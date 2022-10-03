ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 20

Mark White
3d ago

Any teacher found doing this should be fired immediately. There could be thousands how you supposed to remember who is what. A lot of the ones they say aren't even pronouns. They're made up pronouns. This has to stop.

Reply(4)
19
L D
3d ago

parents do deserve the right to direct hope their children are educated, by choosing where they go to school, and if that's not good enough, then by homeschooling them. anyways, asking about pronouns isn't some devils work thing. and sometimes being trans is not radical. it's also not "picking" their gender in most cases. sometimes it is, but in those cases it's because they don't feel comfortable with the gender they were assigned, and are trying to find themselves. once again, gender identity is different from sex. beyond being trans this is nice in general for kids who simply dress more comfortably and thus look like neither gender. I've seen many girls be referred to as boys just because they aren't dressed femininely enough and are upset by it, so this goes beyond just respecting transgender people too.

Reply(6)
5
AP_001122.cb4c0c9edb454330adc16a191e8c4974.2059
3d ago

Sorry but they have names already that’s what they are supposed to be called.

Reply(3)
13
Related
Post Register

Emission testing ending in Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Starting July 1, 2023, those biennial trips to the emission testing center will end if you live in Kuna or Canyon County. "Motor vehicles are becoming cleaner and cleaner burning. They're manufactured to be cleaner, so emissions testing program isn't as effective as it used to be in the past," said David Luft, the air quality manager for the Boise Regional Department of Environmental Quality.
ADA COUNTY, ID
KTVB

LGBTQ+ pride flags vandalized in Boise

"A neighbor down the way had a progress flag stolen. It feels like it's escalating. The burning of the flag feels like it's pushing it forward into a scary moment."
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
Local
Idaho Society
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Society
Boise, ID
Education
Post Register

Mountain Home city councilor responds to concerns about shelter comments

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — A concerned viewer contacted CBS 2 with concerns about a recent Mountain Home City Council meeting. During the meeting on Sept. 26, council members were to provide a monetary payment of $5,000 to the Elmore County Domestic Violence Council, which provides emergency shelter assistance to women and chilren.
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

The history of LGBTQ+ in Idaho

When you think of the history of LGBTQ+ Idahoans, often the first, and only thing that comes to mind is the dark chapter in the city’s history known as the “Boys of Boise.”. Back in the 1950s, this McCarthy-era investigation into an alleged ‘homosexual underground’ in Boise, stained...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s Most Recognizable Employee Only Makes $11.54 Per Hour

The discussion of "pay" in and around the workplace is always a little "weird". So often it seems employees feel unable to ask for a raise yet there's always a competitiveness around making sure that your pay is even with your colleagues. Some workplaces publicize everyones pay, to be transparent. Others give everyone a raise together so that the bar is always even.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#High School#Elementary School#Linus K12#Linus School District#Racism#The Boise School District#European
MIX 106

Is This The Greatest Idea For An Idaho Law Ever?

One of the amazing components of working in this field is how many people we encounter in various ways. Sometimes, it’s out at a live broadcast while other times it’s through our social media. In today’s case, however, an interesting concept was presented to me via the Mix 106 app by a woman who calls herself Cara and lives in Meridian.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Hospital Denies Mutilating Trans Kids

A few weeks ago, a political candidate told me a Boise area hospital was going to be performing gender reassignment surgeries on children. I did some digging and came across a story from Idaho Dispatch. The publication reported St. Luke’s had scrubbed a web page that appeared to suggest there was a team in place and ready to cut.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police: endangered runaway teen found

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have located the 15-year-old boy who was reported as an endangered runaway Thursday. Boise Police asked for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who was considered an endangered runaway. The teenager was missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]

This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
POST FALLS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Mayor McLean Owes Boise An Explanation Concerning Chief Lee

We're approaching two weeks since Boise Mayor Lauren McLean ordered the police chief, Ryan Lee, to resign. The Boise Police Department is a proud organization that has had a terrible time due to Lee's incompetent, insensitive lack of leadership. There are several essential questions that Boise's mayor needs to answer concerning her decision to hire Mr. Lee. Leadership is about accountability, and Boisians need to hear from their mayor.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy