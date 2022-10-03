Brielle Biermann reveals mom Kim Zolciak is begging her to have a baby

Kim Zolciak is dying to be promoted to “Grandma,” according to her oldest daughter.

“She wants me to have a child,” Brielle Biermann, 25, revealed on Monday’s episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast .

“She’s like, ‘Come on, you’re not getting any younger. Like, I want a little baby. And if you don’t have it, I’m going to have one,'” she went on, adding that the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum doesn’t care whether said child comes from her or her 20-year-old sister, Ariana Biermann .

“She’s like, ‘Ariana come on. Like, one of y’all have a baby. I’ll take care of it.’ I’m like, ‘You’re insane. I’m not having kids.'”

Despite her opposition to procreating — at least right now — Brielle said receiving a positive pregnancy test would be “the happiest day” of her mom’s life.

“Oh my God, she would love it. She would lose her mind,” the recent redhead explained, adding that Zolciak — who is also mom to sons Kroy Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, as well as fraternal twins Kaia and Kane, 8 — “would be so excited that there was a baby coming around.”

Brielle said her mom is pressuring both her and her sister, Ariana Biermann (right). kimzolciakbiermann/Instagram

“She loves babies. Not so much like the states of [the] kids there [at her house],” Brielle quipped. “I mean, she loves that, too — but like, babies? She has baby fever.”

The KAB Cosmetics co-founder further shared that the only part about her hypothetical pregnancy that would upset her mom would be having to “deal with me bitching for the next nine months.”

Brielle praised her mom and adoptive dad Kroy Biermann’s parenting style. kimzolciakbiermann/Instagram

All jokes aside, Brielle admitted she hopes to one day emulate the way Zolciak, 44, and adoptive dad Kroy Biermann, 37, raised her and her siblings — a family dynamic that was documented on Bravo’s “Don’t Be Tardy” for eight seasons.

“I always used to say [to my mom] growing up, ‘I want you to raise my kids because you did such a good job,'” she said, crediting her parents with establishing an “open” environment that allows her to “share everything you could think of with them.”