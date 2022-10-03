Read full article on original website
KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Why places like Arrowhead Stadium might be less likely to produce concussions
According to a new study investigating field type and concussions, synthetic turf creates a greater deceleration impact than natural grass. Turf has been hated on for years by NFL players. It creates more opportunities for injury: Turf burn, turf toe, and other lower-body injuries. Not to mention the pellets used in turf are thought to be not exactly the healthiest thing. Now, there’s even more reason to hate it… It might be one of the many factors that contribute to a player suffering a concussion.
NFL・
Al Michaels Put on a Clinic During Disgusting Colts-Broncos Game
He hilariously embraced the awfulness of ‘Thursday Night Football’ snoozefest.
NFL・
Chicago Bears: Was Ryan Poles’ first offseason actually a failure?
Stepping into a general manager role in the NFL is never easy. Especially when you’re only 37 years old. Often times, new general managers are faced with a lot of challenges early. Most of this is due to the team’s lack of roster talent and management, which is why the previous GM was fired.
Ohio State Football vs. Michigan State: 3 bold predictions
The Ohio State football team faces its first road test of the season as it travels to East Lansing for a matchup with Michigan State. Here are three bold predictions for the game. The Ohio State football team and coach Ryan Day travel up north on Saturday to face off...
Braves pitcher could be in for major pay bonus if the stars align
If Jake Odorizzi goes the distance for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, it will be a sight to behold!. All that stands between Atlanta Braves starter Jake Odorizzi and $1 million is 8.2 innings pitched. While he has had his moments since coming over from the Houston Astros in the...
Aaron Rodgers puts extra pressure on Packers with hint about future in Green Bay
Once again, Aaron Rodgers is mulling over his future with the Green Bay Packers, this time dropping hints about the development of the wide receivers. Here he goes again. It’s always something with Aaron Rodgers, and this time, it’s about the development of the wide receivers. The Packers...
3 players the Chicago Bears must think about benching
This NFL season has seen its fair share of surprises and fun storylines through four weeks already, and the Chicago Bears have already been the center of one of them. In Week 1, the Bears took on San Francisco in what has now been dubbed “The Rain Game,” and somehow came out victorious. But, since that game, things have been severely up and down on both sides of the ball.
Notre Dame Football: 3 reasons the Irish will upset BYU in Week 6
Notre Dame football has had a bit of a rollercoaster start to the season starting the year at 2-2. Last time the Irish took the field they looked very impressive on both sides of the ball on the road beating North Carolina 45-32 in Chapel Hill. The game against North...
Cardinals vs Phillies Wild Card Game 1: Lineups, live stream and more from St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies open up their National League Wild Card weekend series. Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA) will take the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies in Friday’s opener while José Quintana (3-2, 2.01 ERA) draws the start for the St. Louis Cardinals. Quintana’s recent pitching figures to be a significant factor in the Cardinals’ postseason run.
Footage Of Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole Released
On Friday, TMZ released the video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at Golden State Warriors practice.
NBA・
Braves get perfect injury update on Spencer Strider ahead of playoffs
The Atlanta Braves got a great update on pitcher Spencer Strider heading into the playoffs. Strider, a rookie, was one of the best stories in baseball this season. The added rest thanks to an NL East division victory should be enough time to allow Strider back on the mound in a best-of-5 playoff series. Strider’s been out since Sept. 18 with an oblique strain, but that should chain by the start of the NLDS.
25-under-25: Trae Young is putting in the work
Trae Young has the potential to take the Atlanta Hawks to heights they’ve never reached in the modern era. He just has to keep doing the work. Dominique Wilkins was an incredible basketball player hardly anyone outside Atlanta ever thinks about because his teams never won anything. That wasn’t his fault; he was repeatedly brilliant in the playoffs. But when his Hawks met Larry Bird’s Celtics, Bird had Hall of Famers Kevin McHale and Robert Parish alongside him. When Atlanta faced Detroit, Isiah Thomas had Hall of Famers Adrian Dantley and Joe Dumars. When it was Chicago, Michael Jordan had Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen and an All-Star in Horace Grant. Dominique had Randy Wittman and Cliff Levingston. Not Hall of Famers.
Aaron Judge in the Hall of the Home Run Kings
You can appreciate the achievement of Aaron Judge regardless of how you deal with the context around his record-breaking season. In 1927, when Babe Ruth hit 60, he hit more home runs than 12 other (entirely white) teams. In 1961, Maris hit 61, shattering the notion that 60 was an insurmountable sum. In 2001 Barry Bonds either hit 73 home runs or he hit 0 home runs, there is no in-between. Aaron Judge has topped 60 in a season when no other player will likely surpass 45.
