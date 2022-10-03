ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Target to sell Tupperware in stores

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tupperware lovers can now purchase the iconic sealable containers straight from Target shelves, the latest sign of a seismic shift in the 76-year-old company’s business model. Tupperware Brands CEO Miguel Fernandez announced the launch via a LinkedIn post on Monday, and the news follows the...
The Motley Fool

The Best 7 Products to Buy at Costco

These seven products are must-buys at Costco. Buying certain products in bulk at Costco is well worth the trip. Costco's high-quality food products like its rotisserie chicken and hot dog haven't changed prices in years. Other staples such as toilet paper, bacon, and coffee are the same quality and cheaper...
CBS Boston

Tupperware can now be found on store shelves

By Parija Kavilanz, CNN Business  Tupperware containers will now be available at Target, in a major shift for the 76-year-old brand. Generally the company has sold its plastic food storage containers solely through in-home "Tupperware parties" or its own website - save a few brief and limited pilot programs with retailers HomeGoods, Bed Bath and Beyond, and Target itself. Starting Monday, however, shoppers can find Tupperware in Target stores nationwide and on Target.com in a variety of container sizes and container bundles priced at $7.99 to $79.99. CEO Miguel Fernandez announced the launch via a LinkedIn post, and the news...
NewsBreak
Economy
The US Sun

Huge Walmart changes are leaked in memo and it could mean price rises for millions even when it’s the store’s fault

MILLIONS of Walmart customers who shop online could face paying more, according to a leaked memo. A document, seen by Business Insider, has suggested shoppers may have to pay for substitute groceries they receive when a particular product is unavailable. Walmart customers were previously shielded if their item wasn’t available....
FOXBusiness

Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales

It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
ETOnline.com

The Best Cookware and Kitchen Appliance Deals to Shop Ahead of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale 2022 is less than two weeks away, but the retailer has already rolled out some incredible early Prime Day deals. The home and kitchen deals at Amazon include discounts on top brands like Le Creuset, Lodge, KitchenAid, and more to help you prepare your cookware for Thanksgiving. With early Black Friday savings during the October Prime Early Access Sale, you'll be able to find everything your kitchen needs this season.
People

The Prime Early Access Sale Isn't Here Yet, but Amazon's Best-Selling Bath Towels Are 49% Off Now

Shoppers call the hotel-style towels “luxurious” and “fluffy” Ahead of Amazon's newly announced upcoming sale, there are steep deals across the site, including one on the best-selling set of luxury bath towels. That's right: The Hammam Linen Four-Piece Cotton Towel Set is a whopping 49 percent off now.  If you've yet to hear about Amazon's latest massive sale event, allow us to inform you. The Prime Early Access Sale is a brand new event happening October 11 and 12, and it'll feature huge deals on thousands of products...
Footwear News

Yes, Gen Z Really Loves Dollar Tree, Walmart and Target, According to Research

Amazon, Walmart and Target have more in common than just being among the top retailers across the U.S. — they’re also currently among Gen Z’s favorite brands. That’s according to new data from Morning Consult, which gathered data via surveys conducted between May 1 and Aug. 21, 2022. According to the report, Amazon, Walmart and Target ranked fourth, sixth and seventh, respectively, on the list of Gen Z’s favorite brands, beating out companies like Nike, Oreo, Dollar Tree and Apple. All three retailers were noted as favorable among other generation groups, though they ranked slightly higher when ranked by Gen Z. Youtube...
