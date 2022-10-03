By Parija Kavilanz, CNN Business Tupperware containers will now be available at Target, in a major shift for the 76-year-old brand. Generally the company has sold its plastic food storage containers solely through in-home "Tupperware parties" or its own website - save a few brief and limited pilot programs with retailers HomeGoods, Bed Bath and Beyond, and Target itself. Starting Monday, however, shoppers can find Tupperware in Target stores nationwide and on Target.com in a variety of container sizes and container bundles priced at $7.99 to $79.99. CEO Miguel Fernandez announced the launch via a LinkedIn post, and the news...

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO