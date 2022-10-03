Trae Young has the potential to take the Atlanta Hawks to heights they’ve never reached in the modern era. He just has to keep doing the work. Dominique Wilkins was an incredible basketball player hardly anyone outside Atlanta ever thinks about because his teams never won anything. That wasn’t his fault; he was repeatedly brilliant in the playoffs. But when his Hawks met Larry Bird’s Celtics, Bird had Hall of Famers Kevin McHale and Robert Parish alongside him. When Atlanta faced Detroit, Isiah Thomas had Hall of Famers Adrian Dantley and Joe Dumars. When it was Chicago, Michael Jordan had Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen and an All-Star in Horace Grant. Dominique had Randy Wittman and Cliff Levingston. Not Hall of Famers.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO