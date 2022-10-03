Read full article on original website
artofhealthyliving.com
What Are The Signs of Post Traumatic Stress? Alexander Frankian Dives Into Causes And Treatments
Post traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, is a condition that can develop after someone has experienced a traumatic event. This can include anything from being in a car accident to being the victim of a crime. Entrepreneur Alexander Frankian in Lake Hughes, CA, understands that people with PTSD may experience flashbacks, nightmares, and intrusive thoughts about the event. They may also have difficulty coping with everyday life tasks. If you are concerned that you or someone you know may be suffering from PTSD, keep reading for more information on the signs and symptoms of this condition.
ADDitude
Mental Health Report: Trauma Haunts 82% of Adults with ADHD
The mental health of adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) garners a passing grade — but barely. In an exclusive ADDitude survey, 1,542 adults assigned their mental health status a rating of 2.27 out of 4 — a C-minus average. One contributing factor: Nearly three-quarters of respondents with ADHD also reported diagnoses of anxiety, depression, or both. This sky-high level of comorbidity is four to eight times greater than the national average.
msn.com
The 10 biggest early warning signs of dementia, CDC says
Slide 1 of 11: According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Dementia is not a specific disease, but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities.” The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, though there are several types of dementia including frontotemporal dementia (FTD), dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and vascular dementia (VaD) to name a few. Globally, more than 50 million people have dementia, and an estimated 10 million new cases are reported each year. Projections show that the number of affected individuals will reach 82 million in 2030 and 152 million by 2050. A dementia diagnosis comes after a series of tests of memory, problem-solving, and other cognitive abilities performed by a health care provider. Blood tests, brain scans, and physicals are carried out to help doctors figure out the underlying cause. Dementia is broken down into early, mid, and late stages, with a worsening of symptoms as the condition progresses. The long-term effects of dementia can be difficult for both those affected and their caregivers, family, and friends, and can include a lack of family recognition, difficulty walking, and significant memory impairment. The afflicted person becomes completely dependent on others for care. Early diagnosis is especially important and can help with planning both at home, with preventive care and other measures such as reminders, and at work. It also enables dementia patients to access clinical trials and available therapies that may improve cognitive functioning and overall quality of life. Neural Effects consulted the CDC’s list of warning signs for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease to review what adults should look for before seeking an official medical diagnosis. This list may also prove helpful for those who’ve noticed loved ones who are experiencing one or more early signs of dementia.
Medical News Today
What medications can help treat borderline personality disorder?
Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a mental health condition that affects a person’s ability to regulate their emotions. The treatment usually involves psychotherapy. However, a doctor may prescribe medications to help treat specific symptoms, such as depression. BPD can cause extreme mood shifts, impulsivity, and low self-esteem. It affects...
Stress, Depression, and Anxiety Linked to Higher Risk of Developing Long Covid, Study Shows
Stress, Depression, and Anxiety Linked to Higher Risk of Developing Long Covid, Study Shows. People who felt stressed, anxious, lonely, depressed or worried about COVID-19 before getting infected were at higher risk of developing long-term symptoms from their illness, according to a new study. "We were surprised by how strongly...
buffalohealthyliving.com
Got Pain, Anxiety, Depression, Insomnia?
Ask anyone. Check the data. With depression and stress at an all-time high, inflated costs, and COVID-19 lurking in the background, life has been anything but easy. It’s no wonder people have trouble sleeping! Then factor in pain. The CDC notes that 20.4% of U.S. adults had chronic pain and 8.0% had high-impact chronic pain in 2016. Sound like a never-ending cycle of pain, worry, stress, and sleeplessness?
Ketamine infusions improve symptoms of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation, study says
CNN — People who got intravenous ketamine at three private ketamine infusion clinics had “significant improvement” in symptoms of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation, a new study says. The study, published Monday in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, adds to a growing body of research showing ketamine’s...
calmsage.com
Understand Schizophrenia Spectrum Disorder: Symptoms, Types and Treatment
Almost a decade ago, schizophrenia spectrum disorder would be labeled as schizophrenia and that would be it. However, as medical sciences advance, the criteria for diagnosing psychotic disorders are also changing. In 2013, the APA changed the psychotic disorder to reflect all symptoms – hidden and unhidden – in varying standards.
Signs of Anxiety and Depression
Anxiety and depression are becoming increasingly common across the globe. Most people are aware of the various symptoms of anxiety and depression such as feeling deeply sad, lack of interest, appetite changes, excessive tiredness, sleep troubles, etc. But there are some other lesser-known physical symptoms that many people experience, but rarely talk about.
Medical News Today
Atelophobia: Symptoms, causes, and treatment
Atelophobia (ah-tel-o-fobia) is an excessive and persistent fear of imperfection. It causes a person to worry intensely about making mistakes or not being good enough. As a result, a person with this phobia may avoid tasks they could get wrong. Phobias are a type of anxiety disorder that cause significant...
Psychiatric Times
Assessment of Individuals With Older Age Bipolar Disorder
Between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%. How can you best assess for this condition?. The DSM-5 describes bipolar disorder (BD) as a condition that is characterized by recurrent and/or cyclical episodes of mania or hypomania and depression.1 In the DSM-5, there are 2 subtypes of BD: bipolar I disorder (BD-I) and bipolar II disorder (BD-II). A diagnosis of BD-I is established if an individual experiences at least 1 manic episode with additional major depressive and/or hypomanic episodes. Individuals are diagnosed with BD-II if they experience at least 1 hypomanic episode and at least 1 major depressive episode without any manic episodes. Although BD is not as common among older adults as it is among younger adults, available evidence indicates that the total number of older adults with BD is expected to increase significantly over the next few decades.2,3 It has been observed that between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%.4.
click orlando
If you suffer from panic attacks and anxiety, Rootd can help
What is Rootd? Well, it’s been called “anxiety and panic attack relief in your pocket.”. While there is no doubt that more and more people are opening up about their mental health, and that the stigma surrounding their inner turmoil has lessened over the past several years, there is still much more that we, as a society, need to learn and understand. It is estimated that about 1 in 5 American adults live with a mental illness, while approximately 6 million American adults are affected by anxiety and panic disorders. If you fall into the latter category, Rootd may offer you some welcome relief.
Medical News Today
Weekly nightmares during middle age may be linked to higher dementia risk
Up to 85% of the adult population have reported experiencing distressing dreams. New research has found people who experience bad dreams in middle age are at higher risk of cognitive decline. The work also found that people who experience regular bad dreams are twice as likely to develop dementia. Bad...
studyfinds.org
People with early onset dementia 7 times more likely to die from suicide
LONDON — People diagnosed with early onset dementia are up to seven times more likely to take their own life, a new study warns. The study of more than 590,000 patients in the United Kingdom found an increased risk of suicide connected to dementia among patients developing the condition before the age of 65. Researchers also found a rise in suicide risk among patients receiving a dementia diagnosis within the previous three months.
Natural Remedies for Anxiety
Whether you have occasional moments of anxiousness or a clinically diagnosed anxiety disorder, there's no one-size-fits-all approach to treating anxiety. In addition to the traditional therapy and medication, there are natural anxiety remedies available that may help ease certain symptoms.1. Natural Remedies for Anxiety. From herbal supplements to mindfulness techniques,...
hcplive.com
Prevalence of ADHD Higher in Pediatric Patients With Mild Head Trauma
Overall, 30.60% of pediatric patients who presented to the emergency department with mild head trauma were diagnosed with ADHD, compared to 8.96% of the control group. Pediatric patients who present to the emergency department with mild head trauma are more likely to also have attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). A team,...
Medical News Today
Propranolol for anxiety: How quickly it works, the best time to take it, and how long the effects last
Propranolol is a type of beta-blocker that doctors typically prescribe to treat heart-related issues. In some cases, they may prescribe it off-label to treat anxiety. Propranolol, which is available as a generic drug and under the brand name Inderal, is a type of beta-blocker. Beta-blockers work by blocking the heart’s receptors for epinephrine.
Psych Centra
Can Childhood Trauma Cause OCD?
Although the causes of OCD aren’t established, it can be triggered by childhood trauma. Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) is a relatively common mental health condition. People with OCD experience obsessions (unwanted, upsetting, intrusive thoughts and images) and compulsions (repetitive behaviors that aim to neutralize or get rid of the obsessions).
hcplive.com
Cigarette Smoking, Insomnia and Depression Linked by CSF Metal Ion Levels
A new analysis suggests raise levels of zinc, iron, lead and aluminum—linked to cigarette use—is positively correlated with insomnia. Levels of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) metal ions indicate a physiological association between cigarette smoking and risk of depression and insomnia, according to new findings. In research from a team...
healio.com
Preexisting psychological distress may be risk factor for long COVID
High psychological distress, including anxiety, worry and depression, before SARS-CoV-2 infection may be a risk factor for developing post-COVID-19 symptoms, a recent study published in JAMA Psychiatry found. According to Siwen Wang, MD, a researcher in the department of nutrition at Harvard University, and colleagues, “sustained psychological distress may cause...
