The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
As the MLB postseason prepares to kick off, the Seattle Mariners are piecing together their outfield plans with plenty of question marks and players battling injuries. Jesse Winker injury news latest hurdle for Seattle Mariners to overcome with outfield injuries. With the news coming on Wednesday that the Seattle Mariners...
Bobby Witt Jr. had an impressive rookie campaign for the Kansas City Royals. Now he is set to take his talents to a larger crowd. Witt became the latest addition to Team USA for the World Baseball Classic, joining a star-studded roster as the American squad looks to defend their 2017 title.
Will the Red Sox give Xander Bogaerts a new contract?. When the Boston Red Sox season ended on Wednesday night, everyone braced themselves for a long fall and winter of Xander Bogaerts rumors. Because even though the front office has officially deemed him their ‘No. 1 priority’ and said they’re...
You can appreciate the achievement of Aaron Judge regardless of how you deal with the context around his record-breaking season. In 1927, when Babe Ruth hit 60, he hit more home runs than 12 other (entirely white) teams. In 1961, Maris hit 61, shattering the notion that 60 was an insurmountable sum. In 2001 Barry Bonds either hit 73 home runs or he hit 0 home runs, there is no in-between. Aaron Judge has topped 60 in a season when no other player will likely surpass 45.
