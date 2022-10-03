Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Could Lose if He & Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa & His Wife Are So Secretive You Wouldn't Even Know They Met
The Miami Dolphins star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, was recently injured during one of the games and diagnosed with a concussion. He has been fairly secretive about his personal life, though this is one thing that is hard to keep behind closed doors. It happened when his team and he played...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Stadium Photo
Christian McCaffrey's girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, was at Bank of America Stadium this past Sunday to watch the Carolina Panthers take on the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers didn't have a great performance against the Cardinals, dropping to 1-3 on the season. That being said, Culpo tried her best to walk out...
Cowboys Signing Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘Best,’ Says ‘Pained’ Giants Ex Victor Cruz
Odell Beckham Jr. is still recovering from a torn ACL. But when he's healthy, could the Cowboys benefit from his services?
Cowboys Rookie Could Be On Verge Of Returning Soon
The Dallas Cowboys aren't having any issues on the defensive side of the football, make no mistake about it. Nonetheless, help could be on the way for Dan Quinn's unit. ESPN's Todd Archer believes the Cowboys could open the practice window for rookie linebacker Damone Clark as early as this Wednesday.
Cardinals Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Arizona Cardinals made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon. The team announced that they have waived wide receiver Andy Isabella and have signed center Billy Price off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. Isabella had been the subject of numerous trade rumors over the last several months....
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett era begins with ultimate disrespect vs. Bills not seen in over 50 years
It didn’t take more than four weeks before the Kenny Pickett era got underway in Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback came in during the third quarter of their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and is now poised to keeping the starting mantle at least through Week 5.
'Let's be real man': Bills linebacker Von Miller says Odell Beckham Jr. to Buffalo is 'already said and done' - as the Super Bowl champion free agent continues to weigh up his options
Von Miller's relentless pursuit of former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. has consumed his social media pages. On the latest episode of the Richard Sherman Podcast, Miller said that Beckham may as well be looking for real estate in western New York already. Beckham has been meeting with a number of...
Odell Beckham Jr. Plans to Visit Four NFL Teams, Von Miller Says
The three-time Pro Bowler continues his free agent tour.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel address outside noise while confirming Tua Tagovailoa will remain around the team while in concussion protocol
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed on Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa would still be around the team while he remains in concussion protocol - 'as long as it doesn't adversely affect him.'. McDaniel also addressed some of the noise surrounding the situation, saying that it hasn't affected him. The...
Matt Ammendola somehow finds new place to land after Chiefs release
Former Kansas City Chiefs kicker Matt Ammendola is reportedly going to be Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Ammendola. Somehow. Matt Ammendola didn’t just get a new opportunity to try out for an NFL. He also landed the job with the Arizona Cardinals. To be clear, we’re happy for him and...
Pittsburgh Steelers Star Is Dealing With A Concerning Injury
Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been added to the Pittsburgh injury report with a knee issue. Head coach Mike Tomlin says Fitzpatrick's knee injury will have to be "managed" throughout the week as the Steelers prepare for a Week 5 matchup against the Bills on Sunday. Fitzpatrick has been a...
3 Miami Dolphins players that might get a look ahead of trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching. November first is the last day to make trades and the Miami Dolphins could move these five players. There has been a lot of speculation about what players could be on the trade block but no one is mentioned more than tight end Mike Gesicki.
Jerry Jones Announces Official Tuesday Update On Dak Prescott
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has announced an official update on quarterback Dak Prescott this Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, it's exactly a positive one. During an interview on 105.3 The Fan today, Jones was asked whether Prescott is capable of gripping the ball yet. His answer is pretty ...
NFL World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Raiders Player
UPDATE: The Raiders have now announced that Clarence Davis did not pass away. "The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the Raiders said via Vincent Bonsignore.
Miami Dolphins run defense will force Wilson to need a big day
The Miami Dolphins are going to have a tough road game this week against the Jets but the defensive front could make life hard on Zach Wilson. The New York Jets will try and run the ball against Miami’s defense and that isn’t going to be easy against the Dolphins’ front. Miami’s run defense has been, for the most part, excellent this year and if they control the line this week, Wilson could be in trouble.
NFL picks for Week 5 of the 2022 season
It’s a two horse race after four games in our Mile High Report staff pick’em challenge. Ian and Laurie have a ton of ground to make up as Adam and I duke it out for the top spot heading into Week 5. Here are all of our NFL...
