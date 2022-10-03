ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remember when Texas A&M became a speed bump in Alabama's 2022 CFP run?

Alabama welcomes the Texas A&M Aggies to Bryant-Denny Stadium for a Week 6 matchup that many people had circled on their calendars since this time last year. In 2021, the Aggies defeated the Crimson Tide in Kyle Field, which ultimately ended up being a minor speed bump for the Crimson Tide en route to another College Football Playoff semi-final win and a national championship appearance.
UCF scores 31 unanswered points, beats SMU in AAC opener

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — John Rhys Plumlee threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns, both coming in the second half to Ryan O’Keefe, and UCF scored 31 unanswered points to beat SMU 41-19 on Wednesday night in a game postponed because of tropical weather. UCF trailed 13-10 at halftime before scoring four touchdowns in the second half. O’Keefe made a diving catch in the end zone on a 26-yard throw to extend UCF’s lead to 24-13 with 3:07 left in the third quarter. O’Keefe added a 58-yard touchdown early in the fourth on a shuffle-pass jet sweep. O’Keefe finished with six catches for 117 yards and two scores, and Javon Baker added 138 yards receiving for UCF (4-1, 1-0 American Athletic Conference). Isaiah Bowser had three short touchdown runs.
