director set the record straight on her Story this morning. “Ambush weak. Rocky f—ked Yoon. Next,” West wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post Thursday, prompting Ahn, 45, to reply, “LOL. Not true but okayy,” before clapping back on her own account. “Not only using false sex accusation, spreading that lie in the name of God to insult a woman is lowest of the lowest,” Ahn — who is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Page Six

147K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy