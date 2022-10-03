You can appreciate the achievement of Aaron Judge regardless of how you deal with the context around his record-breaking season. In 1927, when Babe Ruth hit 60, he hit more home runs than 12 other (entirely white) teams. In 1961, Maris hit 61, shattering the notion that 60 was an insurmountable sum. In 2001 Barry Bonds either hit 73 home runs or he hit 0 home runs, there is no in-between. Aaron Judge has topped 60 in a season when no other player will likely surpass 45.

