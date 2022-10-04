ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Back In Miami Following Letitia James' $250M Lawsuit Against Former First Daughter & Family

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GOvkn_0iKTdK2V00
Source: Mega

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, were back in Florida over the weekend after briefly visiting New Jersey for Rosh Hashanah, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 40-year-old daughter of ex-President Donald Trump was spotted in Miami practicing baseball with her 6-year-old son, Theo, as he prepared for a little league game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07iBCL_0iKTdK2V00
Source: Mega

Kushner was also spotted pitching baseballs to his youngest son as Theo prepared to take the field.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this was one of the first times Ivanka and Jared – who both served as senior advisors to former President Trump – were seen back in Miami after visiting Long Branch, New Jersey for the holiday last week.

The sighting of the pair also comes just days after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a more than $250 million lawsuit against Ivanka, her father and her two brothers in connection to their roles within the Trump Organization.

According to James, ex-President Trump not only “falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars,” but Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric also allegedly falsely and fraudulently valued a series of the Trump Organization’s assets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j3cs0_0iKTdK2V00
Source: Mega

“The number of grossly inflated asset values is staggering, affecting most if not all of the real estate holdings in any given year,” NY AG James found.

“All told, Mr. Trump, the Trump Organization, and the other Defendants, as part of a repeated pattern and common scheme, derived more than 200 false and misleading valuations of assets included in the 11 Statements covering 2011 through 2021.”

If found guilty of James’ charges, Ivanka could be barred from serving as an officer of a company in New York for the foreseeable future.

The sighting of Ivanka and Jared back in Miami over the weekend also comes in the wake of reports former President Trump once nearly fired the two senior advisors from his administration via Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IiuNK_0iKTdK2V00
Source: Mega

Also shocking are claims that, according to Maggie Haberman’s new book, Confidence Man, then-President Trump once said Kushner “sounds like a child” after the now 41-year-old businessman spoke before Congress in 2017.

Kushner recently revealed he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer while serving in the Trump Administration, and he was forced to undergo a second surgery in early September to treat the cancer.

