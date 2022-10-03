ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Photos show Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage

Ian, which made landfall in the United States as a hurricane twice, left many areas unrecognizable after it unleashed catastrophic flooding, powerful winds and a damaging storm surge in Florida and the Carolinas. As search and rescue efforts continue, the storm's death toll is rising, and communities are reeling from the devastation. On Wednesday, Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. After racing across the peninsula and going out into the Atlantic Ocean, the storm made a second landfall — this time as a Category 1 hurricane — in South Carolina on Friday.At least 28 people died due to the storm, and many more were left without a home. New photos show the extensive damage from what could be one of the strongest storms to have ever hit the U.S.:
First Estimates are in on Hurricane Ian’s Damage, and the Numbers are Staggering

Hurricane Ian barreled into Florida on Wednesday with damaging winds, devastating storm surge, and catastrophic flooding. Hurricanes are known for being completely unpredictable, and Ian was no exception. Over the course of several days of forecasts, data models projected different points of landfall, as well as differing wind speeds, resulting in various forecasts related to which Category Ian would ultimately fall into.
15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
New Tropical Depression Heading Toward Gulf Could Develop Into Major Hurricane

A tropical depression in the central Caribbean could develop into a major hurricane as it churns towards the Gulf of Mexico and a possible Florida landfall. The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring the system all week. The tropical system became strong enough to earn depression status early Friday. And it could reach tropical storm status as soon as today. If it does, you can call it Tropical Storm Hermine.
Tropical Storm Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast

This year’s hurricane season has yet another storm headed toward the U.S. Tropical storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before it hits Florida’s west coast, making it the largest storm to hit the state since 2018, according to CNN. The Storm’s Path.
Tropical Storm Ian is RE-STRENGTHENING to hurricane and is forecast to hit South Carolina tomorrow after tearing through Orlando on its way out to sea

Emergency crews were seen evacuating elderly residents from an Orlando nursing home on Thursday as a one-in 1,000-year storm continues to batter the theme park capital of the United States before it makes its way to South Carolina. Hurricane Ian blasted the Sunshine State with catastrophic force on Wednesday afternoon...
Opinion: The Fed doesn't have a choice anymore. Get ready for a recession

To many economists and analysts, the US economy has represented a paradox this year. On the one hand, GDP growth has slowed significantly, and some argue, even entered a recession. On the other hand, overall employment growth has been much stronger than normal. While GDP declined at an annualized rate...
National Hurricane Center Issues New Advisory Ahead of Hurricane Ian’s Arrival

The National Hurricane Center has issued several new warnings as Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen and head towards Florida. Ian is currently raging over the Atlantic Ocean as a Category 3 storm. However, it is gaining momentum on its way to the Gulf of Mexico, and forecasters expect it to reach Cat 4 by the time it hits Tampa and St. Petersburg early Wednesday morning (Sept. 28).
OPEC's production cut is a win for oil stocks

The White House isn't very happy with OPEC's decision to slash oil production by 2 million barrels per day. Consumers won't be big fans either, as the move will likely send gas prices higher. But there's one big winner coming out of the ordeal: Oil stocks.
Biden signs executive order on US-EU personal data privacy

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday designed to protect the privacy of personal data transfers between the EU and the United States and address European concerns about US intelligence collection activities. The White House said the executive order addresses concerns raised by the Court of Justice of the European Union when it ruled that the previous framework known as Privacy Shield did not provide adequate protection.
