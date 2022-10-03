Read full article on original website
Saipan Tribune
Tan Holdings holds off Shirley’s FC in boys U13
In Week 2 of games in the boys U13 of the TakeCare Youth Soccer League Fall 2022, Tan Holdings FC overpowered Shirley’s FC, 8-2, last Saturday at the Northern Marianas Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. Emerson Charles Brillo scored a goal in the first couple of minutes of the...
Saipan Tribune
GES 1, WSR 2 reach ES finals
Garapan Elementary School 1 and William S. Reyes 2 reached the elementary school soccer championship in the NMIFA-PSS Interscholastic Soccer League after eliminating their respective opponents in the semifinals last Monday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. The first game of the semifinals was between GES 1 and...
Saipan Tribune
ACS splits JV and varsity matches in girls v-ball
Agape Christian School girls varsity volleyball team beat Kagman High School, while their junior varsity team lost to Saipan Southern High School last Tuesday in the continuation of the Public School System Girls High School Volleyball League 2022-2023 at the Marianas High School Gymnasium. The Torchbearers lit up the already...
Saipan Tribune
SIS undefeated so far in MS soccer
Saipan International School remained undefeated in Group B of the middle school division of the 2022-2023 NMIFA-PSS Interscholastic Soccer League. They kept their squeaky clean mark after a 10-0 whipping of Tanapag Middle School 2 last Tuesday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. The win put Geckos up...
Saipan Tribune
Kingfishers 2 wins elementary school crown
In an exhilarating finals match, William S. Reyes Elementary School 2 and Garapan Elementary School 1 went head-to-head, with the Kingfishers emerging as champions of the 2022-2023 NMIFA-PSS Interscholastic Soccer League last Wednesday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. The two schools played into the sunset in front...
Saipan Tribune
FMS on a roll; SIS tops Hopwood-2
Francisco M. Sablan Middle School won the battle of unbeaten teams after outclassing Tanapag Middle School, 24-18, during their girls middle school division game in the IT&E Interscholastic Basketball League last Friday at the Marianas High School Gymnasium. As expected, Rosie Saralu led FMS’ victory, as she scored all but...
Saipan Tribune
Her World Her Rules: Learning basketball and more
Six-year-old Emma Lee was hit by the ball a couple of times, but got back up and joined a host of young girls in having fun and learning drills during the Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation’s edition of Her World Her Rules program. This kind of attitude and other...
