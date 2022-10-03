Read full article on original website
Jalen Hurts opens up on former coaches: Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the Manning Cast on to discuss the Eagles 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and ended up discussing each coach that Hurts had through his collegiate career: Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin and Mike Locksley. "They all had unique ways of...
Aggies Jimbo Fisher Reveals Feelings on Nick Saban Beef Ahead of Alabama Matchup
Heading into the season, Texas A&M vs. Alabama was supposed to be a massive rematch for a multitude of reasons. Now, not so much.
Jackson State visit to Alabama State homecoming will bring out five-stars
Two local five-star prospects are coming to see Alabama State host Jackson State this weekend. The post Jackson State visit to Alabama State homecoming will bring out five-stars appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
LSU vs. Tennessee football: Brian Kelly updates Jayden Daniels' injury, opens up about SEC challenges
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show Monday to discuss his SEC transition, the Tigers' upcoming game versus Tennessee and more, including quarterback Jayden Daniels' injury. In Week 5, LSU overcame a 17-0 deficit on the road at Auburn and came back to win the game by a score of 21-17.
Remember when Texas A&M became a speed bump in Alabama's 2022 CFP run?
Alabama welcomes the Texas A&M Aggies to Bryant-Denny Stadium for a Week 6 matchup that many people had circled on their calendars since this time last year. In 2021, the Aggies defeated the Crimson Tide in Kyle Field, which ultimately ended up being a minor speed bump for the Crimson Tide en route to another College Football Playoff semi-final win and a national championship appearance.
Josh Heupel discusses Tennessee preparing for Tiger Stadium
No. 8 (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will play at LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 6. Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the SEC matchup. Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with media Thursday and discussed the Vols preparing for crowd noise at Tiger Stadium.
UCF scores 31 unanswered points, beats SMU in AAC opener
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — John Rhys Plumlee threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns, both coming in the second half to Ryan O’Keefe, and UCF scored 31 unanswered points to beat SMU 41-19 on Wednesday night in a game postponed because of tropical weather. UCF trailed 13-10 at halftime before scoring four touchdowns in the second half. O’Keefe made a diving catch in the end zone on a 26-yard throw to extend UCF’s lead to 24-13 with 3:07 left in the third quarter. O’Keefe added a 58-yard touchdown early in the fourth on a shuffle-pass jet sweep. O’Keefe finished with six catches for 117 yards and two scores, and Javon Baker added 138 yards receiving for UCF (4-1, 1-0 American Athletic Conference). Isaiah Bowser had three short touchdown runs.
